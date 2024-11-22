ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Wonderful creates comics that take everyday moments and give them a hilarious twist you didn’t see coming. His humor is sharp, a little weird, and completely relatable in the best way. Whether it’s a vampire struggling with makeup or rabbits complaining about lawn mowers, his comics find the funny side of even the most random situations.

If you like humor that’s clever without trying too hard, Brian’s work is the kind of thing that’ll make you smirk, laugh, and maybe even share it with a friend.

More info: Instagram | brianwonderful.com