You have probably been familiar with one of the most popular optical illusions for almost ten years (my God, how time flies!) - it has even become a world-famous meme. Yes, that same dress from Tumblr that some people saw as white and gold, while others confidently claimed that it was blue and black.

Then, however, experts found out that the phenomenon was most likely related to the processing of the photo, as a result of which the white balance was disturbed - and different people began to see colors differently. For example, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber thought that the dress was black and blue, but Julianne Moore and Sarah Hyland saw it as white and gold.

By the way, if you still don’t know, in fact, the dress is bright blue with black lace stripes...