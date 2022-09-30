So, ready to check out our vast selection of Batman jokes? If so, then scroll down below, because that's where all the entertainment starts. Once you are there, give the best jokes your vote and share this article with anyone who's into Batman, too.

Okay, so if you got lost in the last paragraph (it did try to divert your attention to Batman's looks instead of cool jokes), this is an article dedicated to jokes about Batman and nothing else. And boy, are they good! The dude's been with us since 1939 (almost a centenarian now!), and over the years, he has accumulated a significant amount of lore - from funny jokes to fan fiction to hundreds of comics and a notable number of movies. But that's all well and fine with us - the more, the merrier and the more ideas for funny Batman jokes. Oh, and let's not forget to mention the section of Joker jokes - there's no Batman without him, really, is there?

Let's imagine for a moment that we don't know what Batman looks like. Would you imagine him as a human-sized bat with a human body and leathery wings or a bat-sized human with a furry midsection who's basically blind and screeches if you touch him? Or maybe some other version of a bat and a human merger? Anyway, we think it would've been way more awesome if he had at least one quality of a bat instead of being just the coolest crime-fighting vigilante to be born in a comic book ever. Now, we only have a myriad of Batman jokes to explore the possibilities and poke some innocent fun at everyone's beloved hero.

#1 What's the toughest part about being Batman?



Knowing that you'll never make your parents proud.

#2 What did they call Batman when he was little?



Lil Wayne.

#3 Why is Batman jealous of Superman?



Superman got adopted.

#4 What would Batman do if he wasn't rich?



He would be Robin.

#5 What’s the difference between Batman and a shoplifter?



Batman can go into a store without Robin.

#6 Batman walks into a bar… and is kicked out because his mask doesn’t cover his mouth!

#7 COVID is bringing everyone a little closer to being Batman. Either you are wearing a mask or your parents are dead.

#8 What do Putin, Batman, and Will Smith have in common?



They all attacked a comedian.

#9 What do you call a blind batman?



Christian Braille.

#10 "Our kid is always saying, I want to be Batman! or I wanna be Spider-Man!

So we dropped him off at the orphanage."

#11 What did Batman bring to the party?



Just ice.

#12 Batman is so scary, even bullets are afraid to hit him. That's why they aimed for his parents.

#13 How does Batman like his coffee?



Black. Like the night.

#14 How does Batboy become Batman?



He has a Bat-Mitzvah.

#15 You might think Batman was born in Gotham, but he was actually born in South Africa. Capetown, to be exact.

#16 Why is it annoying to invite Batman to a party?



Because he keeps hanging around even when it is time to go.

#17 What kind of jokes does Batman like the most?



Dark humor.

#18 Sixteen sodium atoms walk into a bar… Followed by Batman.

#19 "I always wanted to be Batman when I grew up. Not for the gadgets or the money. I just hate my parents."

#20 "I got banned from donating clothes to the local orphanage. Apparently, they don't appreciate Batman costumes..."

#21 Wife: "Who's the new Batman?"



Me: "Robert Pattinson."



Wife: "So vampires do turn into bats."

#22 What did batman get when he was at the store?



He GotHam.

#23 What do you call it when Batman gets hurt?



Bruised Wayne.

#24 Since they have Batman shampoo. Why do we not have Conditioner Gordon?

#25 Why couldn't Batman go to the movie?



Because it was rated "PG".

#26 When Batman doesn't use his utility belt. It's just a waist of equipment.

#27 My girlfriend said I’m starting to annoy her because I relate everything to Batman. What a Joker.

#28 I emailed Netflix and asked if they had Batman Forever. They said, “No, just until the end of June.”

#29 What is it called when Bruce Wayne forgets to pay the electric bill?



A dark night.

#30 How many caped crusaders does it take to change a lightbulb?



None. They like it dark.

#31 Why did Alfred open his umbrella at Batman’s family reunion?



Because it was a Wayne-y day.

#32 Batman: “Alfred, why is the batremote for the batTV is not working?”



Alfred: “Have you changed the batteries, sir?”



Batman: “What are eries?”

#33 Why does Batman's Calender only have 363 days?



Because there is no Mother's or Father's day.

#34 Joker asks Batman whats the worst part of going to the opera. When your parents die at the end.

#35 Batman bought a French restaurant and named it: "The Creped Crusader."

#36 Teenaged son: "Dad I want to have a Batman party with my friends."



Dad: "Aren’t you a bit old for a theme party?"



Teenaged son: "No. The theme is, No Parents."

