Matt LeBlanc, who starred as the joyful, flirty Joey Tribbiani in the hit NBC sitcom Friends, has shared a heartfelt Instagram post paying tribute to his late castmate Matthew Perry.

“It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life.”

“It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”

Matt LeBlanc, who famously played Joey Tribbiani on Friends, paid tribute to his late castmate and close friend, Matthew Perry

The actor continued: “Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love. And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.”

Joey Tribbiani and Matthew Perry’s character, the quick-witted and sarcastic Chandler Bing, were close friends throughout the 10 seasons of the show, a bond that transcended the small screen.

“I love that guy! I can not see him for five years and then get in a room together and still have that shorthand with each other,” LeBlanc said of Perry during his 2016 summer press tour for his sitcom Man with a Plan.

“It’s amazing, really. Ten years in a building with no windows and the doors locked, we got to know each other pretty well.”



“It was an honor to share the stage with you and call you my friend,” Matt wrote

Image credits: mleblanc

During a 2015 interview with People, LeBlanc referred to Perry as his “little brother.”

He also revealed that, while he didn’t encounter his on-screen roommate that frequently, that was what made their bond so special.



LeBlanc’s emotional tribute, accompanied by a carousel of photos of their time on set, received a surprising 1 million likes in the first 25 minutes after its publication.



The actors’ bond transcended the small screen, with LeBlanc referring to Perry as his “little brother”

Image credits: Getty Images

The last photo of the collection depicts the six sitcom stars embracing each other in a group hug following the TV show’s finale, watched by over 52 million viewers in 2004.

LeBlanc, along with former Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer, had previously mourned Perry’s loss in a joint written statement.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.”

They quintet added: “There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.”

“For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world,” the actors shared with People Oct. 31.



The two played best friends and roommates during the ten seasons of the hit show

Image credits: Getty Images

Perry was found dead Oct. 28 at his Los Angeles residence. According to the Los Angeles Times, authorities arrived at the actor’s home at approximately 4 PM on Saturday and found him unresponsive in a hot tub after an apparent drowning. He was 54.

The 17 Again actor spoke candidly about his decades-long battle with addiction. Initial toxicology test results revealed he did not have fentanyl or meth in his system at the time of his passing.

Further testing is being conducted to ascertain whether there were other illegal drugs or any prescription medications present in his blood.

The entire Friends cast was present at Perry’s funeral on Nov. 3. The beloved star was buried at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, not far from Warner Bros. Studios where he filmed the iconic sitcom, ET reported.

During a 2022 interview to promote his memoir titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew revealed that he wanted to be remembered as someone who “lived well, loved well, was a seeker and his paramount thing is that he wants to help people.”

Friends fans reacted to the touching tribute

