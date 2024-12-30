Every artist has their preferred materials, and Helen explained how her choice of clay complements her creative process. She described using clay with a slightly gritty texture to suit her hand-building technique: "My two main clays are White St Thomas and Craft Crank. The first I use for animals that will have bright colours or a slightly smoother finish. The underglazes I use work best when applied to a white base. The crank clay is my absolute favourite. It has a sand-like texture and when fired it comes out looking and feeling like well done toast. I use this for animals that have a simpler finish, usually just a satin white glaze applied to some areas. The beautiful finish of the fired clay speaks for itself. I fire everything up to stoneware temperatures to keep life simple and means everything is watertight."

Helen shared that most of her animals start as two pinch pots joined together, forming their signature plump shape. "Then my favourite tool for shaping is actually a small wooden spoon bought at a car boot sale which is perfect for spanking the clay into shape."