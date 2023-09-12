Do you ever find yourself pointing out those "wait a minute, did you see that?" moments while watching your favorite films? Well, you're not alone! Even in big, flashy movies, there are often small mistakes that sharp-eyed fans love to find. That's exactly what we'll do today as we dive into the fun world of movie blunders.

We've gathered a bunch of silly slip-ups from the "Movie Mistakes" Twitter page that might make you laugh, scratch your head, and wonder how they slipped through the cracks in Hollywood's productions. Whether it's a coffee cup mysteriously appearing in a medieval fantasy epic or a car magically repairing itself mid-chase scene, these images are a reminder that filmmaking isn't always as seamless as it appears on the silver screen. Scroll down for a giggle-filled adventure!

Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
1 hour ago

They always do this... more so in TV shows and cartoons but it bugs me. Kid has pie all over face and hair is all effed up then the next scene they are completely clean and normal again. Usually in movies though they do try to make better attempts at continuity...not here obviously

Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago

Knowing Joey, he may have finished those and replenished the stock with others between shots!

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Awww, the shark was kind enough to clean it for them, how sweet

Satan
Satan
Community Member
2 hours ago

Given that it's claymation, I wonder if that was intentional?

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wish mine would - and do all the ironing itself.

TotallyNOTaFox
TotallyNOTaFox
Community Member
28 minutes ago (edited)

German engineering ! (A.K.A "Kraut Space Magic")

ADHORTATOR
ADHORTATOR
Community Member
2 hours ago

Where can I get this bowl?

Mycroft1967
Mycroft1967
Community Member
1 hour ago

She got them my pretty and her little dog too.

Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Considering the other things they got wrong, this is pretty minor!

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
46 minutes ago

logical, we don't fight with the pants on the ankle

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I guess it was a really hot day :D

Maarten VP
Maarten VP
Community Member
2 hours ago

That's a flaw in the matrix

Cate
Cate
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not sure whether this one is down to lighting or grading in edit. Seems too basic for a continuity specialist to miss.

Cé Vi
Cé Vi
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is normal : welcome to the matrix!

Satan
Satan
Community Member
2 hours ago

Ehh, less of a mistake, more of a blooper that they intentionally decided to keep in the movie.

Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Her acting REALLY bugged me a 1000 times more once she became a vampire

Norm Gilmore
Norm Gilmore
Community Member
1 hour ago

Third mention of The Matrix. Dejavu...

