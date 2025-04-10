40 Visually Stunning Cakes Decorated With Bugs, Slugs, And Everything In Between By Vegan TreatsInterview With Owner
If you’re looking for truly unique cakes that are also animal-friendly, look no further than Vegan Treats Inc. Not only do they provide delicious baked goods, but their creations are also visually stunning.
These days, it’s relatively easy to find vegan desserts, but when owner Danielle Konya began her journey over 20 years ago, it was a different story. Her determination to bake cakes without butter or eggs pushed her to experiment and eventually open her own bakery.
Danielle shared that the challenges have shifted over time. While vegan desserts are now widely available, the current challenge is to stand out—and once again, Vegan Treats delivers. Their cakes look like nothing you've ever seen before.
From bugs to eyeballs to clever commentary, Vegan Treats’ desserts are wildly imaginative and still manage to look absolutely mouthwatering. I invite you to explore their ingenious creations and read the full interview with Danielle below.
First of all, we asked Danielle what inspired her to start a vegan bakery.
She responded: “Honestly? I didn’t set out to start a bakery at all. I just wanted to save animals. The idea that dessert could be my form of activism was unexpected—but it worked. Back in the late ’90s, vegan desserts didn’t exist. People thought it was impossible to bake without eggs or butter. So I made it my mission to prove them wrong. The first cake I ever made was a mess, but determination is kind of my thing. One cake turned into ten, then ten turned into a business. That was over 20 years ago—and we’ve been creating wild, unforgettable desserts ever since.”
Nowadays, Vegan Treats is recognized as one of the top 10 bakeries in the world by American Express. But to get here, they had to overcome their fair share of challenges.
Danielle wrote: “In the beginning? Everything was a challenge. There were no guides, no plant-based butters that browned, no ‘perfect egg replacers.’ I was winging it—baking all night, scribbling out fractions in a notebook until the brownies came out just right. We still make those same brownies today, now layered with ganache and stuffed into pints of soft serve. But even now, the challenge is standing out, staying innovative and never losing that creative spark. We never settle. We make cakes with cockroaches, chocolates inspired by poisonous plants, and limited-edition chocolate boxes with original oil paintings. We love bringing new and unusual ideas to life—while always staying true to the mission of making delicious, plant-based desserts.”
We were wondering how Danielle’s bakery approaches making traditional baked goods—like croissants or cheesecakes—taste just as good without animal products.
“A lot of testing. A lot of stubbornness. I rely on both precise formulas and instinct—because while every measurement matters, there’s also a point where it just tastes like it was always meant to be vegan. That’s the moment I’m chasing. These days, I work with incredibly dedicated and skilled bakers who bring those ideas to life. I spend most of my time running the business and taste testing, making sure everything still reflects the vision we’ve built,” explained Danielle.
As for the ingredients and techniques that they use to ensure your bakes are both delicious and cruelty-free, Danielle commented: “We obsess over ingredients. Miyoko’s cultured butter is gold when we need richness and that browned, nutty depth. Oat and cashew milks give us the creaminess we’re looking for. I’m constantly experimenting—tweaking fat content, testing different sugars, comparing plant milks and how they impact the outcome. It’s detailed work. But that’s how you go from a basic idea to something unforgettable, like concord grape soft serve or Miso brown butter chocolate chunk cookies.”
The vegan food movement is constantly evolving and it is becoming more and more mainstream. We asked Danielle to share where she hopes it will take her bakery in the next few years.
She wrote: “The vegan movement has completely transformed—it went from carob chips to Michelin stars. And now, accessibility is growing. More people are making compassionate choices, and that’s a huge win for animals, for the planet, and for our collective health. For Vegan Treats, we’re planning our next evolution: larger-scale manufacturing to meet demand without losing the heart of what we do. I want our desserts to show up in more places, while still keeping them magical, bold, and unexpected.”
Of course, the decoration of cakes is a very big part of Vegan Treats that sets them apart. Therefore, Danielle told us more about their creative process and what inspires those one-of-a-kind creations.
“Inspiration is everywhere for me. It could be a Taylor Swift lyric, a weird insect I spotted on a trail, an antique trinket, or a scrap of vintage wallpaper. I don’t look at other bakeries—I’m more interested in what hasn’t been done. We’ve made cakes inspired by Victorian Lover’s Eye jewelry, sugar-sculpted earthworms for Valentine’s Day, and chocolate boxes that have become collectors’ items.
It usually starts with a sketch—something I scribble late at night or in a sketchbook shared with my creative team. From there, we work together to bring it to life. Everyone gets excited about the challenge, and that’s when the real magic happens. We don’t just want to make beautiful desserts—we want to tell stories, spark emotion, and make people stop in their tracks. If it’s not a little haunting or unforgettable, it’s probably not a Vegan Treat.”
Lastly, Danielle added: “Compassion starts with your fork. Every time you choose a vegan or plant-based option, you’re casting a vote for a kinder, more sustainable world—for the animals, for the planet, and for future generations. And in a time when so many small businesses are closing their doors, it’s more important than ever to support those working to make a difference. If you see something you love—whether it’s our desserts or any other vegan creation—don’t just scroll past. Share it, order it, talk about it. Your choices matter more than you think.”