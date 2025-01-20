ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve never been one to idolize celebrities. That said, it would be foolish of me to claim they haven’t touched countless lives. So, when they’re gone, it’s no wonder their loss is felt so deeply.

Just last week, I paused mid-scroll during an otherwise mundane social media browse to learn that David Lynch had passed.

It felt strangely personal. His work, creative talent, and unshakable authenticity had always inspired me. He was a dreamer unlike any other, and it saddened me to realize there won’t be any more projects under his name. I’m still thinking about him.

As it happens, Redditors recently reflected on other celebrity deaths that struck a similar chord. Their stories moved us to put together a list of their choices as a tribute. Read them below, and let’s honor their legacies together.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Celebrity in a suit holding a microphone during a talk, engaging with the audience. David Lynch 😭

_prison-spice_ , AGOMA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Man gesturing during an interview on a late-night talk show, with city lights visible in the background; celebrity deaths topic. Robin Williams still gets me.

    Leeser , Conan O'Brien Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    maureenmcdermott avatar
    MMcD
    MMcD
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That they didn't know he had Lewis Body dementia until after he died is so sad. I remained "Robin's Wish" for those who haven't watched it yet.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Smiling person in a red shirt, seated indoors, connected to shared reflections on impactful celebrity deaths. Grant Imahara.

    He was full of life, totally healthy, uplifting, jovial, enthusiastic about science, the exact kind of voice we need in this current time. And he died due to a very sudden brain aneurism. Basically, absolutely nothing you could do to prevent that. It's just a thing that...happens.

    A lot of celebrity deaths are tragic and heart-breaking. But Grant's death also felt just straight-up *unfair*.

    KahlessAndMolorReport:
    Grant Imahara from myth busters was on a date with his fiance when he complained of a headache and then passed out in a restaurant.

    Sudden aneurysm at age 49 with virtually no warning.

    ImNotRacistBuuuut , Star-Advertiser Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Person in a red cardigan sitting on a bench, part of a discussion on impactful celebrity deaths. When I was a boy, my dad would vocally discuss how he didn't want me.
    Mister Rogers was an adult male who seemed to like me just fine. I would watch his show as a child and my mom say I would *plead* with the television when he started putting on his shoes.

    "Stay today! Just this time, please, just stay this time..."

    I heard he died at the end of my work day. I couldn't finish my supper, I went into my room, closed my door and cried my eyes out. I was 24. I really, really, really wanted to just tell him thank you.

    RealLiveLawyer , PBS KIDS Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Actor in a yellow Star Trek uniform on a futuristic set, reminiscent of celebrity deaths that impacted many. Anton Yelchin. He was an only child, too.

    dizzyspell , Paramount Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Person in a suit and glasses smiling on a TV show set. Celebrity deaths discussed. Phil Hartman.

    StrawberryAlert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Person outdoors holding snakes near rocks and grass, associated with impactful celebrity deaths. Steve Irwin.

    maybeee123_Report:
    Steve Irwin could have done some some amazing things in the last 20 years.

    His kids are making him proud though.

    Huge-Mango-8403 , Real Wild Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Young girl smiling, wearing a white dress, standing indoors. Judith Barsi. I loved her as Ducky. 😢.

    broken_glass08 , Island Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    A person in a superhero costume stands confidently against a cloudy sky, symbolizing notable celebrity. Chadwick Bozeman.

    tdrknt1:
    Chadwick Bowsman that dude was dying and still visited sick folks in the hospital. He was a good man.

    cajedo , marvel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Man in a suit with a red tie sitting in a dimly lit room, embodying a scene reflecting memorable celebrity deaths. Vic Morrow, on the set of Twilight Zone: The Movie.

    He and two child actors were killed by a helicopter blade.

    TheGardenBlinked , Warner Bros. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Celebrity speaking into a microphone during a podcast recording session. Naya rivera.

    ineedadrink1000 , PodcastOne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Character with white makeup and smeared red lips, wearing a dark suit, capturing a memorable celebrity portrayal. Heath ledger.

    TheWizOf1FtSq , Warner Bros. Pictures Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Blonde woman in a green dress on a talk show set, discussing impactful celebrity deaths. Brittany Murphy.

    Sharzzy_ , Conan O'Brien Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Man in a plaid jacket gesturing energetically in a living room setting, with onlookers seated. Celebrity impact discussion. Chris Farley and Robin Williams.

    jma7400 , SNL Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    A person with wavy hair stands in blue light, reflecting on impactful celebrity deaths. Natasha Richardson. She left behind her husband and her two children.

    Deep_Narwhal_5758 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    A woman with short blonde hair in a room with a lamp and fireplace, related to impactful celebrity deaths. Princess Diana.

    Agreeable_Air_8270 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    "Person in a striped dress with pink earrings on a TV set; related to impactful celebrity deaths." Amy Winehouse

    God the music she would have made.

