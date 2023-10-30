ADVERTISEMENT

To pile on all the heartbreaking news that has emerged from the tragic death of Friends actor, Matthew Perry, it appears that one family friend has been left behind: Alfred, his dog.

But co-star Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the NBC sitcom, has reportedly come to the rescue, as new reports have revealed that she is currently considering adopting the poor orphaned orange doodle mix.

Matthew Perry’s former co-star Lisa Kudrow might reportedly adopt Alfred, his two-year-old doodle mix

Image credits: mattyperry4

As it has been speculated that Lisa will attend Matthew’s upcoming funeral, alongside their other former co-stars, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, a source told the Daily Mail that Lisa was interested in rehoming Alfred.

The source said: “Lisa and [the] cast will all be attending his services.

“Lisa is also considering taking in his beloved dog Alfred.”

The source also revealed that the 60-year-old actress was “baffled” over the news of her friend’s death, adding that Matthew might have ingested some of his prescribed medication, which might not have been advisable prior to immersing himself in hot water.

Alfred was first introduced via Matthew’s Instagram page in 2021

Image credits: mattyperry4

Back in 2021, Matthew introduced his fans to Alfred on Instagram by posting an adorable photo of himself cuddling the pup with the following caption: “This is me and [Alfred]. Who’s cuter? Don’t answer that.”

The Massachusetts native had created an Instagram page dedicated to his four-legged friend, but the account has since become defunct.

Matthew had posted another picture of Alfred, this time a cute close-up of the puppy wearing a crown along with the following caption: “We all know who rules the Perry household even without the crown.

“You can follow my boy [Alfred], where we’ll be sharing photos and videos, telling you about our favorite pet brands, and presenting some tips to keep our dogs safe!”

An insider claimed that Lisa believed Matthew took something that did not mix with the warm water, commenting on his drowning in a fatal hot tub accident

Image credits: lisakudrow

The 54-year-old award-winning actor was found dead at his residence in Los Angeles on October 28, allegedly due to a drowning incident in his hot tub.

According to law enforcement authorities, responders were summoned through a 911 call at approximately 4 pm local time, following a report of a cardiac arrest.

Upon the first responders’ arrival at the scene, they initiated water rescue procedures as it appeared that Matthew had drowned.

Lisa, who has a college degree in biology and even worked in cluster headaches research, reportedly believes his death may have been a result of his medications taking effect while he was in his hot tub.

According to TMZ, authorities found anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs, and a COPD drug in Matthew’s house at the scene of his death.

COPD is short for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and Matthew allegedly needed the drug which is often used for people who have emphysema or chronic bronchitis, seemingly prompted by his lifelong smoking habit.

The insider also revealed that Lisa and the Friends cast will all be attending his funeral services

Image credits: lisakudrow

“Although no one wants to believe it was medication – prescribed or not – of course that is a thought in their minds,” a source close to Kudrow told the Daily Mail.

They continued: “They are thinking he must have taken something that did not mix with the warm water. This does not seem real or fair to her or any of the gang, because Matthew was finally at peace with himself and was having the best year of his life since his book launch almost exactly one year ago. He was enjoying life.

“He was closer than ever to his folks and actively engaged in his sobriety. She is baffled on what caused his death.”

In a joint statement issued Sunday (October 29) reported by CBS News, Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright wrote:

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives. He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words.

“From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”

“Lisa is also considering taking in his beloved dog Alfred,” the insider said

Friends fans are currently still waiting for the cast to unite once more to post their own tribute for Matthew on social media.

A now-resurfaced interview revealed that Matthew had long held an affection for his long-time colleague and on-screen wife, as a source told US Weekly that “Matthew’s always been in love with her.

“Matthew has never fully been able to get over her,” they added.

Matthew’s fans thought Alfred would be able to “find a new friend in Lisa”

