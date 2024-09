ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t forget to lock your car. Or do, if you’re up for a wild adventure trying to get it back after it gets stolen!

That’s exactly what one Reddit user had to go through when his Subaru vanished overnight on the streets of Chicago. It seemed like the car was gone for good—until he remembered there was a hidden AirTag inside. What followed was a series of bizarre events as he worked to recover his missing vehicle. Read on for the full story.

You May Also Like:

When the man’s car was stolen in the middle of the night, he thought it was gone for good

Share icon

Image credits: Eddie Pipocas / unsplash (not the actual photo)

But then he remembered he’d left an AirTag inside, sending him on a bizarre adventure to track it down

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: thinkscotty

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: thinkscotty

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Scotty Turner



Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: thinkscotty

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: thinkscotty

In the replies, the man owned up to being careless for leaving his car unlocked with the keys in it

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenters were relieved he got his car back and agreed it made for an incredible story

ADVERTISEMENT