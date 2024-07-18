Artist Creates Hyperrealistic Pet Portrait Tattoos For Their Owners To Remember Forever (31 Pics)Interview With Artist
Pets are our beloved family members, and although we unfortunately often outlive them, they stay in our hearts forever. To keep a piece of them at all times, people do all sorts of things, and one of them is getting a tattoo.
Luckily, Ria Kim, a tattoo artist from Seoul, Korea, specializes in pet portraits, which she also combines with other meaningful details, like paw prints, flowers, and so on. Today, we have selected just a few realistic tattoos from Ria’s huge gallery, which she has curated since 2019, so make sure to see the rest of her works on the artist’s social media accounts.
To get to know Ria better, Bored Panda reached out to the tattoo artist, who shared more about what made her focus on pet tattoos.
“Ever since I was young, I’ve had a deep love for both animals and art. My journey into tattooing began in 2018, and I soon realized that I wanted to specialize in something that truly resonated with me. In 2019, I decided to focus on pet portraits because it felt like a natural way to combine my passions. Each tattoo allows me to celebrate the bond between people and their pets, which is something I deeply cherish. My own dog, Goboksu, a 15-year-old I rescued from a shelter in Korea, has been a significant part of my inspiration,” wrote Ria.
We asked Ria to share a special story from a client about their pet(s) and how it shaped the tattoo she made for them.
“Every story my clients share is precious, but one couple’s story stands out. They had been together since high school and shared their lives with a dog for over a decade. Sadly, their dog had recently passed away, and they came to me for a portrait tattoo. They told me that their dog was their everything—their life and their world. Their words touched me deeply, more than anything else. Even now, thinking about it brings a pang to my heart.
This emotional connection significantly shaped the tattoo. I wanted to capture not just the likeness of their dog but also the profound bond they shared. I focused intensely on the dog’s eyes, aiming to reflect the love and memories they held. The couple’s heartfelt story guided every stroke and detail, ensuring that the tattoo would be a meaningful tribute to their beloved pet,” Ria shared the story.
We were wondering how Ria creates such detailed and lifelike pet tattoos, so she described the process to us, from meeting the client to finishing the tattoo: “Creating detailed and lifelike pet tattoos is a meticulous process. It begins with an initial consultation, where I get to know the client’s pet through stories and photographs. Understanding the pet’s personality and the client’s bond with them is crucial. I then study the photos closely, focusing on the smallest details. During the tattoo session, I continuously refer to the images to ensure accuracy. It’s a combination of technical skill and emotional connection that brings each tattoo to life.”
Moreover, Ria shared the emotional part of her workline and how she handles it.
“I deeply empathize with my clients’ stories, especially since I have my own dog, Goboksu. Hearing about their pets, particularly those who have passed away, often brings tears to my eyes. There are times when we cry together during our conversations. Maintaining my composure during sessions is essential, but it can be challenging.
Recently, during a session in New York, I couldn’t stop crying while drawing a dog’s eyes. Balancing these emotions with my professional responsibilities is tough, but it’s also what drives me to keep improving my skills and honoring each pet’s memory,” wrote Ria.
The artist also described the challenges that she faces when making pet tattoos: “One of the main challenges is capturing the unique personality and essence of each pet. Every animal has distinct characteristics and expressions that need to be represented accurately. To overcome this, I pay close attention to the smallest details and continually refine my technique. I also make sure to connect with my clients, understanding their relationship with their pets. This emotional connection helps me create tattoos that are not only beautiful but also deeply meaningful.”
Lastly, Ria added: “I want to encourage everyone to cherish their pets and the unique bond they share. Whether it’s through a tattoo or other means, finding ways to celebrate and remember our beloved animals is incredibly important. For those considering a pet portrait tattoo, know that it’s more than just ink on the skin—it’s a heartfelt tribute to the unconditional love and joy that pets bring into our lives.”