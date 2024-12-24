49 On-Screen Movie And TV Show Mistakes That Fans Can’t Unsee
Filmmaking is a meticulous, time-consuming art that relies on the combined efforts of talented people, abundant resources, and endless creativity to bring stories to life. But even with all that, it’s sometimes impossible to prevent human error from sneaking into the process. That’s how a Starbucks cup ends up on a medieval set or a cameraman accidentally becomes part of the cast.
However, as dreaded as these mistakes are for the crew, they’ve become iconic for viewers. Here are some of the most memorable ones.
Crew Member Visible
Just as Jack says, "On deck, you scabrous dogs," to the very left edge of the screen over Jack's shoulder is a grip crew member with a tan cowboy hat, white short sleeve tee shirt and sunglasses, just standing there looking out to sea. (02:12:35)
Cup Changes From Blue To Clear
In the bedroom scene the girl is holding a clear cup full of beer. The camera goes off her and when it comes back she is holding a blue cup. The camera goes back off her then on her and the cup is clear again. [This mistake does not appear in the unrated version - the blue cup scenes were shot specifically to secure an R rating from the MPAA because the contents are obscured.]. (00:13:20)
Buys Detergent, But Doesn't Fall Out Of Bag
When Kevin goes to the grocery, he buys Tide detergent. While walking home, the two bags break, but no Tide detergent falls out.
Tall Wood Stool Shrinks To Half Its Height
At the start, when the camera pans through the doorway of Ms. Darbus's classroom, Zeke sits on a tall stool that is about 3 feet high. Oddly enough, in the following shots, the munchkin stool he now sits on only reaches the height of about 1 foot. (Did they really think we wouldn't notice?) The wood stool also moves forward a few feet. (00:00:50)
Plane Loses Two Engines From A New Angle
Right before they rob the police car, a Boeing 747 (four engines) is seen in shots of the plane coming into land. When the plane is shown from behind, it is a Boeing 767, with only two engines and fewer main landing gears. (00:30:10)
Door Opens Before Man Swipes Card
When Bond is in the car following the goons heading into the facility, it shows the techie guy scan a card and then swipe it to open a door. Before he swipes it, the door is already opening. (01:13:15)
Guns Disappear During Bullet Time
On the skyscraper, when Neo and Trinity kill all of the soldiers, Agent Brown comes to the roof. Neo immediately draws his guns and fires until both of his clips are empty. After that, Neo drops his guns, just as Agent Brown aims at him. During Bullet-Time there are no guns on the floor. When he hits the ground, then the guns are left and right of his legs. (01:41:50)
Ship Design Changes While At Sea
The design of the ship's bow changes significantly while at sea. The white form on top of the bow used for mooring first does, then doesn't have an indentation on top, possibly with a bolt in the center. The point where the curved railing meets the straight side railings either is or is not connected by a top horizontal bar, and the gap between the vertical posts changes size. Another mistake on this site mentions the anchor design change, but also the metal walkway is made of tubular metal bars -or- flat bars that are more numerous and closer together. (00:30:15 - 01:21:00)
Fell In Muddy Pig Pen Yet Is Spotless
In the beginning while Dorothy is still on the farm, she walks along the pig pen fence and then falls in. When Bert Lahr picks her up out of there her dress is perfectly clean. (00:03:45)
Shirt Changes From Long-Sleeved To Tank Top
When Jesse is going to race Johnny Tran at Race Wars for pink slips, and Johnny Tran pulls up in his Honda S2000, Tran has on a black long-sleeved shirt. When the camera goes from side to front view, Tran has on a black tank top. (01:12:41)
Crew Neck T-Shirt Changes To Henley T-Shirt
There are two scenes during which Harry is shown having visions of the Dept of Mysteries while he is asleep. The first scene occurs after Harry's confrontation with Seamus in the Gryffindor common room. There are shots of Harry lying in bed wearing a short sleeve, crew neck tee shirt, but when he is startled awake by the vision of Voldemort, he sits up wearing a buttoned henley tee. The next day is the first day of Defence Against the Dark Arts class with Umbridge. That last shot of Harry in the henley tee shirt was cut from a later scene. Later in the film, when Harry has the vision of Arthur Weasley's attack, he is wearing the henley tee shirt. (00:34:00 - 01:09:35)
Plane Number Changes
When John and Catherine are in the hangar at the runway, the Cessna's tail number is N3035C. When the plane is shown in the air, the number is N3973F. When they land, the tail number has changed back to N3035C. (01:22:25 - 01:25:50)
Wreckage In Background Disappears
On Utapau, when Obi-Wan faces off with Grievous, Grievous sends 4 MagnaGuards against Obi-Wan. Obi-Wan Force-pulls something from the ceiling to crush the droids. But in the ensuing fight between Obi-Wan and Grievous, the ceiling thing and crushed droids are gone.
