ADVERTISEMENT

Matthew Perry’s best Friends have finally come out with a highly anticipated statement following his tragic passing, revealing that they were “utterly devastated”.

From 1994 to 2004, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer shared the screen with 54-year-old Matthew, who portrayed Chandler Bing in the popular NBC sitcom.

The cast of Friends has issued a joint statement where the actors disclosed their heartbreak over Matthew Perry’s tragic death

Image credits: Warner Bros

In a joint statement, the quintet reportedly said: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”

Matthew Perry was found dead at his residence in Los Angeles on October 28, allegedly due to a drowning incident in his hot tub

Image credits: mattyperry4

The statement follows updates from the Los Angeles Fire Department LAFD) providing additional information regarding Matthew’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award-winning actor was found dead at his residence in Los Angeles on October 28, allegedly due to a drowning incident in his hot tub.

According to law enforcement authorities, responders were summoned through a 911 call at approximately 4 pm local time, following a report of a cardiac arrest.

Upon the first responders’ arrival at the scene, they initiated water rescue procedures as it appeared that Matthew had drowned.

At that point, it was reported that no drugs were found at the scene, and law enforcement did not have any suspicions of foul play.

But news has now revealed that LAFD Captain Erik Scott stated that a passerby had raised the actor’s head above the water and managed to bring him to the hot tub’s edge prior to the arrival of firefighters at his California residence on Saturday, as per Sky News.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer shared the screen with Matthew, who portrayed Chandler Bing Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Shares stats

Image credits: Warner Bros

At slightly past 4 pm local time, authorities from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) were dispatched to respond to a radio call regarding an incident.

According to the Daily Mail, a 15-second dispatch call emerged revealing the moment the actor’s assistant called 911 to report a cardiac arrest.

The recording capturing the arrival of emergency services at the location was shared, depicting an incident classified as an Emergency Medical Situation 9, commonly associated with drowning.

The audio captures the voice of an initial responder saying: “Agent 23. Rescue 23. EMS 9 on the radio. In response to the drowning.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In the years leading up to his passing, Matthew had been open about his challenges with opioid addiction

Image credits: mattyperry4

On Monday (October 30), the preliminary findings of the philanthropist’s post-mortem examination yielded no conclusive results, and the exact cause of his death reportedly remains unclear.

Additional inquiries, including the request for a toxicology report, have reportedly been initiated to shed light on the situation.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, while an official conclusion may not be available for several weeks, Matthew’s remains are being prepared for release to his family, as reported by NBC News, Sky News’ partner network in the US.

“We are all so utterly devastated,” the quintet said

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: NBC

In the years leading up to his passing, the Massachusetts native had been open about his challenges with opioid addiction.

His iconic tenure on Friends had been markedly affected by his battles with drug and alcohol dependency, and he had previously struggled with addiction to Vicodin.

When discussing his struggle with substance abuse and its impact on his health, the philanthropist admitted to consuming up to 55 Vicodin pills daily, a habit that led to his weight plummeting to a mere 128 pounds.

In an interview with People last year, Matthew said: “I didn’t know how to stop.”

“We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the Friends cast’s joint statement read

Image credits: Warner Bros

The late actor leaves a philanthropic legacy, as he has previously lobbied the US Congress as a celebrity spokesperson for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP) in support of funding for drug courts.

In 2013, Matthew received a Champion of Recovery award from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy for opening Perry House, a rehab center in his former mansion in Malibu, California.

During an interview to promote his novel in November 2022, he said: “I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker and his paramount thing is that he wants to help people. That’s what I want.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I die, I don’t want ‘Friends’ to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned, and I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.”

Friends fans shared their hope for a new reunion with the remaining five, honoring the late Matthew Perry