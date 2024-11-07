ADVERTISEMENT

Back in the Vine days (oh gosh, I’m old), there was a guy who called himself the “Bat Dad.” He would post videos with his family while wearing a Batman mask and talking in a deep, raspy voice. This unique approach to videomaking and its relatable nature made the “Bat Dad” and his family an internet sensation. He garnered over 3 million followers on Vine by the time the platform was shut down and now has over 6,8 million likes on Facebook and 1,4 million followers on Instagram.

Even though he rarely posts videos anymore, he (or his team) still runs social media for it, posting relatable jokes for parents or anyone who might need a little pick-me-up once in a while. If you could do with your spirits lifted, scroll down to find the best “Bat Dad” has to offer, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that squeezed a smile out of you.