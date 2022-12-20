With the year (finally) nearing its end, we all start to think about the things it gave us. And while those things used to mainly be good and happy (or at least valuable lessons learned), the last couple of years… made us want to set them on fire and do some rites so they'd never come back. After a while, this whole living-through-the-20th-century-in-a-couple-of-years scenario does get boring and old, right? However, there's always that beautiful thing that we can do about the stuff we dislike/fear, and it's to laugh at it. That's why we've created this nifty little list dedicated to New Year's jokes - to laugh at our woes and greet the next year grinning.

While jokes about New Year's are usually quite cheerful and talk about festivities of saying goodbye to the old year and greeting the new, this time, the jokes are a bit more gritty. After all, we all have gained a bit more grit during these past few years, and the New Year's Eve jokes also reflect that. That said, there are also plenty of New Year's dad jokes in the list that are purely there to make us laugh sans the reflections on the passage of time. Oh, and there's also a topic that deserves to be mentioned on its own - New Year's resolution jokes because, let's admit, those are usually made in vain and turn into a funny story sometime after. So why not laugh at it a bit?

So, our selection of Happy New Year's jokes is just a smidgen down below, and since there are like a hundred of them, they should get you through December without fail. Be sure to give the best jokes your vote, and don't forget to share this article with the people you'd like to spend the next year with!

#1

"Happy new year 2019 guys!!!" Posted via Internet Explorer.

#2

"My New Year Resolution for 2023 is... buying bitcoin in 2011!"

#3

What do New Year's parades have in common with Santa Claus?

No one is ever awake to see them.

#4

What is the snowman's New Year's resolution?

To chill out more.

#5

An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves.

#6

Where can you find comedians on New Year's Eve?

Waiting on the punchline.

#7

Why is partying in Times Square overrated?

Because they drop the ball every year.

#8

What did the little champagne bottle call his father?

Pop!

#9

Who gets the most excited about the New Year's Eve countdown?

Calendar companies.

#10

"I'm not buying a 2023 calendar... until I see the trailer."

Report

#11

"My New Year revolution is to never use autocorrect again."

Report

#12

Youth is when you're allowed to stay up for New Year's. Middle age is when you're forced to.

Report

#13

What's the worst part of jogging on New Year's Eve?

The ice falling out of your drink!

Report

#14

"My New Year's resolution was to drop my bad habits, but no one likes a quitter."

Report

#15

What was the Amityville Priest’s resolution?

To exorcise more.

Report

#16

What was Dr. Frankenstein’s New Year’s resolution?

To make new friends.

Report

#17

What do you tell someone you didn't see on New Year's Eve?

"I haven't seen you since last year!"

Report

#18

What does a jeweler do on Dec. 31?

Ring in the New Year.

Report

#19

May all your troubles last as long as your New Year's resolutions.

Report

#20

"I made a New Year's resolution to stop procrastinating, but I'm going to wait until next year to start."

Report

#21

Why should you stand on just your left foot during the New Year's Eve countdown?

So you start the New Year on the right foot.

Report

#22

What happened to the man who stole a calendar?

He got 12 months!

Report

#23

Did you hear about the guy who started fixing breakfast at midnight on Dec. 31?

He wanted to make a New Year’s toast!

Report

#24

"My resolution was to read more... so I put the subtitles on my TV."

Report

#25

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Cheese.

Cheese who?

For cheese a jolly good fellow.

#26

"I would lose weight for my New Year's resolution... but I hate losing."

Report

#27

Why was 6 afraid of 9 on New Year's Eve?

Because 9, 8, 7...

Report

#28

"My New Year’s resolution is to stop hanging out with people who ask me about my New Year’s resolutions."

Report

#29

What was the brewery's end-of-year Instagram caption?

"Happy Brew Year!"

Report

#30

Why did the woman start cracking up on New Year's?

She saw her husband's resolutions!

Report

#31

What's a spider's New Year's resolution?

To spend less time on the web!

Report

#32

Some astronauts wanted to have a New Year's party on the moon, but they didn't planet in time.

