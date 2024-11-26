ADVERTISEMENT

Just in time for National Cake Day, celebrated on November 26th, we have the picture-perfect way to mark the occasion: a showcase of the world’s best photographs of cake. Cake is a universal symbol of joy, celebration, and comfort, and there is no better way to showcase its beauty than through photography.

The World Food Photography Awards celebrates the very best in cake photography through its Tiptree Cake Award, one of the global competition's 25 categories.

More info: worldfoodphotographyawards.com | Instagram | youtube.com | x.com

#1

Theodora Tsilikopoulou - Swan White Chocolate Cake

Tiptree Cake Award

Bored Panda reached out to Theodora Tsilikopoulou, a photographer and videographer based in New York. If you’ve scrolled through our list of stunning photos, you might have noticed the captivating shot of the ‘Swan White Chocolate Cake,’ which was actually captured by Theodora. We were eager to learn more about the process behind this photo.

First, we asked the photographer about her approach to styling and composing the Swan White Chocolate Cake photo. Here’s what Tsilikopoulou shared with us: “The Swan Cake, in its sculptural elegance, demanded a minimalist black-and-white composition. The simplicity of the frame speaks volumes—conveying the essence of the moment in its quiet, understated beauty. As I reflect on the fleeting passage of time, this image evokes a sense of nostalgia, a reminder of how quickly these precious moments pass.”
#2

Barbora Baretic - Blood Orange Cardamom Cake

Creating this image as a symbol of long-awaited spring was a pure joy. Blood oranges are incredible by their texture, colour and shine and that's what I wanted to capture.

Tiptree Cake Award

#3

Donna Crous - Chocolate Pear Loaf

Baked pears in a chocolate and molasses loaf.

Tiptree Cake Award

When asked about the specific details Theodora considers to make the photographed subject visually appealing, she kindly responded: “In every image, each element plays a distinct role, much like a theatrical production. Some components take center stage, while others work in harmony to complement the scene. The interplay of contrast, light, color, and subtle pops of detail all contribute to the final composition. With the Swan Cake, however, we’re witnessing a monologue—where the subject itself commands the attention, allowing the upsenses of surrounding elements to enhance its presence.”
#4

Kris Kirkham - Bundt Cakes

Tiptree Cake Award

#5

Winifred Harms - Naked Carrot

A delightful merriment of rustic charm and wholesome indulgence.

Tiptree Cake Award

Next, we were curious about how photographing cakes and other desserts differs from shooting other subjects. The New York-based photographer shared with us: “Each subject requires its own unique treatment, and while there are general principles most photographers adhere to, the approach can be as individual as the subject itself. I’ve always found a special kind of joy in photographing cakes and desserts—especially since I often bake them myself. There’s something inherently creative about the process of capturing them. It’s not so much a set method as it is an instinctive flow, an added spark of creativity that comes from within. Every cake, every dessert, every food or drink it seems to inspire its own narrative, and I find that spontaneity to be one of the most rewarding aspects of the craft.”

#6

Fiona Hugues - Pear Trio

A trio of sugars layer cake with spiced cream and salted caramel pears.

Tiptree Cake Award

#7

Anna Merkurova - The Final Touch

Tiptree Cake Award

Lastly, the photographer told us more about her upcoming projects in the world of food photography: “A major source of inspiration for me comes from the world of arts. I often find myself studying the works of iconic artists like Frida Kahlo, Salvador Dalí, and Pablo Picasso. Their ability to convey complex emotions and stories through visual art often sparks new ideas for my own work. Currently, I’m immersed in a project inspired by Frida Kahlo, drawing on my interpretation of one of her paintings. The way her work blends symbolism, emotion, and personal narrative resonates deeply with me, and it’s influencing the direction of my next creative endeavor.”
#8

Wout Hendrick - Blueberry Cheesecake

Best cheesecake ever for Bake Off Flanders!

Tiptree Cake Award

#9

Chs Creative - Decadent Black Forest Cake

Tasked to deliver an extremely atmospheric, opulent cake using gold and chocolate with a mouth-watering dripping effect. The cake was to illustrate decadence at its extreme and illustrate the extravagance of indulgence

Tiptree Cake Award

#10

Sally Hulse - An Incandescent Glow

Tiptree Cake Award

#11

Petrina Tinslay - Chiffon Cake With Candles

Tiptree Cake Award

#12

Maja Smend - Rahul's Strawberry Cake

Tiptree Cake Award

#13

Chisom Okoye - Purple Ranunculus

Tiptree Cake Award

#14

Ming Tang-Evans - It's Raining Cake, Hallelujah!

A celebration of cake with 'My Little Cake Tin's' signature colourful and stylish edible floral decoration.

Tiptree Cake Award

#15

Hein Van Tonder - Madeira Cake

A cheeky drizzle of glaze on just-baked Madeira cakes.

Tiptree Cake Award

#16

Barbora Baretic - Lilac Inspired Cake

A cake that I made for my daughter's friend - a little princess and her magical birthday party in the park.

Tiptree Cake Award

#17

Alessandra Bartoloni - Flower Madeleines

Madeleines are just nineteenth century ladies wearing the most elegant gowns for the Grand Ball.

Tiptree Cake Award

#18

Steve Painter - Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

Tiptree Cake Award

#19

Kamile Kave - Moments In Time

Capturing two moments in one image.

Tiptree Cake Award

#20

Evgeniya Nadeykina - About Chocolate Cake

It's a story about a foodie... who always loved chocolate.

Tiptree Cake Award

#21

Carolin Strothe - White & Black Currant Swiss Roll

Tiptree Cake Award

See Also on Bored Panda
#22

Barbora Baretic - White Chocolate Ganache Sculpture Cakes

Tiptree Cake Award

#23

Baiba Opule - Blueberry Cake

Blueberry cake topped with cream, fresh berries and flowers.

Tiptree Cake Award

#24

Katie Smith - Apricot And Ricotta Cake

Tiptree Cake Award

#25

Costas Millas - Curves, Curls & Swirls

Tiptree Cake Award

#26

Barbora Baretic - Chocolate Fudge Pearl Cake

Made using the finest dark chocolate. I wanted to bring out and highlight this cake's elegance and magnificence. It was a pure joy to create.

Tiptree Cake Award

#27

Baiba Opule - Chocolate Raspberry Cake

Chocolate raspberry cake topped with icing sugar on dark wooden table.

Tiptree Cake Award

#28

Photo By Frankie Turner, Styled By Keiron George - Let Them Eat Cake!

One image of a series called 'Beauty of Destruction'. Photo by Frankie Turner, styled by Keiron George.

Tiptree Cake Award

#29

Winifred Harms - Biscuit Cake

Biscuits at their best.

Tiptree Cake Award

#30

Lucy-Ruth Hathaway - Jam Roly Poly

Shot by photographer Aaron Tilley, as part of a series about traditional British puddings.

Tiptree Cake Award

#31

Barbora Baretic - Chocolate Cake Dressed In A Beautiful Morning Light

Tiptree Cake Award

#32

Lottie Covell - Toblerone Torte

Tiptree Cake Award

