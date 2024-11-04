ADVERTISEMENT

When J.R.R. Tolkien first sat down to write a children’s book way back in 1930, he probably had no idea just how successful the spin-offs from it would be - even decades after his death. Tolkien penned “The Hobbit” over several years, eventually publishing it in 1937. What started as a bedtime story for his own kids, ended up being an epic fantasy novel that has sold around 100 million copies worldwide.

Tolkien worked on The Lord Of The Rings trilogy after publishing The Hobbit. Those books later went on to become epic blockbusters at the box office, grossing over $2,9 billion internationally. Warner Bros. announced earlier this year that it’d be releasing a new batch of LOTR films in 2026, with Gollum as the star of the show.

If it seems too long away, fear not, My Precious. We found an online community dedicated to Lord Of The Rings memes. r/lotrmemes: "a warm resting place for all weary travelers who are fond of Tolkien and his works." Bored Panda has picked the best, and created an epic list of memes to get you in the mood for Middle-earth’s return. In the words of the page, "grab a pint, a long pipe, and relax". Keep scrolling for your LOTR fix, and don't forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

I'm Going To Prank The Little Guy So Hard

davetowers646 Report

Except Bilbo never encountered Smaug when he was flying and breathing fire. Well not as per Tolkein anyway, maybe Jackson.

#2

This Candy Is Beyond Any Of You

ServingwithTG Report

#3

Normal Way, Right?

XterrezX Report

John Ronald Reuel Tolkien was marking school exam papers in the 1920s, when a sudden bout of inspiration came to him. Knowing he needed to save it somewhere, the Professor of Anglo-Saxon quickly flipped over one of the papers and wrote the now famous line, “In a hole in the ground, there lived a Hobbit.”

It would be another ten years or so before he would actually start writing The Hobbit. Before then, he’d been making up bedtime stories about it for his children, immersing them in a world of fantasy. The problem was that he’d sometimes forget a few details, or maybe add a few new ones. His eldest son, Christopher, often picked up the discrepancies.

“One occasion I interrupted: 'Last time, you said Bilbo's front door was blue, and you said Thorin had a golden tassel on his hood, but you've just said that Bilbo's front door was green and that Thorin's hood was silver'; at which point my father muttered 'Damn the boy,' and then 'strode across the room' to his desk to make a note,” relayed Christopher Tolkien in the foreword to The Hobbit.

#4

Salt Is Life

Burritoful9 Report

#5

Still Impressed By The Technical Quality Of The Movie

Artichette Report

#6

Sauron Can't Relax For A Minute

RS_05 Report

It’s thanks to the little boy’s sharp memory and yearning for consistency that The Hobbit was turned into a book. Tolkien initially wrote the story down as he told it, so he could keep track of all the details. And avoid interruptions from his young son.

Every time he told the story, he would add to the plot. He’d then grab his pen and make notes. After a while, he had the earliest drafts of the book millions eventually came to know and love.
#7

Where Are The Eagles When You Need Them?

BiAdventureTime Report

#8

Goosebumps Everytime I Watch

ConsensualSex69 Report

#9

9/10 Haargh It!

isaacpisaac Report

London’s George Allen & Unwin, Ltd. published the first edition of The Hobbit on 21 September 1937. Tolkien drew some black-and-white illustrations to add to the book. Only 1,500 copies were originally printed. They sold out by mid-December that year. Further copies were released in America and Britain later, with new color illustrations included.
#10

Did You Know!?

fs-hmd Report

#11

Dom Monaghan Posted This To His Instagram With The Caption “Life Imitates Art”

puffinsinatrenchcoat Report

#12

I Made A Slight Edit

ChunkyBlowfish Report

Tolkien’s vision of Middle-earth first began in 1914, when he was called to fight in World War I. He has in the past said that he created the mythology to express his “feeling about good, evil, fair, foul.” We can understand how wars could make someone think deeply about right and wrong. And how the fantasy world of Mordor, Frodo Baggins, Sam Gamgee, Gandalf the Grey, Dragons, Mining Dwarves and Gollum grew from those thoughts of the literary great.

#13

I Think About This All The Time

RockyRockington Report

#14

The Problem With Being Immortal Is That Your Dad Is Too

Warheadd Report

#15

Rip Sir Ian Holm

The9Nine9 Report

You might be surprised to know that while he spent most of his life in the U.K., JRR Tolkien was actually born in South Africa. In a place called Bloemfontein to be precise. Back then, it was the capital of an independent country called the Republic of the Orange Free State.

Tolkien’s British parents had moved to South Africa in the 1880s, and got married in Cape Town in 1889. His mother took him to Britain at the age of 3. But he had an eventful life in S.A. before then.

