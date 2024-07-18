We asked Ria to share a special story from a client about their pet(s) and how it shaped the tattoo she made for them.

“Every story my clients share is precious, but one couple’s story stands out. They had been together since high school and shared their lives with a dog for over a decade. Sadly, their dog had recently passed away, and they came to me for a portrait tattoo. They told me that their dog was their everything—their life and their world. Their words touched me deeply, more than anything else. Even now, thinking about it brings a pang to my heart.

This emotional connection significantly shaped the tattoo. I wanted to capture not just the likeness of their dog but also the profound bond they shared. I focused intensely on the dog’s eyes, aiming to reflect the love and memories they held. The couple’s heartfelt story guided every stroke and detail, ensuring that the tattoo would be a meaningful tribute to their beloved pet,” Ria shared the story.