Matthew Perry’s Initial Toxicology Test Results Revealed He Did Not Have Fentanyl Or Meth In His System

Matthew Perry, best known for his role on the hit sitcom ‘Friends’, was found lifeless in a Pacific Palisades residence in Los Angeles last Saturday after an alleged drowning incident in his hot tub. Throughout his lifetime, Perry spoke candidly about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction.

Further toxicology tests, which will determine if other illegal drugs or prescription meds were present in his blood, are still being conducted

Authorities reported that no drugs were found at the scene, and there was no indication of foul play.

According to initial toxicology tests, narcotics such as methamphetamine and fentanyl were not detected in Perry’s system, TMZ reported. However, further comprehensive testing is currently being conducted to ascertain whether there were other illegal drugs or any prescription medications present in his blood.

When investigators arrived at his residence, they discovered labeled prescription medication kept in storage bottles.

In his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the late actor explained he was prescribed opiates after his colon exploded in 2018. As the medication proved insufficient in alleviating his pain, Perry turned to street dealers for potentially fentanyl-laced OxyContin.

The actor wrote: “The street pills were something like $75 per pill, so I was giving the guy $3,000 at a time, many times a week.”

Those who were close to Perry maintain that he was clean and sober at the time of his passing.

The Los Angeles County coroner has yet to determine an official cause of death and stated that doing so may take anywhere from 4-6 months.

While some expressed relief at the results, others remain cautious and are still waiting for pending results to be ready