#37 Why does Batman like Hawaiian pizza?



Because it Got-ham.

#38 Knock, Knock!



Who’s there?



Batman!



Batman who?



Batman’s archenemy The Joker!

#39 Riffing on the young Bruce Wayne's lines in "Gotham:" "He has to tell his own dad jokes."

#40 What did Batman say to the Joker when he finally caught him?



Gotham.

#41 Joker to Batman: "Hey Batman, wanna hear a joke?"



Batman: "Yeah sure."



Joker: "Ok, parental love."



Batman: "I don't get it.."



Joker: "Exactly."

#42 My friend said, "Do you want to hear an excellent Batman impression!? I said, "Go on, then." He shouted, "NOT THE KRYPTONITE!" I said "That's Superman."



He said, "Thanks man, I've been practicing a lot."

#43 What's it called when Batman ditches church?



Christian bail.

#44 A drunk stumbles out of the bar at 7 am... As he walks home, he sees a nun walking toward him. He stares her down the entire time as they get closer and closer. As they are about to pass, he punches her right in the face, knocking her out cold, then stands over her body and yells, "Not so tough today, are ya, Batman?".

#45 A man goes in for a job application... And the interviewer asks, "What would you consider to be your main strengths and weaknesses?" "Well," he began, "my main weakness would definitely be my issues with reality-telling what's real from what's not." "Okay," said the interviewer, "and what about your strengths?" "I'm Batman."

#46 Why does Batman wear a mask?



Because the citizens of Gotham aren't morons, like those idiots over in Metropolis

#47 Auto-correct walks into a bar... And batman says, 'why the log fence?'

#48 A girl asked me today if she is wearing too much make-up. I told her my reply depends on whether or not she intends to kill Batman.

#49 What did Batman say to Robin before he got in the car?



Robin, get in the car.

#50 Co-worker asked me, "If Batman, who is a regular human but with gadgets, teamed up with Superman, who has supernatural powers, and they fought against Iron Man, another regular human with gadgets, who teamed up with Thor, who has superpowers, who would be the winners?" "Your parents when you move out."

#51 The Justice League has a vacancy and the number 7 is interviewing to fill a superhero position...



Batman: "Thank you for coming, 7. It's been rough since the Flash took off and we're having a hard time finding someone to replace him. Let's get right to it. What is your first power?"



Number 7: "Well, for my whole life I've been in prime condition and I don't anticipate that changing anytime soon."

#52 My girlfriend and I went on our 9th date to see the new Batman film. Our dates can be summarized as followed: "Dinner, dinner, dinner, dinner, dinner, dinner, dinner, dinner, BATMAN."

#53 Robin: "The batmobile won't start."



Batman: "Check the battery."



Robin: "What's a Ery."

#54 Why doesn't Batman have a super vision?



Because his parents died.

#55 Why did the anti-vaxer refuse to go out with Batman?



She was against masked-man dates.

#56 Why would a pig dressed in black never get bullied?



Because Batman swore to protect Goth Ham.

#57 Why doesn't Batman like going to Robin's house?



They don't like rich people in Robin's hood.

#58 What’s Batman’s favorite part of a joke?



The “PUNCH” line.

#59 Where does Batman’s goldfish live?



In the Bat tub.

#60 What’s Batman’s favorite drink?



Fruit punch.

#61 Why did Batman and Robin quit going fishing together?



Because Robin ate all the worms.

#62 What tea does Batman drink?



Vigilan-tea.

#63 What’s the difference between a newly married Danish couple and Batman’s parents?



One couple is wed Danes and the other is Dead Waynes.

#64 Batman and a set of false teeth have a lot in common; they both only come out at night.

#65 Batman refuses to use the white pieces when he plays chess; he always has to be the Dark Knight.

#66 Why doesn’t Batman like going for walks in nature?



He's worried about coming across poison ivy.

#67 What do you call it when Batman is crossed with a tree?



Spruce Wayne.

#68 Why was Bruce Wayne so popular on the cricket team?



Because he was the best ever bat man.

#69 Batman doesn’t make New Year’s Resolutions. He enforces them.

#70 How does Batman take care of Poison Ivy?



Ointment.

#71 What's the difference between Batman and Donald Trump's tax?



People saw Batman Returns.

#72 What did Robin say when he was about to sneeze?



Holy Keenex, Batman!

#73 Why did Batman take a break from fighting crime?



Because it was becoming the Bane of his existence!

#74 Why did the Penguin get away with robbing the Gotham City Central Bank?



Because Batman doesn’t go downtown.

