Just in time for National Cake Day, celebrated on November 26th, we have the picture-perfect way to mark the occasion: a showcase of the world’s best photographs of cake. Cake is a universal symbol of joy, celebration, and comfort, and there is no better way to showcase its beauty than through photography.

The World Food Photography Awards celebrates the very best in cake photography through its Tiptree Cake Award, one of the global competition's 25 categories.

More info: worldfoodphotographyawards.com | Instagram | youtube.com | x.com