Stunt Cable Visible
During their fight at Orthanc, in the wide overhead shot, as Saruman flies backwards towards the large doors, the wire attached to the back of Christopher Lee's outfit is visibly pulling his clothes. (00:50:45)
Starbucks Cup In Front Of Daenerys
During the scene in the banquet hall, as Tormund says "most people get bloody murdered, they stay that way", look at Daenerys in the background - a disposable coffee cup is on the table in front of her. This brown cup with a white plastic lid is nothing remotely like the style of cups they're all drinking from in the scene. HBO acknowledged the slip up and digitally edited it out on streaming services, reruns and future DVD releases.
Eyeline Suddenly Changes
In the beginning when Brendan Fraser is looking around the tunnels he turns around to see his kid and they scream. As they are screaming they are at eye level but when a few seconds later when they are standing the kid is like 2 feet shorter then Brendan Fraser, and if you look around there is nothing for the kid to have stood on. (00:05:55)
Frodo's Scar Changes Sides
In the second half of the film, Frodo has a scar on his lower right cheek, close to his chin. Many times throughout the rest of the film the scar changes position and size on his right cheek. It also appears on his left cheek in flipped shots (most obviously on the slopes of Mount Doom when Sam is cradling his head). (02:31:05 - 02:34:00)
Hands Jump In And Out Of Pockets
At the beginning when Indy is talking to Spalko, his hands keep alternating from being in his pockets to just resting at his sides between shots.
Louboutin Signature Red, Then Tan Soles
When Pierce's wife is walking in her auto shop they pan down to show her red Louboutin heels, then they cut to her walking in her office, and when they show her shoes again they have a tan sole.
Safety Wire Visible
At the end when Brian jumps onto the semi truck to save Vince if you look closely at the back of Brian's pants you can clearly see the safety cable that holds him onto the semi truck. (01:26:17)
Rock Dissapears
When R2-D2 is hiding from the Sand People, he is standing in front of a rock. When he comes out, the rock disappears. 2011 Blu-ray and 2019 4K.
Broken Clasp Suddenly Back On Suspenders
After Gerry gets smacked in the face by the 'broken' suspender clasp, we see the silver clasp land under the dresser. Yet, when he's moaning and lifting his leg to get onto the bed, we can actually see the clasp still intact on the front suspender that came loose, which is dangling right behind him (just look between his legs). Of course, in the next shot, that clasp is gone. Since the silver clasp is one of the plot points, this is bizarre to say the least. (00:11:10)
Swap Sides Between Shots
In the final scene where Roxie and Velma are dancing in the concert hall, Roxie is on the right and Velma is on the left. They then turn around, and from behind (same point of view as before) they're suddenly the other way around. (01:44:20)
Jessica's Brown Boots Morph Into Pumps
When Jessica walks from the house to the barn at the end, she is wearing knee high brown boots. By the time she reaches the barn they have been replaced with court shoes.
Puts Wand To His Left, Removes From His Right
After Wormtail performs the Avada Kedavra curse and then raises the "bone of the father," he places Voldemort's wand inside the left side of his coat, before he slices off his right hand. When Voldemort says, "My wand Wormtail," Wormtail retrieves the wand from the right side of his coat. (01:56:00 - 01:57:40)
Roof Becomes Solid - Glass Panels Vanish
The Saturn that Mikaela is driving has a moonroof that encompasses most of the roof, over the front and back seats. When the Decepticon Grindor captures them, in the interior shot looking up at Leo as Grindor seizes the Saturn, the car has a solid roof over Leo, which is also seen in the interior shot as they fall. (00:54:05 - 00:55:05)
Tubes Change Position In Close Up/Wider Shot
When Bella is in the hospital, in the close-up of her face, the breathing tubes are right by her eyes, but when the shot is further from her face, the tubes are on her cheeks. (01:38:20)
Edge Of Makeup And Real Thigh Visible
A quick mistake happens when Brenda and the girl crawling out of the TV get in a fight. Brenda throws the punch, the other girl falls over, and for a quick second her dress flies up too far and you can see where the makeup (that makes her look dead) on her legs end and you can see her real thigh. (00:25:15)
Terminal Tower Located In Cleveland, Ohio
During the fight scene with Sandman in the armored car, the Terminal Tower can be seen in the background, which is a landmark in Cleveland, Ohio (where the scene was shot), not in New York City.
Windscreen Repairs Itself
The T-1000 punches his body through the window of a helicopter to get inside. An instant later, the hole in the windshield is gone. (01:56:35)
50 Star Flag In 1945 - Should Be 48 Stars, Below
After the successful Trinity test in 1945, people in a crowd are holding small US flags with 50 stars on them (offset rows). At the time there were only 48 states and the flag had 48 stars in even rows. The 50 star flag didn't exist until 1960, after Alaska and Hawaii were made states in 1959.
Visible Crew And Camera
When the men are pushing the catapult to the gate look at the far left of the screen for a few seconds you can see a crew member in a baseball cap and then a large movie camera. There's also a twig palisade next to him where two more crew members are visible.
