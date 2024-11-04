New Owners Of Matthew Perry's Home Slammed For Posing By Pool Where Actor's Body Was Found

ADVERTISEMENT

The keys to Matthew Perry‘s former Los Angeles home have officially changed hands, but fans were not pleased to see new pictures of the location where his body was found.

A new family made the $8.55 million purchase and moved into the Pacific Palisades home, where the Friends star’s body was found in October last year.

Anita Verma-Lallian, a real estate developer, expressed her excitement about the property and shared plans to honor its unique history.

Real estate developer Anita Verma-Lallian became the new owner of Matthew Perry’s former $8.55 million Los Angeles home

Share icon

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The 42-year-old entrepreneur took to social media to showcase the breathtaking views and luxurious features of the home. She emphasized that their decision to purchase the property was driven by its charm rather than its tragic past.

“We are so excited to share that we bought a home in Los Angeles earlier this month! Our agent, @brooke.elliott.laurinkus, said she had an amazing ‘off-market’ property that she really wanted us to see,” Anita wrote on Instagram.

She revealed that she “absolutely fell in love” with the late Hollywood figure’s former house from the moment she walked in.

The Hindu family shared a picture of the customary “blessing and prayer” they did before moving into their new home

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Anita Lallian

“We knew it was ‘the one’ and decided to write an offer on it immediately,” she went on to say. “As a real estate developer myself, I believe every property has a history that we may or may not know about, and every home carries the energy that the current owner brings to it.”

The homeowner touched upon the past of the multi-million dollar property and wanted to honor “aspects” of the deceased comedian’s life.

“We chose to honor the positive aspects of the previous owner’s life, his immense talent, and all the joy he brought to so many people,” she said. “The decision to purchase the home had nothing to do with the previous owner, just our love of the home.”

“We do plan to keep some of the design elements,” she continued. “The batman logo in the pool is definitely staying.”

Fans of the late Friends star were not pleased to see new pictures of the location where his body was found

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Anita Lallian

Share icon

Image credits: Anita Lallian

Coming from a Hindu family, she said it was customary to do a “blessing and prayer” before buying a new home. She shared a picture of the religious ceremony as well.

“It’s a piece of paradise that is filled with light and the perfect vacation home for us. Can’t wait to make new memories in it,” she added.

After Anita shared the post on Instagram, the comments section was largely filled with hope and positivity, with one saying: “Thank you for honoring matthew’s legacy.”

“Congratulations! It’s so cool to hear that you are keeping the Batman sign in the pool. It is a great tribute to Matt. Enjoy the new home,” one wrote, while another said, “Beautiful home! I would be willing to bet if there was to be any energy in the house it will only make you laugh and love.”

The very last picture shared on Instagram by the deceased sitcom star showed him in the 3,500-square-foot property’s infinity pool

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Matthew Perry

“Congratulations! I think Mathew would be very happy to know his Batman logo will be staying..lol! I’m sure he’s smiling down on you…” another wrote.

Other comments had a slightly different tone.

“Congrats! Haunted,” one said, while another wrote, “No hate or anything but did you have to take pics of the EXACT spot he was found.”

“I would not have a problem buying a property where someone died or something bad happened. I, however, would choose to live quietly and not bring attention to it. Out with the past, in with the futur…” another wrote.

A source said the late comedian called the home “heaven” and “was incredibly happy” with it prior to his death

Share icon

Image credits: Matthew Perry

“Why do they seek the attention this information will bring them. Just buy the house get your blessing and be quiet,” another naysayer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

One wrote, “Buy the house, move in, get on with your life. Don’t be taking pictures by the pool and posting them on socials for likes because it comes across as a bit sick.”

“So if they sit in their backyard of THEIR house, then they are, by the pool, where his body was found. Got it,” another said.

A year has passed since Matthew was found floating face down in a hot tub on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4)

Matthew’s body was found floating face down in a hot tub on October 28, 2023. He died at the age of 54, from the acute effects of ketamine and subsequent drowning.

Prior to his death, a source told People that the sitcom star had just renovated the four-bedroom residence and “was incredibly happy,” calling the home “heaven.”

The last post he shared on Instagram was a photo of himself lounging in the 3,500-square-foot property’s infinity pool just days before he was found unresponsive.

An investigation into his death led to a group of people being charged.