#75 After a rough night of partying, how can you tell you were rescued by Batman?



The next morning, you wake up in a cave.

#76 Why does Batman only wear dark colors? Easy. Batman doesn't want to get shot. Why does Robin only wear bright colors?



Easy. Batman doesn't want to get shot.

#77 What's Batman's favorite fruit?



Ba na na na na na na na na na na na na na grapefruit.

#78 What do you call Batman and Robin after they've been run over by a steamroller?



Flatman and Ribbon!

#79 My boss told me to "dress for the job you want, not the job you have." Now I'm in a disciplinary meeting dressed as Batman.

#80 "Batman, we need your help in Paris immediately." "Worry not, Commissioner, I've already changed my Facebook profile picture."

#81 Why did Batman rush to the Bat Cave?



He had to go to the Bat Room.

#82 One day Bruce Wayne learned that his great great great great great great grandmother encountered a vigilante who called himself "The Man of Bats..." It was his Nana's Nana's Nana's Nana's Batman.

#83 How do you get Batman into the Marvel Universe?



Hang him on the wall. Now he's a Bruce Banner.

#84 When Batman is investigating a crime, the most likely explanation is that the Joker did it. That's Arkham's Razor.

#85 People often use fiction to escape into the lives of people who don't have to deal with the same problems as them. For instance, whenever my parents are fighting, I like to read Batman comics.

#86 Batman walks into a superhero-only pool, he is quickly stopped by a guard, and the guard points to a sign that says. "No swimming without supervision."

#87 Robin: "Where are you, Batman?"



Batman: "On my way, was in the bathroom."



Robin: "What's a Hroom?"

#88 Batman: "It's been a long day. Alfred, please fill up the bathtub."



Alfred: "Master Bruce, what's a Htub?"

#89 Batman: *buys Catwoman a drink*.



Catwoman: *slowly knocks it off of the table*.

#90 Who's the better businessman: Superman or Batman?



It's Superman of course, or have you ever heard about a batmarket?

#91 What’s Batman’s favorite Chinese dish?



Kung POW chicken.

#92 What position did Bruce Wayne play on his baseball team?



He was the bat boy.

#93 What does Batman do when he’s losing at cards?



He uses his Joker.

#94 Why did Bruce Wayne’s date go badly?



He had bat breath.

#95 Did you hear about Batman climbing up the tree? He was trying to see if he could find Robin's nest.

#96 Why did Batman take more photographs? Because he'd forgotten to use the Flash the first time.

#97 Why is Batman always serious?



Because he isn't the Joker!

#98 Why doesn’t Batman like Mr. Freeze?



He always gives him the cold shoulder.

#99 Where does Bruce Wayne get all his energy from?



Bat-teries.

#100 What is Bruce Wayne's favorite food to make for lunch?



He tells me it's alpha-bat-ti spaghetti.

#101 What did Batman's friend say to him when he returned from holiday?



Welcome bat.

#102 What type of exercise does Batman always want to do?



Aero-batics.

#103 Have you heard of Batman’s brother, High-Hatman?



He’s a cymbal of justice.

#104 What did the loaf of bread say to Batman?



“Rye so serious?”

#105 My friend said I’m starting to annoy her because I relate everything to Batman. What a joker.

#106 Why did Mrs. Batman name their son Gotham?



Because Batman always answers “Gotham needs you.”

#107 What do you get for a Batman who has everything?



Bat friends.

#108 Why is Batman so good at hitting home runs?



He has a batting cage.

#109 What did Batman’s friends say when he ditched them?



Christian Bailed.

#110 Why can't Two-Face beat Batman?



Because he's two Dents.

#111 What are Batman's insurance policies called?



Dark Knight Returns.

#112 What did Hollywood say when they made another Batman movie?



Done another-nother-nother-done-another-nother-nother...Batman!

#113 Why did the blonde make her password "BatmanRobinBatgirlJokerHarelyIvyOslo"?



Because the rules said it needed to contain at least 6 characters and include at least 1 capital!

#114 Knock, Knock!



Who’s there?



Batman!



Batman who?



Batman is here to robin you of your Halloween candy!

#115 What is the difference between Gotham and the world?



In Gotham the bat never killed anyone.

#116 Do you know how Gotham citizens are going to be able to tell Bruce Wayne is Batman in the upcoming movie?



Because during the day he’ll sparkle.

#117 What does Batman say when he fails his mission?



Gotham it.

#118 Why is Batman the first to arrive at the scene of the crime?



He likes being at the BATtlefront.