    I-am-Just-fine , The Jonathan Ross Show Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    A character from a TV sitcom wearing a brown shirt and patterned tie, evoking thoughts on celebrity deaths. Matthew Perry hit me HARD! My partner is very much like chandler and I am “a Monica.” People compared us all the time. I had JUST finished his memoir, then less than an hour later heard he died. I have never cried over a celebrity death, I’m not really a cryer (control freak) but I came close with him.

    NothingElseWorse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Celebrity performing passionately with a microphone, wearing a red jacket. Marvin Gaye— getting murdered by your dad during an argument is definitely one for the books.

    Electrical_Seat7887 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Singer with long hair on stage, eyes closed, holding a microphone. Celebrity deaths impact theme. Christina Grimmie. :(.

    jannabjones , The Voice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Man in a black suit with a colorful tie, seated on a patterned couch, discussing celebrity deaths. John Ritter.

    retailguy_again , Conan O'Brien Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Anthony Bourdain, Prince.

    jeney57 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Alan Rickman.

    erikivy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Sharon Tate :(.

    ProcedureOdd7105 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    River Phoenix. He'd be just as big as Joaquin if he didn't die.

    DilophosaurusMilk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Judith Barsi. She was only 10 when her alcoholic dad shot her and her mother and lit their bodies on fire before shooting himself. What makes this even more tragic is that Judith and her Mum had looked for help before. They've talked to neighbours, friends and family. At 9 years old Judith needed psychological attention because she was so scared of her dad, she started rupping out her hair and eyelashes. The father even told neighbours multiple times thst he was going to kill hos family. Nobody took that or Judith and her mum seriously. Their case was dismissed by CPS in May 1988 because they were understaffed. In June 1988 Judith turned 10. In July 1988 she was dead.

    SadlyNotDannyDeVito Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    John Candy broke my heart.

    Neely67 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Whitney Houston. Her only daughter died the same way just a few years later.

    sjedinjenoStanje Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Jayne Mansfield.

    There is a reason trucks have that bar at the bottom of the rear, now.

    Anton Yelchin, his death sparked a Jeep recall.

    DatsunTigger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Betty White dying just 17 days before her one-hundreth birthday was so sad. She was a wonderful person. Her death was sad enough, but seeing that picture of the empty Golden Girls couch that was doing the rounds that day hit me the hardest.

    Walter_Armstrong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    There are so many, but Otis Redding has to be on the list. He recorded "(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay" three days before he was killed in a plane accident. It became the first posthumous No. 1 single in the US.

    chriswaco Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Aaliyah.

    noscrubs29 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Brandon lee.

    elsa-thora Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Cameron Boyce.

    CMStan1313 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Leslie Jordan.

    I know, he was already old, but goddamn it was still too soon for him to leave us. He was such a gem of a man, and a truly wonderful actor.

    RIP Leslie Jordan, you would have loved Chappell Roan.

    NonConformistFlmingo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    For me, out of nowhere - P.S.Hoffman.

    ExpertAvocado3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Norm MacDonald. We should have had many more years of top-tier comedy if it weren't for the cancer that basically no one knew he had already been dealing with for years.

    ForkingSeriously Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Dolores O'Riordan.

    Professional_Yam3047 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Crocodile Hunter and Robin Williams both made me weep.

    madfrawgs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Karen Carpenter.

    HunterandGatherer100 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Bill Paxton. It still hurts to watch Twister.

    Thesilverfoxetter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    John Lennon was murdered in front of his wife, with his five year old son in the apartment just upstairs. It was just before Christmas, he was about to release a comeback album, and his aunt who raised him found out about it on the news the next morning in England.

    AtmosphereFull2017 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Roberto Clemente. Died in a plane crash taking aid supplies to Nicaragua after an earthquake.

    GrandMoffJerjerrod Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Buddy Holly.

    Capital_Ear_9681 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Mac Miller.

    KungPowKitten Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    I’m still sad that Gilda Radner died way too soon.

    valandsend Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Anna Nicole Smith always seemed like such a waste to me. She seemed like such a lost soul. Her end always struck me as terribly tragic with her son dying shortly afterwards and both of them leaving behind her baby… celebrity or not this was just such a sad story.

    Red_enami Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Heather O'Rourke is pretty f*****g tragic. Iconic in the Poltergeist films and dies at like age 10 or 12. .

    IAlwaysSayBoo-urns Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    David Bowie.

    Candy_Lawn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Jim Henson. Refused to go to a doctor and ended up with Disney running The Muppets.

    gandolffood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Gotta be Kobe because of everyone else including his daugjter.

    Aggravating-Monk437 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Avicii.

    challeftw Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Selena.

    rko1994 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Chris Cornell was a tough one.

    knucklesbuckles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Judy Garland's entire life was one big tragedy.

    zerbey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Layne Staley. Just because it was a couple weeks before he was found and he had another rig in his hand ready to go. His remains weighed less than 100 lbs as well. Sad.

    LadyLilac0706 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

    NSRA510 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!