Contrary to what some screenwriters might believe, the strong female leads in their films don’t have to be the sexiest women on Earth, and they certainly don’t need to fall in love with the male lead. They can have their own agendas, their own minds and be capable of solving problems on their own, just like women in real life!

Reddit users have recently been sharing examples of the “strong female lead” trope in films that have actually been done well, so we’ve gathered some of their top replies below. From Clarice Starling to Elle Woods, enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote all of your favorite strong, independent women!

Alien

Wandering_butnotlost

The Silence of the Lambs

artpayne

Her character was written to be too untested, too tentative. But Ms Foster's portrayal of that character was brilliant

Legally Blonde.

pearlbibo

Terminator 2

devil652_

How could I have forgotten about this? Absolute perfection. If it wasn't for Aliens, this would be the best ever.

"Arrival"

AdOk1965

"Fargo"

u/Mr_Saturn1 added:

Awhile back on twitter someone asked to name movies that features a female protagonist who is competent at her job, in an established relationship with a man (the relationship does not start during the events of the film) and her partner does not criticize her work or encourage her to give up. The only movie people could name that fully satisfied these requirements was Fargo.

AdOk1965

Mulan, the Disney animated one.

AndTheyCallMeAnIdiot

Oh they thoroughly destroyed her in the remakes. She was perfect in the animated movie. Smart, strong, great character arc and development, she was brilliant.

Rachel Weisz playing Evie in The Mummy.

"Take that, Bembridge Scholars!"

AmoebaGal

Yes, she was terrific. Perfectly written in her time period.

Surprised this hasn't been mentioned yet but Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Ripe-Melon

Brave. As a young girl it was very validating to seeing a princess who was competing as well as winning against men. I also really like the movie because Merida isn’t perfect, and you can definitely tell that she’s a 16 year old girl, especially watching it while I’m older. She’s a teen girl who’s doing her best to prove to her parents that she is strong and can take care of herself. I also really like this movie because Merida isn’t afraid to yell and strongly state her opinion. The women in my life are often very strong people as well as outspoken, and I really love seeing that represented in media, and Brave is really the “strong female” trope done right.

Street_Seaweed3388

I like it because they didn't try to make her perfect. She had her flaws. And she had room to grow

"Lilo&Stich", Nani

AdOk1965

I thought Mad Max: Fury Road did a good job.

AmpedEnding

Laura Dern, Jurassic Park. Seeing a strong woman in science at such a young age had a profound impact on me, and I truly think it's one of the reasons I am a scientist today.

mmart482

It's great that they included female role models in these movies

Fried Green Tomatoes gives you a selection of them.

cmerry

"The Addams Family"

AdOk1965

Mortisha was amazing. But honestly, they all were. The only healthy family in TV

Kill Bill

Imagnome-

X files. I can't believe I haven't seen that yet.
She was highly intelligent with a strong confidence that couldn't be beaten down by the sexists in the early seasons nor the crushing but invisible power of the Syndicate.

andrewnormous

Winter's Bone, if we're counting female characters who are strong in the sense that they take responsibility under adversity and not just a woman who acts like a macho dude and can beat up men.

BravoEchoEchoRomeo

Howls Moving Castle

GribbleBit

Hmmm, have to watch is again. This is my favorite, by far, Ghibli movie. But it seems I was overwhelmed by the finest animation ever produced and missed that story / character thing that was also going on.

Harry Potter

Hermione, Ginny and Luna are all completely different, but I would describe them all as strong female characters.

RedWestern

Ginny was a super boring character in my opinion, but ok

Shoshana in Inglorious Basterds.

Guerrillablackdog

Emily Blunt in Edge of Tomorrow

Le_Baked_Beans

Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

It set the foundation for the TV series which did a strong female lead that didn’t have to take being a strong woman so seriously to make the point.

Not a movie, but Xena and Gabrielle deserve an honorable mention.

hypnos_surf

The hunger games had an interesting perspective on it I thought.

soulbldr7

My Cousin Vinny.

reddit.com

Not a movie but Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul. 

Smegma-Spread

Hidden Figures. Wonderful movie about the women working for Nasa in the 60's who were human computers; they calculated the numbers by hand for the first flight to the moon.

Furiousa in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Danielle in Ever After.

Furiousa in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Danielle in Ever After.

Nightsong1005

Thelma and Louise

deadgardenia

The long kiss goodnight

DGAFn

Not a movie but Avatar the last airbender

Shadow948

This show is the best thing to happen to childhood. It will forever be my favorite and I'm not ashamed to admit it.

Steel Magnolias.

TheycallitLeBigMac

Rogue One

mb2m

Annihilation! I love that movie but one of my favorite things about it is that the main characters are all competent at their jobs and well respected, and they just happen to be women.

rivetcityransom

