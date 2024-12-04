“He Is A Hero!”: Man Finds 2 Abducted Babies In A Ditch Outside His House In Freezing Cold

ADVERTISEMENT

A man from Indiana is being celebrated as a hero and “good samaritan” after discovering two kidnapped infants abandoned in a ditch near his home.

The incident occurred last Monday (December 2), when Robert Deane was heading outside his southeast Indianapolis residence to retrieve a package and something unusual caught his eye: two car seats placed in a ditch.

The man decided to investigate, and he found two baby girls inexplicably strapped into the seats, exposed and vulnerable for an indeterminate amount of time. The infants had been abducted earlier that day when a car they were in was stolen.

“It’s cold out there,” William Young, a local police officer, explained. “Who knows what could have happened if this particular individual was not able to come outside.”

Robert Deane, a man from Indiana, became a local hero after rescuing two babies who were left out in the cold after the car they were in was stolen

The Indianapolis Police Department (IMPD) issued an alert on social media at around 3 pm that day, seeking the community’s help in locating the vehicle—a 2013 Hyundai Sonata—with the missing toddlers, a 4-month-old and a 5-month-old, inside.

Both the vehicle and the babies were located quickly, just 20 minutes after the first message was posted by the department’s account. Robert’s help was crucial in keeping the girls safe and warm.

“I’d do it again,” the man told USA Today. “If you see something, like a baby in a ditch, say something (and) do something.”

Robert’s house was reportedly four miles from the location of the theft, which took place around 11 am on East Gimber Street.

Authorities stated that they are in the early stages of determining the identity of those responsible, as the vehicle was empty when they found it.

The man’s swift action saved the babies from freezing, as they were barely protected from the 27ºF temperatures recorded that day

Image credits: IMPDnews

The IMPD’s request for help comes just a few days after they posted a cold weather alert on social media, urging people to call 211 for food and shelter, as well as disability and health-related concerns.

According to a 2022 study published by the British Journal of Nursing, a 5-month-old baby exposed to freezing temperatures—such as the 27ºF recorded on the day of the car theft—is at significant risk of hypothermia, primarily due to its limited ability to regulate body heat.

Image credits: IMPDnews

Infants lose heat faster than adults and are unable to warm up via shivers, making proper protection crucial. If an infant’s core body temperature drops below 95ºF, their heart, nervous system, and other vital organs are compromised.

IMPD is seeking the community’s help in locating the following vehicle that was stolen with a 4-month-old and 5-month-old child in the back. The plate number on the vehicle is 364CMU. If you see this vehicle, please call 911 immediately. Follow here for updates. pic.twitter.com/72Y1NAVMZm — IMPD (@IMPDnews) December 2, 2024

The study stressed the importance of rewarming the affected infant by first drying its skin, clothing it, and slowly exposing it to warm air in a protected environment.

Submersion in hot water, however, is not recommended. “[It] may be dangerous, promoting a rapid vasodilation and resulting in hypotension,” the paper read.

The babies were checked by medical professionals who confirmed they were safe and healthy, the identity of the robbers, however, remains unknown

Robert confirmed to the New York Times that the babies were safe and checked by medical professionals. However, he feared for their lives due to the state he found them in, with one of them being left without any protection on their head.

“One of them wasn’t crying, which was really concerning to me,” Deane told the outlet. “The only thing on my mind was getting them inside my house and getting them warm.”

Image credits: IMPDnews

The 41-year-old explained that, as a father himself, he would “hope someone would do the same for me and my young daughter.”

The IMPD congratulated Robert for his efforts and decided to keep the identity of the babies and their parents private as the investigation continues.

The department took the opportunity to remind people of its Clothe-a-Child program, which seeks to help vulnerable children and families protect themselves from cold weather through donations of essential items, clothing, and toys. Those interested can check the program here.

Robert Deane’s actions inspired netizens who were worried about the safety of the two infants after the IMPD alert, turning him into a local hero overnight

“He is a hero! He found them, took them into his home, and cared for them until the police arrived!” a reader wrote.

“The universe lined up and put that man in the exact right place at the exact right time,” another said. “What a pleasure it is to hear a happy ending.”

“I’m so glad the babies were alright. Three cheers for the man who saved them!”

Others focused on deciphering the events that led up to the babies being left in a ditch, with some believing the parents left their daughters in the car while running errands and others that they were pulled out of the vehicle by force.

“Folks, don’t leave your car unattended while your children are in it. Even though carrying car seats into every place gets old and tiresome, I always did that to avoid my daughter ever being taken like this,” a netizen argued.

“They were in a hijacked car,” another pointed out. “Their guardian may have been pulled out of the car by the robbers.”

“I’m so glad they were found.” While most netizens felt relieved to know the babies were safe, others lamented the cruelty shown by the robbers