Report

#33

"A coworker told me to live every day like it’s a brand new year. I said I already do that. I wake up hung over. I contemplate all the decisions I made the “year”before. And I try to make resolutions and I always break them."

Report

#34

"Last year, I was able to keep all of my New Year’s resolutions… tucked away in a journal on my bookshelf."

Report

#35

"My new years resolution is to get down to the weight I was before the accident. And to stop calling it "the accident" when I eat too many snacks."

Report

#36

"My New Years resolution was to eat 1200 calories a day. I’ve been doing so great! I’ve surpassed my goal every day so far!"

Report

#37

How many people does it take to have a new years party?

Two and a fifth.

Report

#38

"My New Year's Resolution is to go to the gym more often, get into grad school, pay off my bills, and learn a new language. I don't have a clue how I'm going to get all that done by tomorrow."

Report

#39

"I always skip the gym the first week of the new year. I can’t deal with the crowds. I also skip weeks 2 - 52 of the New Year but still looking for an excuse for those."

Report

#40

"New year, new me!" Said the Covid-19 virus as it mutates.

Report

#41

What's the hardest part of a new year?

Remembering to change dates before you repost.

Report

#42

"My New Years Resolutions are 1600x900, 1330 x 768 and 1024x768. I’m not buying any new TV’s."

Report

#43

Why did China cancel Chinese New Years?

Everybody was kung-flu fighting.

Report

#44

What is the digital camera's New Year's resolution?

1080p.

Report

#45

What do you use in the bathroom on Jan. 1 after No. 2?

A New Year's bidet.

Report

#46

What do you call someone named Stephen on Dec. 31?

New Year's Steve!

Report

#47

What does a ghost say on Dec. 31?

"Happy Boo Year!"

Report

#48

What did Che Guevara make on New Year’s Day?

A New Year’s revolution.

Report

#49

"I love when they drop the ball in Times Square. It's a nice reminder of what I did all year."

Report

#50

A woman took an afternoon nap on New Year's Eve. When she woke up, she told her husband, "I just dreamed that you gave me a diamond ring for a New Year's present. What do you think it all means?" He replied, "Aha, you'll know tonight!" At midnight, her husband handed her a small gift-wrapped present. Excited, she opened it quickly, but was even more surprised: In it was a book titled "The Meaning of Dreams".

Report

#51

Why do birds fly south for New Year's Eve?

Because it's too far to walk.

Report

#52

Knock knock!

Who's there?

Razor.

Razor who?

Razor glass and toast to a happy new year.

Report

#53

An iPhone and a firework were arrested on New Year's Eve. One was charged and the other was let off.

Report

#54

What do you call someone who says they know all the words to "Auld Lang Syne?"

A liar.

Report

#55

Why are there so many vampires out on New Year’s Eve?

For old fangs time.

Report

#56

What do you say when bidding farewell on Dec. 31?

"See you next year!"

Report

#57

What do you call always having a date for New Year's Eve?

Social Security.

Report

#58

What New Year's resolution guarantees success?

Making a resolution to break your resolution.

Report

#59

What did the cat say on New Year's Eve?

"Meow."

Report

#60

"Not to brag, but I already have a date for New Year’s Eve. It’s December 31st."

Report

#61

"I promise not to make any bad jokes for the rest of the year."

Report

#62

Why should you put your new calendar in the freezer?

To start off the new year in a cool way.

Report

#63

"At the beginning of this year I made a New Year's resolution to lose 10 pounds... only 15 more to go!"

Report

#64

"My New Year's resolution is to break my New Year's resolutions. That way I succeed at something!"

Report

#65

Let’s celebrate New Year’s Eve... by making many pour decisions!

Report

#66

What do New Year’s Day parades have in common with Santa Claus?

No one is awake to see either of them.

Report

#67

What do farmers give their wives at midnight on New Year’s Eve?

Hogs and kisses.

Report

#68

What does every New Year have in store for us?

Another 365 days!

Report

#69

Why should you smooch an 8 on New Year's?

It leaves room for growth.

Report

#70

Why did the girl score a B on her New Year's assignment?

