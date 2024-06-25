ADVERTISEMENT

We know how much you love street photography. And we're also aware of your fascination with cat content. What if we could combine these two highly anticipated topics and serve you a portion of cat-themed photos captured candidly on the streets? You probably remember our previous posts featuring life moments captured by photographers from around the world, shared by the ‘Street Photographers Foundation.’ This time, all the images we've selected for today depict feline subjects, often accompanied by humans.

Scroll down to see the best pictures recently shared by this Instagram account. Let us know in the comments below if you also find yourself reaching for your phone to snap a picture when you spot a cat on the streets. We must admit, we're guilty of doing so...

More info: Instagram | streetphotographersfoundation.com | Facebook | x.com