Real Hair Visible Under Blonde Wig
At the beginning of the scene near the end of the movie with Lucius Malfoy fuming at Dumbledore in his office, Malfoy's hair is fanned back behind his shoulders. The lighting in the room illuminates the back of his neck, where you can see his real, short brown hair. (02:22:05)
Camera And Reflector Screen Mounted On Boat Bow
When the fishermen start out on the hunt, Ben Gardner appears in a close-up leaning on the windshield at forward deck, while talking to his boatmate about how stupid some of the others are. In the next wide shot of the boats, Ben's green boat is towards the left of the screen, and the large reflector screen and camera, that are mounted to the bow of his boat, are visible in front of the forward window where Ben was seen in the previous shot. (00:30:25)
Porsche Repairs Itself
After chasing down Sully, the yellow Porsche is totally wrecked on the left side, until Arnie drives it away, and it's fine. Later, when Arnie and Cindy arrive at the hotel, the car is wrecked again. (00:39:50)
White Papers To Blue Folder Without Him Moving
In the end, when the President is visited by the X-Men, he receives a blue binder, which is laid in front of him on the table. When they have left, you see a shot including the President's desk, and you can see that the only thing he has on the table are some sheets of paper, stapled in the upper left corner, opened up. Then the shot changes to a close-up of the President, and then back again, and you see the blue binder in front of him, closed, and the papers have disappeared. (02:01:40)
Electrodes Appear
When Norman is getting ready to test himself, he lies down on the bed, fastens himself in and the doctor goes to the computer. However, when it shows him being brought in to the chamber he has several electrodes connected to his chest and head. (00:15:20)
Page Flips Itself To Show Different Photo
When the dry cleaning arrives and Holly lays it out on the table, right behind her is the large flip-over wall hanging, with a picture of balloons. When she pulls the leather jacket out of the plastic, the wall hanging is flipped open to a picture of a bird. (00:53:10)
Hand Appears From Nowhere
When the girls figure out that Knox is after Charlie, and Dylan thinks of the picture and they zoom in onto "Townsend." The shot before the final shot of the photograph shows Knox's father's arm around Charlie, when in all the other shots, he has his arms above his head. (01:00:05)
Visible Modern-Day Plastic Water Bottle
At the end of the song "Wait," when Sweeney and Lovett hear Anthony running up the stairs, Sweeney runs behind the door to his shop. For a quarter second, as Sweeney places his back against the wall, there is a modern-day water bottle on the window ledge. This, however, cannot be seen on the DVD or Xbox, though on laptops and probably computers also, when streaming you can see it around 00:43:10. (00:43:10)
Rose Petals Reappear Back On Their Stems
At the end of the film when Miss Rhode Island is crowned Gracie tries to take the crown from her. Miss Rhode Island beats her with her bouquet of roses. All of the blossoms are knocked off of the stems. A few seconds later when Gracie is fighting Miss Texas the blossoms are back on the roses that Cheryl, Miss Rhode Island is holding. (01:35:00)
Bridge Section Gone But It Still Casts Shadow
If you look at the missing part of the bridge, and look at the shadow underneath, the shadow is of a full bridge. (01:02:35)
A Few Torn Bits Of Paper Turn To Many
On the beach, when Mr. Walsh is tearing up the contract we see the bits of torn paper, but when he tosses them in the air there are many more pieces of torn paper up there.
Gas Canister In Back Of Chariot
In the "Battle of Carthage" in the Colosseum, one of the chariots is turned over. Once the dust settles you can see a gas cylinder in the back of the chariot. (01:22:55)
Jinx's Scar Disappears
In the final fight scene on the plane between Jinx and Agent Frost, Jinx is slashed across her stomach, drawing blood. In a later scene, when Jinx and 007 are pouring diamonds over one another in the hut on the cliff, her stomach is unblemished. (02:02:25)
Motorbike Tyres Change
The tyres on the crotch rocket motorcycles they were riding kept changing from knobbly tyres to road slicks, back and forth depending on what terrain they were on. Easiest to see when Ethan skids on the road to avoid the white van - clear shot of slick tyres - then about 30 seconds later they're on the dirt, he skids into the old car and you can easily see that he's got off-road tyres front and back.
Shadow Of Filming Helicopter
In the first scene, when Nicholson is driving to the Overlook, the shadow of a helicopter can be seen at the bottom right. This is only visible in the un-matted VHS print and fullscreen DVD. (00:01:05)
Crash Mat Disguised As Grass
When Bluto is watching the sorority girls have their pillow fight and he falls down with the ladder, you can see him land on a grass mat that is cut into the lawn. It's funny because you can see the grass push in. (00:40:00)
Dropped Wig Doesn't Match Anyone's Hair
In the first pursuit of the Creepy Thin Man, at the party, the girls are running down the stairs while they change and begin to litter the stairwell with clothes. There's one wig dropped that's dark brown/black and straight. Though Lucy's hair at the party does appear shorter than her actual hair length, her hair is curled up at the ends, not straight like the dropped wig. So whose was it? (00:23:05)