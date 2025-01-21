Although photographing volcanic eruptions in Iceland comes with its challenges, Jeroen shared that the rewards far outweigh them, with the most fulfilling part being the chance to witness and experience this extraordinary natural phenomenon up close.

"Images and videos can show you small aspects of it but they are cherry-picked and curated. When you stand there and see it, smell it and even feel it, it is one of the most incredible things I have ever experienced. Especially when you realize what is actually happening: it is creating a brand-new, never-before-seen landscape in front of your very eyes. What you witness at that moment has never before been seen by anyone else, and will never be seen by anyone else after. The landscape in front of you is changing constantly while the eruption is ongoing. Experiencing and realizing that has been the biggest reward for me."