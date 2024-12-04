ADVERTISEMENT

Ronald Restituyo is a talented artist known for creating realistic portraits that look almost like photographs. His drawings capture the true beauty of each person's face, focusing on small details like light, shadows, and expressions.

What makes Ronald’s artwork special is how lifelike it feels. He takes simple sketches and turns them into real-looking faces. Scroll down to see the striking similarities between his drawings and actual photographs!

