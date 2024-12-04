This Artist Creates Photorealistic Portraits (20 Pics)
Ronald Restituyo is a talented artist known for creating realistic portraits that look almost like photographs. His drawings capture the true beauty of each person's face, focusing on small details like light, shadows, and expressions.
What makes Ronald’s artwork special is how lifelike it feels. He takes simple sketches and turns them into real-looking faces. Scroll down to see the striking similarities between his drawings and actual photographs!
More info: Instagram | youtube.com | ronaldrestituyo.com | Facebook | tiktok.com
Ronald shared with Bored Panda that he has been drawing since he was a child, starting with school pencils. In 2011, he discovered his love for oil painting, which became his preferred medium. By 2019, he ventured into digital art, and has continued creating in this medium ever since.
"What I'm most passionate about is the personal satisfaction I feel inside every time I create art, it's something I couldn't explain but it feels like that's where I belong. I also really like how people interact with my work, how it makes them feel and even some feel identified in some way."