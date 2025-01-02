ADVERTISEMENT

All About Photo is proud to present "Fading" by Mischa Lluch, the January Solo Exhibition.

"Fading" is a subjective view of American suburban life, challenging the perceived ideal of life. After the promise of American prosperity is revealed to be a mirage or an impossibility, the profound struggle for connection in human relationships gives rise to a pervasive sense of loneliness in the United States. The project delves into the emotional landscape of broken dreams, inviting viewers to an introspective exploration.

More info: all-about-photo.com | mischalluch.com | Instagram

#1

Small suburban structure with a bicycle, reflecting quiet suburban disconnection.

All About Photo
"As a cinematographer, my journey has been profoundly shaped by cinema, where atmosphere plays a vital role in storytelling. In 'Fading,' mood and visual language are central to the narrative, revealing the different layers—material, emotional, existential—that overlap in every scene. While the project shares some similarities with 'New Topographics' photography in its portrayal of everyday suburban scenes, its true inspiration lies in the emotional depth and subjectivity of Eugene Atget’s work and the melancholic perspective of Humberto Rivas’ architectural photography."
    #2

    Suburban house on a foggy day, car covered in driveway, illustrating suburban disconnection.

    All About Photo
    #3

    Suburban disconnection: an old car parked in front of a small garage on a rainy day, surrounded by overgrown bushes.

    All About Photo
    "This project also connects to the evolving vision of the flâneur, as articulated in Baudelaire’s 'The Painter of Modern Life' and expanded by Walter Benjamin’s reflections on capitalism. However, in this case, my focus shifts to the outskirts of suburbia—a space where wandering becomes an exploration of disconnection, longing, and the quiet poetry of fading dreams. In this case, the flâneur drives through the streets in a car, wanting to see, not wanting to be discovered. The picture becomes something secretive and something caught, almost stolen from reality. This also questions the status of the photographer as a hunter, someone moving like a ghost."

    #4

    Suburban disconnection captured in a quiet, fading neighborhood scene with a white picket fence and a worn-out garage.

    All About Photo
    #5

    Empty suburban parking lot with fog and bare trees, illustrating disconnection.

    All About Photo
    "It is shot from the car using medium-format, 6x9-color negative film. Due to the immediacy I need, I shoot handheld on a rangefinder camera, almost in the pure style of street photography. This contradicts the basic rules of architectural and landscape photography while taking into consideration some of its principles. I scan in high resolution and print digitally with the Romantic landscape in mind."
    #6

    Suburban disconnection depicted by a discarded mattress against a wooden fence under large trees in a dim, quiet setting.

    All About Photo
    #7

    Suburban house with a porch and hammock, capturing disconnection through muted colors and empty surroundings.

    All About Photo
    "'Fading' aims to open the door to fiction within reality. It is an external gaze that seeks to reveal the invisible, capturing San Francisco's South Bay until I lose myself in it, driven by the obsession to find an image that captures the moment when things fade, becoming a broken dream. The concept of absence, almost dystopian, serves as a mirror, inviting viewers to explore the hidden layers of suburban life."
    #8

    Suburban home shrouded in fog, capturing quiet disconnection, with yellow leaves scattered across the front yard.

    All About Photo
    #9

    Suburban disconnection depicted in a quiet, foggy scene of an overgrown front yard and house, capturing fading suburban life.

    All About Photo
    #10

    Suburban disconnection depicted by an old van parked outside a weathered house on a gloomy day.

    All About Photo
    #11

    Foggy suburban street with parked RVs, capturing the quiet poetry of disconnection.

    All About Photo
    #12

    Suburban disconnection depicted in a quiet, rainy neighborhood scene by Mischa Lluch.

    All About Photo
    #13

    Suburban disconnection depicted by a covered car in front of a muted blue house, surrounded by trees under a gray sky.

    All About Photo
    #14

    Suburban disconnection captured in a moody scene of a covered car and trash bins beside a wooden fence on a rainy day.

    All About Photo
    #15

    Overgrown suburban yard with fading fences and trees, evoking a sense of disconnection.

    All About Photo
    #16

    Foggy suburban street with palm tree illustrating suburban disconnection.

    All About Photo
    #17

    Suburban scene with quiet, overcast ambiance; trees framing a modest house, emphasizing suburban disconnection.

    All About Photo
    #18

    Suburban disconnection: an old truck surrounded by overgrown plants and trash bins in front of a worn house.

    All About Photo
    #19

    Suburban disconnection: an overgrown garage, surrounded by autumn leaves, under a cloudy sky.

    All About Photo
    #20

    Covered car on a suburban driveway, surrounded by trees, capturing the essence of suburban disconnection.

    All About Photo
