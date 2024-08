ADVERTISEMENT

This illustrator, who goes by 5ish.art on Instagram, finds joy in drawing mostly female cartoon characters in a slightly spicy way. In addition to these illustrations, J. Findlay also creates lighthearted and funny comics. Most of the comics revolve around life as an artist, a mom, and a wife, topics to which a lot of people can relate.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Findlay shared how she balances humor with deeper messages: "Speaking strictly on the creative process of it, because it does highlight elements of my personal life and feelings a lot of the time, I use humor as a sort of funhouse mirror projection to appreciate the otherwise mundane instance of life.

Through a personal lens, it helps me appreciate my life and my family even more and never take either of them for granted. I like to consider these snack-sized comics as love letters to my journey navigating through life."

More info: Instagram | twitter.com