She was leaving room for growth!

Report

#71

Knock, Knock!

Who's there?

Hippy.

Hippy who?

Hippy New Year's, dude!

Report

#72

Knock, knock.

Who's there?

Ben.

Ben who?

Ben waiting for the ball to drop all day!

Report

#73

"I thought I got lost on New Year's Eve, but then I found the Auld Lang sign."

Report

#74

What did the bull say on January 1?

"Happy New Steer."

Report

#75

What do dogs say on New Year's Eve?

"Woof."

Report

#76

What did the cat say on January 1?

"Happy Mew Year!"

Report

#77

What did Adam say to Eve on Dec. 31?

“It’s Christmas, Eve.”

Report

#78

"I gave up drinking for the new year. Sorry, that came out wrong. I gave up. Drinking for the New Year."

Report

#79

"My New Year’s Resolution is to switch to a vegan diet in 2022. Luckily I just got covid, so I won’t notice any difference!"

Report

#80

A friendly reminder that gyms get really busy around the new year as people make their resolutions. So it’s best to wait for it to die down, usually around January 2nd.

Report

#81

A drunk wakes up in jail on New Years Eve and asks the first police officer he sees, "Why am I here?" The cop replies, "For drinking." "Great!" slurs the man. "When do we start?"

Report

#82

A guy walks into a bar and orders a beer. "How's the new year's resolution coming?" the bartender asks. "Great, I went to the gym today and I already lost 10 pounds," the guy replies. "Seriously, I have no idea where I misplaced those weights."

Report

#83

"This year, my New Years resolution is to finally go to the gym... and cancel that membership I’m been wasting money on every month since last year."

Report

#84

"Ever since 2017, my New Year’s resolution has been to work on my novel. Four years going and I’ve almost finished reading it!"

Report

#85

"My New Year's resolution is to start my own sheep farm. I've already found the perfect location in Seattle and I already moved over there. Now I'm just waiting for the first animals to arrive, because for the moment I'm basically Sheepless in Seattle."

Report

#86

If you start watching "When Harry Met Sally" at 11:15 pm, when the clock strikes midnight and brings in the new year... you will still be just as single as when you started the movie.

Report

#87

Shouting “Jumanji” at New Year didn’t work. New plan: Shout “Covfefe” at midnight on Jan 20.

Report

#88

"I can’t wait for New Year’s Day. So we can read all the “hindsight is 2022” jokes."

Report

#89

"I was hoping 2023 would be a year where people stopped getting offended by everything, but boy was I wrong. All I said was "I hope you start off the New Year on the right foot." Damn amputees."

Report

#90

"I'm going to be giving up aerosol deodorant in the new year. Roll on 2023."

Report

#91

"I don't like these Chinese New Year celebrations. They tend to Drag-on."

Report

#92

How do you lose 12 stones of unsightly fat for the new year?

Divorce her.

Report

#93

"I had a guy tell me Happy New Year but he said "See you in 2025." Either he had the year wrong, or he made a comment on his fantastic vision."

Report

#94

"My New Year's resolution is to stay out of shape. Maybe I won't stick with this one either."

Report

#95

On New Year's Eve, a man arrives at a fancy dress party completely naked "I'm a turtle" he says, "Oh.. who's on your back?" "That's Michelle" he replies.

Report

#96

What is a New Year's resolution?

Something that goes in one year and out the other.

Report

#97

"My New Year's resolution is to see my cup half-full, preferably with rum, gin, vodka, or moonshine."

Report

#98

What do cows say on Jan. 1?

"Happy Moo New Year!"

Report

#99

What is corn's favorite holiday?

New Ears Eve.

Report

#100

How did Prince celebrate the new millennium?

He partied like it was 1999.

Report

#101

What does a field grow on Jan. 1?

New Year’s hay.

Report

#102

A man asks his buddy for a cigarette. His friend quips, “I thought you made a New Year's resolution and that you don’t smoke.” The man replied, “I'm in phase one of quitting." Confused, his friend asked, "Phase one?" The man laughed, "Yes. I've quit buying."

