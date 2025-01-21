Capturing The Untamed: 20 Nature Photos By Jeroen Van NieuwenhoveInterview With Artist
Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove is a Belgian photographer who moved to Iceland in 2016. Since then, he’s focused on capturing the natural beauty of Iceland’s landscapes and wildlife. For Jeroen, photography is about telling a story. He keeps editing to a minimum, aiming to capture moments as naturally as possible with as little gear as needed.
Jeroen also has a deep respect for nature and aims to share that with others through his photos. He believes in protecting the environment and makes sure his work sends that message. Whether he’s photographing a volcanic eruption or a quiet scene, Jeroen’s goal is to show the world how beautiful and important nature is.
Bored Panda contacted Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove to gain insight into his creative journey and personal experiences. The photographer revealed that over time, Iceland has certainly tested him with all it has to offer during his outdoor photography adventures. "I have shot in sandstorms, blizzards, torrential rain, temperatures down to -20 degrees celsius, dense fog, ... You name it. The thing I have learned very quickly is that it's a great idea to prepare for everything. I will always dress in layers, preparing for all kinds of conditions as the weather forecast can change even on an hourly basis.
I also almost obsessively clean my gear after shoots. Sandstorms, and especially when they involve volcanic sand, are some of the worst things I've come across. The sand literally goes everywhere and leaves micro-scratches on lenses if not handled properly. Because it is volcanic sand, high in iron, it will also stick to anything magnetic you may have."
Although photographing volcanic eruptions in Iceland comes with its challenges, Jeroen shared that the rewards far outweigh them, with the most fulfilling part being the chance to witness and experience this extraordinary natural phenomenon up close.
"Images and videos can show you small aspects of it but they are cherry-picked and curated. When you stand there and see it, smell it and even feel it, it is one of the most incredible things I have ever experienced. Especially when you realize what is actually happening: it is creating a brand-new, never-before-seen landscape in front of your very eyes. What you witness at that moment has never before been seen by anyone else, and will never be seen by anyone else after. The landscape in front of you is changing constantly while the eruption is ongoing. Experiencing and realizing that has been the biggest reward for me."
When asked how he picks his locations, Jeroen said he spends much of his "downtime" researching online with the help of satellite imagery. "I also try beforehand to get a very good idea of what times of day are best to shoot in or what weather conditions may complement it best. However, I don't pin myself down on those locations. I will mark them on a map, or remember them, and then visit them when I'm in the area or the perfect weather conditions may arise.
I find that if I plan a shoot beforehand, I get too focused on shots I want to have, rather than looking for the shots that are available. By that I mean, I shoot according to where the light and the weather are right, instead of pinning myself down on a composition."
Jeroen shared that he has several projects planned for the coming months. "Some of those are photography workshops where I teach photography in-the-field in these remote places. I will be doing that in Greenland and also the Icelandic Highlands in the coming summer, for example. I am also planning to write my second book this year, which is a project I've postponed for a while but now finally have the right feeling about."