The thought of learning to use Photoshop always daunted me. Instead, I found other tools that did the trick without the big learning curve. Still, when it comes to learning anything new (especially when you’re teaching yourself), there will be challenges. I found that some ideas did not turn out the way I hoped, and some did not work at all. One of the posted images lacks an obviously needed shadow. You have to learn to be just as creative in problem-solving. The way to overcome challenges is to practice and push beyond what you already know to find a solution.