Report

#103

What new year’s resolution should a basketball player never make?

To travel more.

Report

#104

What did the cheerleaders say on New Year’s Day?

"Happy New Cheer!"

Report

#105

Knock knock!

Who's there?

Abby.

Abby who?

Abby New Year!

Report

#106

What do criminals pay on Jan. 1?

New Year's restitution.

Report

#107

A man who had too much to drink decides to walk home on New Year's Eve. A policeman stopped the man and asked where he was going. "I'm on my way to a lecture," the man replied. The cop scoffed, "Who gives lectures on New Year's Eve?" The man answered: "My wife."

Report

#108

Where can you practice multiplication tables on New Year's Eve?

Times Square.

Report

#109

What does a ghoul say on Dec. 31?

"Happy New Fear!"

Report

#110

What food should you avoid on New Year's?

Firecrackers.

Report

#111

What does a caterpillar do on Jan. 1?

Turns over a new leaf.

Report

#112

Why did the man sprinkle sugar on his pillow on New Year's Eve?

He wanted to start the year with sweet dreams.

Report

#113

In what year did Christmas Day and New Year's Day fall in the same year?

Every year!

Report

#114

What's the one group that hates New Year's Day?

The New Year's Eve clean-up crew.

Report

#115

"This New Year I resolve to be less awesome... since that is really the only thing I do in excess."

Report

#116

"New Year? I just got used to this last one!"

Report

#117

Dracula passed out at midnight on New Year's Eve... there was a count down.

Report

#118

Why was 2022 such a blur?

Your resolution must have been too low.

Report

#119

Celebrating New Year's has many pros, so what's the biggest con?

The con-fetti!

Report

#120

"My New Year's Day resolution is to have my cup half full... of coffee."

Report

#121

What did the kids say about the New Year's fireworks?

"They were a blast."

Report

#122

Knock, Knock!

Who's there?

Sip.

Sip who?

Sip, sip, hooray for New Year's!

Report

#123

Knock, Knock!

Who's there?

Woo.

Woo who?

Calm down, the ball hasn't dropped yet!

Report

#124

"I asked a programmer what his New Year's resolution will be. He answered: 640 x 480."

Report

#125

"Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Sorry I suffer from premature congratulation."

Report

#126

A women took a nap on New Years Eve. When she woke up, she told her husband, “I just dreamed that you gave me a diamond ring for a New Year’s present. What do you think it all means?” He replied, “Aha, you’ll know tonight!” At midnight, her husband handed her a small gift-wrapped present. Excited, she opened it quickly, but was even more surprised: in it was a book titled "The Meaning of Dreams".

Report

#127

"I tested positive for COVID-19 on New Year's Day. Guess you could say I started 2023 on a positive note."

Report

#128

"For my New Years resolution I promise to never steal money out of my wife’s purse. But then I just remembered she’s got a birthday coming up."

Report

#129

"Not to brag, but I kept my new year’s resolution for 2020 by tackling the Rockies. Next year, it is the Rambos."

Report

#130

Did you hear that NYC paid Hillary Clinton $2,000,000 as a consultant for New Years Eve?

They wanted an expert on dropping the ball at the last second.

Report

#131

On New Year's Eve, Marilyn stood up in the local bar and said that it was time to get ready. At the stroke of midnight, she wanted every husband to be standing next to the one person who made his life worth living. Well, it was kind of embarrassing. As the clock struck 12, the bartender was almost crushed to death.

Report

#132

"Saw in the New Year with some Australian kangaroo beer. Nice and hoppy."

Report

#133

"I’ve given up social media for the New Year and am trying to make friends outside Facebook while applying the same principles. Every day, I walk down the street and tell passersby what I’ve eaten, how I feel, what I did the night before, and what I will do tomorrow. Then I give them pictures of my family, my dog, and me gardening. I also listen to their conversations and tell them I love them. And it works. I already have three people following me… two police officers and a psychiatrist."

Report

#134

May your Christmas and New Year be like "The Notebook"... get so wasted you don't remember Ryan Gosling.

Report

