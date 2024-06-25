ADVERTISEMENT

We know how much you love street photography. And we're also aware of your fascination with cat content. What if we could combine these two highly anticipated topics and serve you a portion of cat-themed photos captured candidly on the streets? You probably remember our previous posts featuring life moments captured by photographers from around the world, shared by the ‘Street Photographers Foundation.’ This time, all the images we've selected for today depict feline subjects, often accompanied by humans.

Scroll down to see the best pictures recently shared by this Instagram account. Let us know in the comments below if you also find yourself reaching for your phone to snap a picture when you spot a cat on the streets. We must admit, we're guilty of doing so...

More info: Instagram | streetphotographersfoundation.com | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Arek Rataj

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Bored Panda contacted Hiro Photograph, the author of the image featuring a girl interacting with two cats in beautiful scenery. We visited the photographer’s Instagram to learn more about his work. His pictures are characterized by a serene atmosphere, predominantly featuring a girl in various wide shots across different locations and peaceful landscapes.

ADVERTISEMENT

We were curious to find out more about the photographer's work, which is why we decided to contact him and ask him some questions. Hiro shared with us the story behind the recurring themes in his pictures: “My photography focuses on capturing landscapes and people. I aim to create images that evoke imagination and resonate with viewers who appreciate both scenery and human presence.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#2

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Hiro Photograph

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Flavio Franja

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Besides the consistent theme in Hiro’s photos, we also noticed that he exclusively uses a film camera. With this in mind, we were curious about what draws him to film photography in this digital age and how this choice influences his creative process. We learned that: “I choose to shoot with film because I believe it captures expressions that digital photography cannot replicate, particularly in the way it portrays light and shadow.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Vladimir Sychev

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Stanislav Grasko

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Examining Hiro’s work, one can appreciate how the settings of each photo significantly shape its narrative. The photographer revealed to us his approach to selecting shoot locations: “I mainly photograph in the natural surroundings of my area, which is rich in nature.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#6

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Zack

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Matt Weber

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
victoriahowell avatar
Victoria Howell
Victoria Howell
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes, I see it, I SEE IT! The bird sanctuary is just up ahead ... on the right.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

Lastly, we were wondering what techniques the photographer relies on to achieve the distinctive look and feel of his film photographs. Hiro told us briefly “I am always mindful of how to work with natural light.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#8

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Bet Gardy

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Adam Celon

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Ismo Oltto

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Natali Voitek

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Pınar Ergül

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Chloe Gummer

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Sami Uçan

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
victoriahowell avatar
Victoria Howell
Victoria Howell
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww, so sweet. And, it looks like she is pregnant or already have kittens somewhere.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Berner22

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Fidalgo Pedrosa

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Edouard Boubat

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Bert Hardy

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#19

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Life

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Artin Karakasian

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Serkan Çınar

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Masoud Gharaei

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#23

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Marie-Sophie D.

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Cali Nore

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Joseph Alkaref

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Agus Ibrahim

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Tod Parker

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Willy Ronis

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

The Best Cat Photographs According To The Street Photographers Foundation (33 Pics)

Photo by Florian Renz

streetphotographersfdn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!