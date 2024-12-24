ADVERTISEMENT

Filmmaking is a meticulous, time-consuming art that relies on the combined efforts of talented people, abundant resources, and endless creativity to bring stories to life. But even with all that, it’s sometimes impossible to prevent human error from sneaking into the process. That’s how a Starbucks cup ends up on a medieval set or a cameraman accidentally becomes part of the cast.

However, as dreaded as these mistakes are for the crew, they’ve become iconic for viewers. Here are some of the most memorable ones.