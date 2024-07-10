Madonna’s Daughter Does “The Splits” In Racy Thong Bodysuit, Described As “One Of The Coolest Images”

ADVERTISEMENT

Lourdes Leon showcased her impeccable style and flair in the latest David Koma Resort 2025 campaign.

The 27-year-old artist, daughter of the legendary Madonna and actor Carlos Leon, embraced the spotlight with a series of striking poses that are turning heads.

Celebrating the 15th anniversary of his label, David unveiled his first ad campaign for Resort 2025 featuring the Love Me Still singer.

Lourdes Leon starred in the latest David Koma Resort 2025 campaign, donning a variety of sultry ensembles

Image credits: lourdesleon

Image credits: davidkomalondon

The Georgian-born designer called the musician his “muse” and said he’s a “fan of her beauty.”

“Because of the 15-year anniversary, I really wanted to add this personal artistic touch with the appearance of my first muse. For a long time, I’ve been a fan of her beauty and I went to see her perform at The Standard’s cocktail bar, Sweeties, where everything that I thought of her before I met her was even more exciting. She really delivered an amazing kind of art,” he told WWD.

The Georgian-born designer called the legendary Madonna’s daughter his “muse” and said he’s a “fan of her beauty”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Koma (@davidkomalondon)

Image credits: davidkomalondon

Captured by the lens of photographer Hendrik Schneider, Lourdes oozes confidence and boldness in each shot, and she even struck a daring split in one of the poses.

“It’s one of the coolest images — nobody expected it when she did the splits,” the designer said.

David also noted how he’s been fascinated by her mother, Madonna. When he has a creative block, he often looks at the Queen of Pop for inspiration, he said.

“I do look a lot at powerful female performers that I listen to,” he told the outlet in 2022.

“Everything that I thought of her before I met her was even more exciting. She really delivered an amazing kind of art,” David Koma said about the 27-year-old singer

Image credits: lourdesleon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Koma (@davidkomalondon)

Lourdes shared photos from the shoot on her own Instagram grid and said, “BIG THANK U KISS” to the designer.

Unlike her ever-busy multi-media icon mom, she said in a 2021 interview that she doesn’t have a “specific” career goal and enjoys exploring modeling and dancing. She expressed hesitation to pursue a career in acting or in music like her famous parents.

“Financially, modeling is a smart decision. I enjoy being very hands on with the campaigns I do, so that I’m not just modeling, per se,” she told Interview. “I dance, I have a very specific sense of style, and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects.”

“I don’t know how I feel about acting yet. I think it’s about finding a role that wouldn’t be too far off from who I am already,” she continued. “Honestly, actors really annoy me and I can’t be around them. As for music, I can sing. I just don’t care about it. Maybe it’s too close to home.”

“BIG THANK U KISS” to the designer, Lourdes Leon wrote in her Instagram caption as she shared pictures from the photoshoot

Image credits: davidkomalondon

Image credits: lourdesleon

Despite being the daughter of one of the most recognizable stars, she noted that her upbringing was vastly different from other celebrity children.

“We don’t get any handouts in my family. Obviously, I grew up with extreme privilege. There’s no denying that. But I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this,’” she said. “Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you. My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school.”