In the busy streets of Istanbul, a special community of cats lives and thrives. These city cats move gracefully through their surroundings, bringing joy to the people around them. Photographer Marcel Heijnen has captured their charm and spirit, inviting us to see the magic of these felines in the city.



This project highlights the beauty of Istanbul's cats, showing them in their vibrant homes among the stunning buildings and lively streets. Scroll down to explore this captivating collection of photographs.



More info: Instagram | marcelheijnen.com