Groomsman Stunned After Realizing The Price For Friend’s Wedding: “Total: $3,800”
Occasions, Wedding

Groomsman Stunned After Realizing The Price For Friend’s Wedding: “Total: $3,800”

Getting asked by your friend to support them at their wedding is supposed to be a huge honor. But for Reddit user Narrow-Guitar-4497, it has become a burden.

In a candid post from a few days ago, the guy explained that the ceremony he and his wife were invited to would cost them thousands of dollars to attend, and that’s not something they want to spend so much money on. Which is a shame because he really wants to be there for the couple.

However, the more he looks at the financial spreadsheets, the less sense they make.

    Every couple has the right to have the wedding ceremony that they want

    Image credits:  Leeloo The First / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    However, this groomsman believes that his friend is asking too much of him

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Nathan Dumlao / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Narrow-Guitar-4497

    Weddings are getting more expensive to attend

    Based on a study of 1,000 guests who have been to at least one wedding in person in 2023, the average cost per attendance was $580, an increase of $120 compared to 2021.

    Of course, the figure fluctuates depending on the location, the type of wedding, the guest’s relation to the couple, and other factors.

    For context, the average guest spent $250 to attend a wedding in their hometown (that didn’t require travel or lodging), and the average cost to attend a destination wedding for those who drove out of town was approximately $680.

    However, the ceremony our Redditor was invited to is definitely on the expensive side because guests who flew to attend a wedding reported the average cost of the trip to be around $1,600.

    His concerns are perfectly understandable. The study also discovered that 85% of respondents viewed price as the most important feature when deciding where to book their accommodations. Of the 63% who paid for accommodations, just over half stayed in a hotel, while 16% booked a vacation rental (like Airbnb or VRBO), and 8% chose to stay in a traditional bed-and-breakfast or inn.

    The study’s results also revealed that the main reasons guests didn’t stay in the lodging recommended by the couple is because they wanted lower cost options or preferred to stay with friends/family.

    When you already need to dress up, find the right gift, and put aside time to attend a wedding, dishing thousands of additional dollars just to get there is certainly something only a few of us can afford (or want).

    The entry fee for those who choose not to stay at the couple’s recommended hotel isn’t winning anyone over, either.

    Matthew Shaw, the founder of Sauveur, a wedding planning company in London, says that selling tickets “introduces a strange relationship between you and your guests, turning your guests into customers.”

    He adds, “You’re no longer hosting — you’re offering them a paid experience, which introduces a very different narrative in terms of what guests are expecting.”

    As the story went viral, people expressed their support for the groomsman and said he’s definitely entitled to refuse to go

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    piavankooten avatar
    Mäandertal
    Mäandertal
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can have an entire wedding for 3,8k if you're not delulu

    rachel-pelz avatar
    Rachel Pelz
    Rachel Pelz
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure about that. Depending on number of family and friends, it'll get hard...unless you skip (maybe used) dress etc altogether. Of course, I'm thinking without all this bridemaids stuff anyway (not America). We had a wedding with dress, suit, flowers at church, nothing absolutely fancy etc with 80 guests 18 years ago for about 7k euro.

    travelingladyrailfan avatar
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Traveling Lady Railfan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think a gentle conversation is going to work here. I think you have two choices; Don't go to the destination wedding Or Go and suck up the cost. I think it's lousy for them to pick a pricey venue that you either stay at, or you pay a fee for staying somewhere else. This weekend (if your wife goes too) will cost you over $5000 and that does not include a wedding gift. Seems a bit much to me, but...it's your friend...your finances. I wouldn't go.

    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have two words for you. The first begins with F. The second is "off". If you aren't going to pay the costs for your wedding party (best man, bridesmaids, groomsmen etc) then don't have it at an expensive resort in another country. TBH asking guests for any money to attend the wedding is not good - they may have to pay for a room for the night in whatever accomodation suits their budget but that's it.

