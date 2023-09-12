The Biggest Movie Mistakes That Made It To The Final Cut (32 Pics)
Do you ever find yourself pointing out those "wait a minute, did you see that?" moments while watching your favorite films? Well, you're not alone! Even in big, flashy movies, there are often small mistakes that sharp-eyed fans love to find. That's exactly what we'll do today as we dive into the fun world of movie blunders.
We've gathered a bunch of silly slip-ups from the "Movie Mistakes" Twitter page that might make you laugh, scratch your head, and wonder how they slipped through the cracks in Hollywood's productions. Whether it's a coffee cup mysteriously appearing in a medieval fantasy epic or a car magically repairing itself mid-chase scene, these images are a reminder that filmmaking isn't always as seamless as it appears on the silver screen. Scroll down for a giggle-filled adventure!
They always do this... more so in TV shows and cartoons but it bugs me. Kid has pie all over face and hair is all effed up then the next scene they are completely clean and normal again. Usually in movies though they do try to make better attempts at continuity...not here obviously
German engineering ! (A.K.A "Kraut Space Magic")
Considering the other things they got wrong, this is pretty minor!
Her acting REALLY bugged me a 1000 times more once she became a vampire
Pointing out detailed mistakes in The Matrix seems beyond any point. It is The Matrix - anything goes!
People must watch movies frame by frame. I’d never notice any of these watching normally 😊
When you watch a movie enough times, you start to notice these things. Others are just plan obvious.
More movie posts!!! I like them best
