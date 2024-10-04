The writer addressed our question about why a cultural taboo surrounding pet mourning persists, even in light of the deep emotional bonds people form with their pets: “That's such a great and complex question. The simple answer is speciesism, this belief that humans are and must be number one, the pinnacle of creation, and everything is lesser. Blaming it on speciesism isn't wrong, but there's more to it. Why do we insist on thinking that way? We share the world with these creatures equally, yet why do we see it all as ours and deny them so much? For sure some of it in Western culture has to do with our spiritual history. The idea we are created in God's image, therefore we are justifiably number one and it would be wrong to mourn them the way we would a human. In truth that's bad theology, it oversimplifies a lot. In the original wording of Genesis, the same life force is breathed into both humans and animals, we changed the wording later so people got a soul, animals just got the breath of life, but that's not the original idea. As I said, complicated. There's something about the nature of humanity, we demand to be considered better than them.”

