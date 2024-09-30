ADVERTISEMENT

Hi! I'm Omica, and I am a dog photographer from the Netherlands! I have always been interested in photography and dogs. Ever since I was little, I wanted my own dog, and I finally got one in 2019.

My pictures are now known all over the world, and this time, I have selected some of my favorites.

Besides photography, I also like traveling. It is one of my favorite things to do, and photographing dogs while traveling is a dream come true! I recently traveled to some amazing places to create beautiful dog photos. Here are some of my favorites!

More info: omicaphotography.nl | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

#1

18

#1
#2

19

#2
#3

3

#3
#4

6

#4
#5

11

#5
#6

22

#6
#7

2

#7
#8

17

#8
#9

23

#9
#10

1

#10
#11

4

#11
#12

7

#12
#13

10

#13
#14

15

#14
#15

21

#15
#16

5

#16
#17

8

#17
#18

9

#18
#19

14

#19
#20

16

#20
#21

20

#21
#22

13

#22
#23

24

#23
#24

12

#24
