This Instagram Account Dedicated To Street Photography Shared The 29 Best Cat-Themed PhotosInterview
We know how much you love street photography. And we're also aware of your fascination with cat content. What if we could combine these two highly anticipated topics and serve you a portion of cat-themed photos captured candidly on the streets? You probably remember our previous posts featuring life moments captured by photographers from around the world, shared by the ‘Street Photographers Foundation.’ This time, all the images we've selected for today depict feline subjects, often accompanied by humans.
Scroll down to see the best pictures recently shared by this Instagram account. Let us know in the comments below if you also find yourself reaching for your phone to snap a picture when you spot a cat on the streets. We must admit, we're guilty of doing so...
More info: Instagram | streetphotographersfoundation.com | Facebook | x.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Photo by Arek Rataj
Bored Panda contacted Hiro Photograph, the author of the image featuring a girl interacting with two cats in beautiful scenery. We visited the photographer’s Instagram to learn more about his work. His pictures are characterized by a serene atmosphere, predominantly featuring a girl in various wide shots across different locations and peaceful landscapes.
We were curious to find out more about the photographer's work, which is why we decided to contact him and ask him some questions. Hiro shared with us the story behind the recurring themes in his pictures: “My photography focuses on capturing landscapes and people. I aim to create images that evoke imagination and resonate with viewers who appreciate both scenery and human presence.”
Photo by Hiro Photograph
Photo by Flavio Franja
Besides the consistent theme in Hiro’s photos, we also noticed that he exclusively uses a film camera. With this in mind, we were curious about what draws him to film photography in this digital age and how this choice influences his creative process. We learned that: “I choose to shoot with film because I believe it captures expressions that digital photography cannot replicate, particularly in the way it portrays light and shadow.”
Photo by Vladimir Sychev
Photo by Stanislav Grasko
Examining Hiro’s work, one can appreciate how the settings of each photo significantly shape its narrative. The photographer revealed to us his approach to selecting shoot locations: “I mainly photograph in the natural surroundings of my area, which is rich in nature.”
Photo by Zack
This looks like the wonderful photograhy of Walter Chandoha.
Photo by Matt Weber
Yes, I see it, I SEE IT! The bird sanctuary is just up ahead ... on the right.
Lastly, we were wondering what techniques the photographer relies on to achieve the distinctive look and feel of his film photographs. Hiro told us briefly “I am always mindful of how to work with natural light.”
Photo by Bet Gardy
Photo by Adam Celon
Photo by Ismo Oltto
Photo by Natali Voitek
Photo by Pınar Ergül
Photo by Chloe Gummer
Photo by Sami Uçan
Aww, so sweet. And, it looks like she is pregnant or already have kittens somewhere.
Photo by Berner22
Photo by Fidalgo Pedrosa
Photo by Edouard Boubat
Photo by Bert Hardy
Photo by Life
Photo by Artin Karakasian
Photo by Serkan Çınar
Photo by Masoud Gharaei
Photo by Marie-Sophie D.
Photo by Cali Nore
Photo by Joseph Alkaref
Photo by Agus Ibrahim
Photo by Tod Parker
Photo by Willy Ronis
Photo by Florian Renz