Daniel Matheson is back on Bored Panda! The artist behind the ‘Barely Baked Beans’ series creates funny strips featuring absurd situations, witty dialogue, and unexpected twists. You might remember his work from our previous post, but if you missed it, now is a great opportunity to catch up.

We contacted Daniel to discuss his comic series, and our first question focused on the recurring themes in his work. Here’s what he shared with us: “The concept at a glance is two dogs trying to live their best life with their human. But the recurring theme if you look a little closer is how I illustrate the modern-day relationship between humans and their pets, which I think is very relatable.”

