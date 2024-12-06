ADVERTISEMENT

The war in Ukraine began in 2014, but it has been nearly three years since the conflict escalated dramatically. On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale military invasion. It is extremely important to continue talking about this war and to remember that Ukrainians are fighting not only for their own freedom but also for the security and values of the rest of Europe.

Yulia Vus, an artist living in the invaded country, has dedicated a series of comics to documenting the reality of life in Ukraine and the daily struggles caused by the war.

Scroll down to explore a collection of Yulia’s war-themed comics, as well as other relatable, down-to-earth strips that touch on universal topics we all experience.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ukrainian artist's comic depicts life during war, showing daily moments and challenges faced by people amidst conflict.

yulia_vus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Ukrainian artist comic depicting resilience during war with a house and foot labeled Russia.

yulia_vus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Ukrainian artist depicting life during war in comics, showing daily struggles and resilience in various illustrated scenes.

yulia_vus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Ukrainian artist's comic illustrating life during war with air raid alarms disrupting daily moments.

yulia_vus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
rylandrock avatar
Enclave destroyer
Enclave destroyer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This isn't war they aren’t attacking soldiers they are attacking the people who are simply trying to live.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Comic by Ukrainian artist depicting life during the war with scenes of prep for counteroffensive and military updates.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Gabriela Zagórska
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Ukrainian artist comic depicts life during the war, showing people packing and preparing to leave amidst traffic.

yulia_vus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#7

Comic depicting life in Ukraine during the war, featuring tanks, a car journey, and people buying supplies.

yulia_vus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
rylandrock avatar
Enclave destroyer
Enclave destroyer
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is one of the problems that public faces when war reaches them they start to panic which spreads more panic and honestly i can blame them Russia has shown they care not for the damages only victory.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

Comic illustration by Ukrainian artist depicting life during war and everyday moments, showing people in a basement with a cat.

yulia_vus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Ukrainian artist illustrates daily life and resilience during the war in comics.

yulia_vus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Ukrainian artist's comic depicting war life, with soldiers, jets, and a child's letter for their father.

yulia_vus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Comic illustrating introverted and extroverted cats by a Ukrainian artist during the war.

yulia_vus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#12

Comic strip by Ukrainian artist showing reasons cats display their backsides to humans, highlighting trust and friendship.

yulia_vus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Ukrainian artist depicts war and daily life through comics, highlighting occupation and cultural change.

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Gabriela Zagórska
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Comic illustration by Ukrainian artist on war and everyday life, depicting soldiers and geopolitical tensions.

yulia_vus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Ukrainian artist depicts life during war in comic strips, showing everyday moments amidst conflict.

yulia_vus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Ukrainian artist's comic depicts a cat's unique kitchen map with amusing labels like "Catwalk" and "Smelly Magic Box."

yulia_vus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Ukrainian artist's comic depicting life during war, with a mother reflecting on loss and resolve, highlighting everyday moments.

yulia_vus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Comic illustrating vaccine manufacturing process, featuring microbes, lab settings, and global distribution.

yulia_vus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#19

Ukrainian artist comic showing cat love languages: gift giving, play time, purrs of affirmation, and love bites.

yulia_vus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Ukrainian artist depicts life during war and daily moments through comics, showcasing urgency and waiting amidst conflict.

yulia_vus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!