The war in Ukraine began in 2014, but it has been nearly three years since the conflict escalated dramatically. On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale military invasion. It is extremely important to continue talking about this war and to remember that Ukrainians are fighting not only for their own freedom but also for the security and values of the rest of Europe.

Yulia Vus, an artist living in the invaded country, has dedicated a series of comics to documenting the reality of life in Ukraine and the daily struggles caused by the war.

Scroll down to explore a collection of Yulia’s war-themed comics, as well as other relatable, down-to-earth strips that touch on universal topics we all experience.

More info: Instagram