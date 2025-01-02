ADVERTISEMENT

All About Photo is proud to present "Fading" by Mischa Lluch, the January Solo Exhibition.

"Fading" is a subjective view of American suburban life, challenging the perceived ideal of life. After the promise of American prosperity is revealed to be a mirage or an impossibility, the profound struggle for connection in human relationships gives rise to a pervasive sense of loneliness in the United States. The project delves into the emotional landscape of broken dreams, inviting viewers to an introspective exploration.

More info: all-about-photo.com | mischalluch.com | Instagram