For 10 years, Monica Gellar and Chandler Bing were the couple many looked up to, either for inspiration or simply comfort, for such was the sitcom to many around the world: a comfort show.

As Monica and Chandler went on to get married on the long-running NBC TV show Friends, a different fate awaited the actors playing the iconic characters.

Resurfaced interviews revealed that Matthew Perry never got over certain feelings for co-star Courteney Cox

Matthew Perry led the life of a bachelor for many years, dating a handful of A-listers including Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow, before becoming engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz in 2020.

Matthew and Molly reportedly called it quits a year later.

Perry reportedly developed feelings for Cox, who played his on-screen soulmate, Monica, during years spent together on the show

In the meantime, Courteney Cox married her Scream co-star David Arquette in 1999. The couple welcomed a daughter, Coco, born in June 2004, before separating in 2010 and finally divorcing in 2013.

The 59-year-old actress went on to get engaged to Snow Patrol band member Johnny McDaid in June 2014, but shortly after called the engagement off, whilst remaining a couple.

“Matthew always dreamed of having the perfect family,” a source revealed, as some insiders said he was in love with his co-star

A now-resurfaced interview revealed that Matthew had long held an affection for his long-time colleague and on-screen wife, as a source told US Weekly that “Matthew’s always been in love with her.

“Matthew has never fully been able to get over her,” they added.

A source told the Daily Mail that the actor had been lonely. “Matthew always dreamed of having the perfect family,” they said.

“He wanted a wife and at least a couple of kids,” they added. “And he said he wouldn’t even mind marrying a woman who already had kids.”

Other sources admitted that the star had been looking for love again, but a string of failed relationships had left him feeling sad and depressed.

An insider said: “Matthew dated dozens of women. But in the end, he always felt they were only interested in his money and his fame. And he was generous to a fault. He would shower women with gifts only to have them pack up their goodies and walk away.”

Matthew revealed that he had always been able to rely on Jennifer Aniston during his battle with substance abuse

The 54-year-old award-winning actor was found dead at his residence in Los Angeles on October 28, allegedly due to a drowning incident in his hot tub.

In the years leading up to his passing, the Massachusetts native had been open about his challenges with opioid addiction.

His iconic tenure on Friends had been markedly affected by his battles with drug and alcohol dependency, and he had previously struggled with addiction to Vicodin.

Nevertheless, the award-winning actor remained extremely close with his five co-stars: Courteney, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

“You know, I’m really grateful to her for that,” Matthew said of Jennifer

Despite the conclusion of Friends’ ten-season run on the show in May 2004, Matthew was aware that he had a lifelong friend he could rely on in Jennifer, especially in the face of his extensively documented battles with substance abuse.

As recently as last year, Matthew disclosed he and Jennifer had maintained their connection and had continued to stay in close touch with each other.

During an interview with Diane Sawyer on ABC in 2022, the Massachusetts native said of the actress who played Rachel Green: “She was the one that reached out the most.

“You know, I’m really grateful to her for that.”

Matthew revealed that the Friends cast became aware of his struggles and provided him with great support

The advocate for drug users disclosed that it was Jennifer who initiated the conversation about his addictions during the filming of their highly successful sitcom, recognizing the unmistakable signs, as a true friend would.

The 54-year-old actress had told Matthew at the time: “We know you’re drinking.”

He revealed: “Yeah, imagine how scary a moment that was.

“I should have been the toast of the town, but I was in a dark room meeting with nothing but drug dealers and completely alone.”

“[They] were understanding, and they were patient,” Matthew said of Courteney, Jennifer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer

When discussing his struggle with substance abuse and its impact on his health, the philanthropist admitted to consuming up to 55 Vicodin pills daily, a habit that led to his weight plummeting to a mere 128 pounds.

In an interview with People last year, Matthew said: “I didn’t know how to stop.”

For a period of time, the comedy star believed he could shield himself with his contagious humor.

“I thought being funny all the time was how I would get through,” he said. “I thought [Friends] was going to fix everything. It didn’t.”

The whole cast of Friends met for an emotional get-together in 2021 reunion special

In Matthew’s own perception, he believed that he was successfully hiding his drug and alcohol consumption from his fellow cast members, but eventually, they became aware of his struggles and made earnest efforts to provide him with support.

He said: “[They] were understanding, and they were patient. It’s like penguins. Penguins, in nature, when one is sick, or when one is very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up. They walk around it until that penguin can walk on its own. That’s kind of what the cast did for me.”

