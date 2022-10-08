Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?”
“Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?”

Gabija Palšytė
While the stepparent and stepchild dynamic can be something wonderful, this story is about the opposite. Disrespect, dishonesty, and disappointment.

Recently, Reddit user DrDoneWithBS turned to the popular ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’ subreddit for parental and relationship advice.
In her post, the woman detailed the time her fiancé’s 16-year-old son stole her car to take his friends to the mall, asking whether or not she was too harsh to threaten him with calling the police.

Get ready folks, the twists and turns in this story make it an equally compelling and infuriating read.

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

Image credits: State Farm

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

Image credits: Alex Green

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

Image credits: DrDoneWithBS

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

"Am I A Jerk For Giving My Stepson A 20-Minute Time Limit To Return My Car Before I Phone The Police?"

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

