Beyond his iconic role as Chandler Bing on NBC’s popular sitcom Friends, Matthew Perry has also left an admirable legacy for his groundbreaking advocacy to help those who suffer from substance abuse.

As a result, an old clip of the actor slamming a journalist falsely calling drug and alcohol addiction a mere “fantasy” has resurfaced online.

A resurfaced clip from a 2013 interview showed Matthew Perry shutting down a journalist who said addiction was a “fantasy”

Image credits: BBC News

The segment in question was taken from a 2013 interview with BBC News, where Matthew conversed with journalist Peter Hitchens about his addiction and the concept of “breaking the cycle.”

Peter at the time said: “What you two believe in this fantasy of addiction, in which people lose-”

The journalist was unable to finish his sentence before Matthew jumped in and exclaimed: “Fantasy of addiction?”

Matthew was being interviewed alongside Baroness Meacher, who chaired the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group for Drug Policy Reform.

In talking to Matthew and Baroness Meacher, Peter Hitchens said: “You two believe in this fantasy of addiction”

Image credits: BBC News

Peter continued: “A complete fantasy, in which people lose all power of themselves and become victims of this terrible, frightening disease.

“This is what you believe, this terrible frightening disease after which they cannot stop taking drugs. If you really believe that, then you would presumably think the best thing would be that they never ever came in contact with those drugs.”

To which Matthew replied: “I didn’t come here to listen to ludicrous things like that. The American Medical Association diagnosed it a disease in 1976, so you’re saying that’s incorrect? I am a drug addict. I’m a person who if I have a drink, I can’t stop. And so, it would be following your ideology that I’m choosing to do that.”

As the journalist went on to suggest that the advocate had made that choice for himself, Matthew clapped back: “We’re supposed to be grown men here.

“I start thinking about alcohol, I can’t stop. I can’t stop thinking about it.”

Peter is notable for his conservative views in the British media and has publicly supported stricter recreational drug policies

Image credits: BBC News

Peter is notable for his conservative views in the British media, and expressed opposition to same-sex marriage as well as supporting stricter recreational drug policies.

During an interview earlier this month regarding the decriminalization of drugs with YouTuber Alex O’Connor, Peter left mid-interview claiming he was “bored” and that he “doesn’t like to be challenged.”

“I didn’t come here to listen to ludicrous things like that,” Matthew snapped back at Peter

Image credits: BBC News

The 54-year-old award-winning actor was found dead at his residence in Los Angeles on October 28, allegedly due to a drowning incident in his hot tub.

According to law enforcement authorities, responders were summoned through a 911 call at approximately 4 pm local time, following a report of a cardiac arrest.

Upon the first responders’ arrival at the scene, they initiated water rescue procedures as it appeared that Matthew had drowned.

At that point, it was reported that no drugs were found at the scene, and law enforcement did not have any suspicions of foul play.

Peter pushed Matthew to defend the fact that struggling with substance abuse wasn’t a “choice”

Image credits: BBC News

In the years leading up to his passing, the Massachusetts native had been open about his challenges with opioid addiction.

His iconic tenure on Friends had been markedly affected by his battles with drug and alcohol dependency, and he had previously struggled with addiction to Vicodin.

When discussing his struggle with substance abuse and its impact on his health, the philanthropist admitted to consuming up to 55 Vicodin pills daily, a habit that led to his weight plummeting to a mere 128 pounds.

In an interview with People last year, Matthew said: “I didn’t know how to stop.”

“I am a drug addict. I’m a person who if I have a drink, I can’t stop,” the actor said

Image credits: BBC News

The late actor leaves a philanthropic legacy, as he has previously lobbied the US Congress as a celebrity spokesperson for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals (NADCP) in support of funding for drug courts.

In 2013, Matthew received a Champion of Recovery award from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy for opening Perry House, a rehab center in his former mansion in Malibu, California.

As a result of his hard work bringing awareness to mental health and the horrific illness that kills thousands of people in the US every year, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the beloved star detailed what he would’ve liked his legacy to be.

During an interview to promote his novel in November 2022, he said: “I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker and his paramount thing is that he wants to help people. That’s what I want.

“When I die, I don’t want ‘Friends’ to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned, and I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.”

You can watch the intense debate below

According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), 19.7 million American adults (aged 12 and older) battled a substance use disorder in 2017.

Almost 74% of adults suffering from a substance use disorder in 2017 struggled with an alcohol use disorder.

Moreover, the American Addiction Centers website has stated that genetics, including the impact of one’s environment on gene expression, account for about 40% to 60% of a person’s risk of addiction.

Matthew’s struggle with substance abuse was relatable to many fans