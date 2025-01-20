As it happens, Redditors recently reflected on other celebrity deaths that struck a similar chord. Their stories moved us to put together a list of their choices as a tribute. Read them below, and let’s honor their legacies together.

It felt strangely personal. His work, creative talent, and unshakable authenticity had always inspired me. He was a dreamer unlike any other, and it saddened me to realize there won’t be any more projects under his name. I’m still thinking about him.

Just last week, I paused mid-scroll during an otherwise mundane social media browse to learn that David Lynch had passed.

I’ve never been one to idolize celebrities . That said, it would be foolish of me to claim they haven’t touched countless lives. So, when they’re gone, it’s no wonder their loss is felt so deeply.

#1 David Lynch 😭

RELATED:

#2 Robin Williams still gets me.

#3 Grant Imahara.



He was full of life, totally healthy, uplifting, jovial, enthusiastic about science, the exact kind of voice we need in this current time. And he died due to a very sudden brain aneurism. Basically, absolutely nothing you could do to prevent that. It's just a thing that...happens.



A lot of celebrity deaths are tragic and heart-breaking. But Grant's death also felt just straight-up *unfair*.



KahlessAndMolorReport:

Grant Imahara from myth busters was on a date with his fiance when he complained of a headache and then passed out in a restaurant.



Sudden aneurysm at age 49 with virtually no warning.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 When I was a boy, my dad would vocally discuss how he didn't want me.

Mister Rogers was an adult male who seemed to like me just fine. I would watch his show as a child and my mom say I would *plead* with the television when he started putting on his shoes.



"Stay today! Just this time, please, just stay this time..."



I heard he died at the end of my work day. I couldn't finish my supper, I went into my room, closed my door and cried my eyes out. I was 24. I really, really, really wanted to just tell him thank you.

#5 Anton Yelchin. He was an only child, too.

#6 Phil Hartman.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Steve Irwin.



maybeee123_Report:

Steve Irwin could have done some some amazing things in the last 20 years.



His kids are making him proud though.

#8 Judith Barsi. I loved her as Ducky. 😢.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Chadwick Bozeman.



tdrknt1:

Chadwick Bowsman that dude was dying and still visited sick folks in the hospital. He was a good man.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Vic Morrow, on the set of Twilight Zone: The Movie.



He and two child actors were killed by a helicopter blade.

#11 Naya rivera.

#12 Heath ledger.

#13 Brittany Murphy.

#14 Chris Farley and Robin Williams.

#15 Natasha Richardson. She left behind her husband and her two children.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Princess Diana.

#17 Amy Winehouse



God the music she would have made.

#18 Matthew Perry hit me HARD! My partner is very much like chandler and I am “a Monica.” People compared us all the time. I had JUST finished his memoir, then less than an hour later heard he died. I have never cried over a celebrity death, I’m not really a cryer (control freak) but I came close with him.

#19 Marvin Gaye— getting murdered by your dad during an argument is definitely one for the books.

#20 Christina Grimmie. :(.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 John Ritter.

#22 Anthony Bourdain, Prince.

#23 Alan Rickman.

#24 Sharon Tate :(.

#25 River Phoenix. He'd be just as big as Joaquin if he didn't die.

#26 Judith Barsi. She was only 10 when her alcoholic dad shot her and her mother and lit their bodies on fire before shooting himself. What makes this even more tragic is that Judith and her Mum had looked for help before. They've talked to neighbours, friends and family. At 9 years old Judith needed psychological attention because she was so scared of her dad, she started rupping out her hair and eyelashes. The father even told neighbours multiple times thst he was going to kill hos family. Nobody took that or Judith and her mum seriously. Their case was dismissed by CPS in May 1988 because they were understaffed. In June 1988 Judith turned 10. In July 1988 she was dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 John Candy broke my heart.

#28 Whitney Houston. Her only daughter died the same way just a few years later.

#29 Jayne Mansfield.



There is a reason trucks have that bar at the bottom of the rear, now.



Anton Yelchin, his death sparked a Jeep recall.

#30 Betty White dying just 17 days before her one-hundreth birthday was so sad. She was a wonderful person. Her death was sad enough, but seeing that picture of the empty Golden Girls couch that was doing the rounds that day hit me the hardest.

#31 There are so many, but Otis Redding has to be on the list. He recorded "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" three days before he was killed in a plane accident. It became the first posthumous No. 1 single in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Aaliyah.

#33 Brandon lee.

#34 Cameron Boyce.

#35 Leslie Jordan.



I know, he was already old, but goddamn it was still too soon for him to leave us. He was such a gem of a man, and a truly wonderful actor.



RIP Leslie Jordan, you would have loved Chappell Roan.

#36 For me, out of nowhere - P.S.Hoffman.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Norm MacDonald. We should have had many more years of top-tier comedy if it weren't for the cancer that basically no one knew he had already been dealing with for years.

#38 Dolores O'Riordan.

#39 Crocodile Hunter and Robin Williams both made me weep.

#40 Karen Carpenter.

#41 Bill Paxton. It still hurts to watch Twister.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 John Lennon was murdered in front of his wife, with his five year old son in the apartment just upstairs. It was just before Christmas, he was about to release a comeback album, and his aunt who raised him found out about it on the news the next morning in England.

#43 Roberto Clemente. Died in a plane crash taking aid supplies to Nicaragua after an earthquake.

#44 Buddy Holly.

#45 Mac Miller.

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 I’m still sad that Gilda Radner died way too soon.

#47 Anna Nicole Smith always seemed like such a waste to me. She seemed like such a lost soul. Her end always struck me as terribly tragic with her son dying shortly afterwards and both of them leaving behind her baby… celebrity or not this was just such a sad story.

#48 Heather O'Rourke is pretty f*****g tragic. Iconic in the Poltergeist films and dies at like age 10 or 12. .

#49 David Bowie.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 Jim Henson. Refused to go to a doctor and ended up with Disney running The Muppets.

#51 Gotta be Kobe because of everyone else including his daugjter.

#52 Avicii.

#53 Selena.

#54 Chris Cornell was a tough one.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Judy Garland's entire life was one big tragedy.

#56 Layne Staley. Just because it was a couple weeks before he was found and he had another rig in his hand ready to go. His remains weighed less than 100 lbs as well. Sad.