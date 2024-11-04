ADVERTISEMENT

When J.R.R. Tolkien first sat down to write a children’s book way back in 1930, he probably had no idea just how successful the spin-offs from it would be - even decades after his death. Tolkien penned “The Hobbit” over several years, eventually publishing it in 1937. What started as a bedtime story for his own kids, ended up being an epic fantasy novel that has sold around 100 million copies worldwide.

Tolkien worked on The Lord Of The Rings trilogy after publishing The Hobbit. Those books later went on to become epic blockbusters at the box office, grossing over $2,9 billion internationally. Warner Bros. announced earlier this year that it’d be releasing a new batch of LOTR films in 2026, with Gollum as the star of the show.

If it seems too long away, fear not, My Precious. We found an online community dedicated to Lord Of The Rings memes. r/lotrmemes: "a warm resting place for all weary travelers who are fond of Tolkien and his works." Bored Panda has picked the best, and created an epic list of memes to get you in the mood for Middle-earth’s return. In the words of the page, "grab a pint, a long pipe, and relax". Keep scrolling for your LOTR fix, and don't forget to upvote your favorites.