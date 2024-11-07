ADVERTISEMENT

Back in the Vine days (oh gosh, I’m old), there was a guy who called himself the “Bat Dad.” He would post videos with his family while wearing a Batman mask and talking in a deep, raspy voice. This unique approach to videomaking and its relatable nature made the “Bat Dad” and his family an internet sensation. He garnered over 3 million followers on Vine by the time the platform was shut down and now has over 6,8 million likes on Facebook and 1,4 million followers on Instagram.

Even though he rarely posts videos anymore, he (or his team) still runs social media for it, posting relatable jokes for parents or anyone who might need a little pick-me-up once in a while. If you could do with your spirits lifted, scroll down to find the best “Bat Dad” has to offer, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that squeezed a smile out of you.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake , HomeWithPeanut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

The real name of “Bat Dad” is Blake Wilson and he’s a parent of 4 children. 

"I'm just a normal dad with four kids and a wife having fun with them," he told TODAY in 2013. "We live a very normal life."

Back then, Wilson already had a pretty good idea why his videos were so popular. “It makes people smile because it's so stupid," Wilson said.
#4

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake , Simon Holland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

His now ex-wife Jen was also a central character in the videos, a sidekick if you will, often getting caught by surprise while doing daily activities. "I feel bad for her," Wilson said. "I know that I can be annoying."

His videos contained the usual parenting shenanigans, spiced up with Wilson’s Batman impersonation. Most of them were shot in the family car while riding to school or at home, where they tried to sell vegetables to kids, make them go to bed on time, or remind them to brush their teeth. The videos were definitely goofy and relatable to anyone who has to juggle children, work, and home. 
#7

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake , XennDad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

He told PBS News in 2014 that his real-life superpowers are scheduling and organization. But he emphasized that he couldn’t do it without the now co-parent Jen.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, to be honest, I can’t really say I have a great superpower — it really takes two,” Wilson said. “I think the superpower, if there is one, is being able to read your partner. Reading what they’re feeling. Being able to recognize the signals and knowing when your partner needs a little more help than normal. That’s huge when you’re raising a family.”
#10

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

If he could offer a helpful tip to other parents, it would be to embrace humor and a positive attitude. “Bottom line is, you gotta be able to laugh at the tough stuff. Yes, you’re gonna get stressed out, yes you’re gonna get upset, but sometimes you’ve got to have humor. You’ve got to be able to laugh at some of the most ridiculous moments your kids put you through.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

The “Bat Dad” actually posted a quick update on August 3 this year over on Facebook, where he explained a few of their life changes.

The post reads, “I know we don’t make as many Batdad videos as we used to. Things change. Life is different. Twins are 14 now, and they were two when we started! Whenever I do post a video on any social network there are SO MANY COMMENTS about how old Ben is now, and how we were some peoples childhood and how much they enjoyed our videos. That means a lot to us, and I’m so happy we were able to make so many people laugh and feel good!”

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake , missmulrooney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake , clhubes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake , mattg12699 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

He tells the fans that the 12 years flew by in a whirlwind of navigating middle school, co-parenting, and the twins heading into high school. “Ben’s turning into quite the tennis player. We are on the courts 5 days a week and have been for the past three years. He just played in his first tournament, and I’m super proud of him!” he shares.

“Sienna is doing well also. Loves hanging with her friends and doesn’t want to be all over the internet in videos of her dad being an idiot right now, so I respect that haha. Ben and I will make a Batdad video every once in a while, he still gets a kick out of it, but for the most part I’m just ‘Dad.’”

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
orysha_dracarya avatar
Orysha
Orysha
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's pretty timeconsuming to focus on doing nothing especially if you are a teenager.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#21

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake , BunAndLeggings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

He also addressed the amicable divorce with Jen which happened about 6 years ago. “And no, it wasn’t because of Batdad as some people love to say. We work together better as friends and co-parent very well. She’s doing good! I get asked a lot so figured I’d just say it here. I’m in a relationship and have a wonderful girlfriend that I’ve been with for almost two years now, Cristina,” he revealed in the post. 
#22

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
manic_mama avatar
Manic Mama
Manic Mama
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can confirm this looks Australian. Source: looked outside. Yep, looks legit.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Overall, Wilson says that life is good. Once in a while, he gets the creative itch to make a video and he and his son Ben would do one. But the older the kids get, the more emotional support they need so he chooses to focus his time more on being just dad, as opposed to “Bat Dad.”
#25

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Lastly, he is very thankful to everyone who still cares about their family and their videos. “Believe it or not, I’m a super introverted person who doesn’t like attention. I’ve never been one to share everything I do on social media. I just enjoyed creating these little snippets of this character and sharing them with people who enjoyed it. Don’t worry, I’ll still make them. Enjoy the photo dump, and thank you for sticking around,” he wrote, concluding the update.

ADVERTISEMENT
#28

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake , thearibradford Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake , SaltedOnion Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I propose a sequel to The Shining called The Cheesoning. I want a scene of "Here's Johnny!" except it's gonna be "Here's ParmaJohnny!" XD

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#30

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake , AineMarieMahon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
waihi avatar
My O My
My O My
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So, did he do the only right thing? Going back up the stairs to let toddler go first?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With this blood, pact has been sealed. Thou shalt not break the promise of taking us to Disneyland next weekend under severe consequences XP

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#35

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#36

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, from behind it does look like Bert. One question though: Where's Ernie?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille
Pernille
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is not how taxes work in a lot of places, here the dad would open the bag, take a percentage calculated by how much candy there was to begin with, and then hand over the candy. Only if you have multiple sources of candy do yo have to report it yourself, and sometimes you get some candy back.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#54

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
timwilkinson avatar
Mr. Toast
Mr. Toast
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Driving had to let son have his music on. You might like this" The Smiths. Oh and the argument about discovering God is a DJ Faithless. Even though I was probably at a rave in the 90s when it was playing.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#68

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
timwilkinson avatar
Mr. Toast
Mr. Toast
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Get one of the toasting sleeves and that then becomes a very good cheese ham toastie. Gorgeous with HP brown sauces and suddenly it will be "Dad what's that" "nothing".. probably won't be eating crusts again till they move out.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#78

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Parenting-Jokes-Batdadblake

batdadblake Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!