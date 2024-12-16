Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bride Expects $1,000 Gifts, Persons Considers Ditching Whole Wedding
Friends, Relationships

Bride Expects $1,000 Gifts, Persons Considers Ditching Whole Wedding

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Attending your best friend’s wedding can be almost as exciting as planning your own. Being by their side to support one of the people you love most in the world can be an emotional experience. And you better make sure you have some tissues by your side when they walk down the aisle!  

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

But after one bride informed her best friend that she was expecting an extravagant gift on her big day, the friend began to wonder if they should attend the celebration at all. Below, you’ll find the full story that was recently posted on the “Am I the [Jerk]?” subreddit, as well as some advice readers left the author.

RELATED:

    Guests usually bring a nice gift with them when attending a wedding

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    But when a bride revealed that she was expecting extravagant presents, her friend began to wonder if they should attend the celebration at all

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    Image credits: dang_zoey

    On average, guests typically spend about $150 on wedding gifts

    We all know that throwing a wedding can take a huge chunk out of your budget, but what brides and grooms often forget is that attending weddings can be quite expensive as well. According to The Knot, the average cost of attending a wedding in 2024 was a whopping $580. 

    When you factor in the price of travel, accommodation, attire and gifts, agreeing to go to a wedding requires spending a lot more than just an afternoon and evening on the couple. So how much should we really be shelling out for wedding gifts? Isn’t your presence at the celebration enough of a present?

    Experts at Zola note that how much you should spend on a wedding gift depends on your relationship to the bride and groom. For example, if you’re attending a colleague or a distant relative’s wedding, $75 to $100 should be plenty. For a friend or closer relative’s wedding, you might want to spend between $100 to $150.    

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    And if the bride or groom is a close friend, immediate family member or you’re part of the wedding party, you should be prepared to spend at least $150 on a present. You might even want to spend more if you’re bringing a plus one to the occasion. 

    There’s also a general rule that some guests follow, which is to “cover your plate.” In other words, you may want to gift at least as much as the bride and groom spent per person on their wedding. But another important factor to consider is how much you can actually afford. 

    But guests can always get creative if they can’t afford an expensive present

    The Knot notes that, even though the bride and groom might be expecting more, $100 is a perfectly fine amount for a wedding gift if that’s all you can afford at the moment. In fact, guests were spending an average of $150 per wedding present in 2023. So asking friends and family members to spend $1,000 on a gift for the happy couple is simply unrealistic.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But what about wedding guests who can’t afford to purchase a present at all? Is it still worth it for them to attend? HuffPost got in touch with some etiquette experts to get to the bottom of this. 

    According to Jodi RR Smith, president of Mannersmith Etiquette Consulting, guests should simply ignore the “cover your plate” rule if money is tight. “Your gift budget is not a reflection of the couple’s budget,” she told HuffPost. “Your gift is reflective of your finances.”

    And if you don’t want to show up to the wedding empty-handed, don’t hesitate to think outside the box. You can always write a meaningful, heartfelt card to the couple. Or gift them something that can’t be bought at the store, like help planting their first vegetable garden together or freshly baked bread and pastries from your own kitchen. Thrift stores can also be gold mines for anyone in search of a budget-friendly gift. 

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think it’s worth it for the author to attend the wedding with a modest gift? Or should they skip their best friend’s celebration altogether? And if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article discussing similar themes, we recommend reading this one next!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    The majority of readers agreed that the bride was being unreasonable

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    However, some thought the author was wrong for even considering skipping the event

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    2

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    isabel312001 avatar
    Isa
    Isa
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why this girl think that the bride is her friend? Specially after the comment saying if she couldn't give the bride the extravaganza present, that would be poorly considered in her friendship??? Friends don't make this kind of demand... and by the way, to tell people that they expect presents in the range of 1000 dollars/ euros its extremely tacky...as someone suggested, she should give the bride a book how to have good manners and don't go to the wedding..

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    isabel312001 avatar
    Isa
    Isa
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why this girl think that the bride is her friend? Specially after the comment saying if she couldn't give the bride the extravaganza present, that would be poorly considered in her friendship??? Friends don't make this kind of demand... and by the way, to tell people that they expect presents in the range of 1000 dollars/ euros its extremely tacky...as someone suggested, she should give the bride a book how to have good manners and don't go to the wedding..

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda