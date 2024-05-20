Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Matthew Perry Still “Visits” Courteney Cox “A Lot,” Actress Says
Celebrities, News

Matthew Perry Still "Visits" Courteney Cox "A Lot," Actress Says

Courteney Cox said Matthew Perry still visits her in an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, which aired on May 19. The Friends star, whose character, Monica Geller, was known as a neat freak, appeared to promote her new line of scented products for the home.

In the interview, which was shared yesterday on the CBS official YouTube page, Courteney said of the late actor: “He visits me a lot if we believe in that.”

  • Matthew Perry passed away on Oct 28, 2023, due to acute effects of ketamine, Courteney Cox reveals in an emotional interview.
  • Courteney Cox said she still feels Matthew Perry's presence and believes he visits her, speaking of him in the present tense.

Matthew, who played Courteney’s on-screen husband and love interest, Chandler Bing, for 10 years, was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles, USA, on October 28, 2023.

On December 15, 2023, the 54-year-old actor’s death was revealed to have occurred due to acute effects of ketamine

Courteney Cox revealed in an interview that Matthew Perry still visits her

Image credits: CBS Sunday Morning

When asked by the CBS interviewer if, as a “spiritual person,” Courteney could still feel Matthew’s presence, the 59-year-old actress replied: “Oh yea. I talked to my mom, my dad, Matthew, I feel like there are a lot of people I think that guide us.

“I do sense Matthew’s around for sure.”

The segment moved many viewers, as a YouTube user noticed: “‘He’s just so funny’ she talks about Matthew in the present tense.”

A person commented: “She was about to cry discussing MP which is so touching.”

Image credits: courteneycoxofficial

Someone else penned: “Her facial expression spoke volumes when Matthew came up in the interview. 

“I got emotional when Matthew came up, as I deal with depression and anxiety.”

An additional commenter wrote: “I love that she talks about Matthew in the present tense.”

A separate individual chimed in: “She speaks of Matthew in the present, if you notice.”

“He visits me a lot if we believe in that,” Courteney said of Matthew in an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning 

Image credits: Netflix

“Makes sense once he mentioned how spiritual she is. 

“Her relationship with him is still present.”

A resurfaced interview revealed that Matthew had long held an affection for Courteney, as a source told US Weekly that “Matthew’s always been in love with her.

“Matthew has never fully been able to get over her,” they added.

Image credits: Netflix

“I talked to my mom, my dad, Matthew, I feel like there are a lot of people I think that guide us,” Courteney said

Image credits: Netflix

Amid Matthew’s shocking death announcement, Courteney penned a touching message, stating:

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day.”

“When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now, here’s one of my favorites.”

She continued: “To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one-night fling in London.”

Matthew played Courteney’s on-screen husband and love interest, Chandler Bing, for 10 years

Image credits: CBS Sunday Morning

“But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.

“In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say.

“He often did things like that.

“He was funny and he was kind.”

Friends are always close by. Fellow cast members Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston accompanied Courteney in February 2023 to unveil her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The Scream actress was honored with the 2,750th star in the category of television.