#16

Longtime Reader First Time Memer

yeshaya86 Report

#17

Gentlemen, We Do Not Stop Till Nightfall

Lylidotir Report

#18

V True

ArnieD11 Report

"Quite by accident, I have a very vivid child's view, which was the result of being taken away from one country and put in another hemisphere-the place where I belonged but which was totally novel and strange,” reads this 1967 archived article. Tolkien told the writer that despite many tragedies, his child was not an unhappy one.
#19

This Belongs Here

PhaatNick Report

#20

Scary

FunyunCream Report

#21

Cast_it_into_the_fire.mp3

KataGuruma- Report

It has been reported that JRR Tolkien was kidnapped as a baby. One of his family’s male workers was so enamored by him, that he snuck the infant away to show him off to local villagers. He returned the child the following day, and the family ended up forgiving him. The worker later named his own firstborn son Isaak Mister Tolkien Victor.

#22

No Caption Needed

NoPitch5683 Report

#23

Sam's A Great Friend

umar4488 Report

#24

If This Is Our Future Then I Do Not Want It

someone_help_pls Report

#25

I Knew It!

Yetero93 Report

#26

A Good Walk Spoiled

FinestOldToby Report

#27

Gandalf Got No Chill

AbishekIO Report

#28

Normalize Bromances

Klara420 Report

#29

True Sign Of An Intellectual

wesskywalker Report

#30

This Made Me Laugh

misha773 Report

#31

I Wasn't Prepared

Tesgoul Report

#32

For The Time Had Already Come When Hobbits Will Shape The Fortunes Of All

leeziy Report

#33

Every Group Project Ever

That_Dream8933 Report

#34

Does This Check Out Lore-Wise?

hanktank_ Report

#35

Middle Tweet Has A Point

davetowers646 Report

#36

Sam Is The Greatest

GirIsKing Report

#37

All My Theoden Fans Rise Up

A_HECKIN_DOGGO Report

#38

Fancy Yourself A Scholar?

Majestic_Bierd Report

#39

The Difference Is Clear

Maized Report

#40

Sean Astin Is Really Good At The Sword Stuff

m0rris0n_hotel Report

#41

We Have Finally Decided

TechEnthusiastic1306 Report

#42

When You're Thousands Of Years Old, You've Got To Find Ways To Entertain Yourself

davetowers646 Report

#43

I Know What I'm Watching This Christmas

You_CantFixStupid Report

#44

Nightmare Material

Limpmeister Report

#45

At Dawn, Look To The East! ☀️

NeedsRebinding Report

#46

Rude

Kylo_Renly Report

#47

Talk About Imposter Syndrome

PentexProductions Report

#48

He Really Does Just Come Out Of Left Field, Doesn't He?

Moonlitdarksword Report

#49

Fool Of A Took

Rune30 Report

#50

Was Watching The Extended Edition Of The Two Towers When This Happened

bushmonkey140 Report

#51

I Mean It’s Just The Rules

weavedaddy69 Report

#52

Got Me Feelin' Like A King

YakSparrow Report

#53

Gollum Being Useless Was Probably The World's Best Defense

bookhead714 Report

#54

What’s Their Indie Folk Band Called?

firstchair_ Report

#55

When Your Dad Is Never Too Busy To Be A Lord Of The Rings Nerd

josiemaevex Report

#56

He’s Not Wrong

putupthosewalls Report

#57

Aye, Legend

bikinimonday Report

#58

Just Noticed On A Re-Watch

davetowers646 Report

#59

Redditors Really Are The Cruelest (Intelligentest)

TurkishTerrarian Report

#60

Which One Do You Prefer And Why?

fs-hmd Report

#61

Keep It Cool

Yeeslander Report

#62

I Stole This Off A Fb Group I’m In

EdenElizabeth2019 Report

#63

Well?

Argonian_Optometrist Report

#64

In Honor Of Going To Rewatch The Two Towers In Theaters Tonight, The Meme That Started It All (For Me)

ChunkDarnsty Report

#65

We Ride To Aman, Eternal And Chrome

TeevMeister Report

#66

Did You Know That Vigo

Kajroprakticar Report

#67

Selfish, Dishonest, Empty Bravado Or Courage, Humility, Wisdom And Grace?

Big_Turnip_3686 Report

#68

Whoa! See That?

RS_05 Report

#69

A Bit Obvious Really

water_bear7 Report

#70

Aye, I Can Do This

gagansid Report

#71

It's Gotta Come Out Some Day

davetowers646 Report

#72

The Ring

aceinnoholes Report

#73

Imagine If Frodo Didn’t Get Healed

large-ish_potato Report

#74

That's Perfect

Double-Effect-7995 Report

#75

You May Be Stressed

Spicy-Women4 Report

#76

You Don't Mean That

CrysisRequiem Report

#77

That Wound Will Never Fully Heal. He Will Carry It The Rest Of His Life

Meme_of_the_West Report

#78

Poor Eowyn

Plagueis2689 Report

#79

No, Movie Is Fine

xXBigdeagle85Xx Report

#80

The Real Lord Of The Rings

lydocia Report

#81

The Best Fans!

welshie123 Report

#82

He Speaks The Truth

KidO_OG Report

#83

Gollums Loincloth, Frodo And Sam

PatsysStone Report

#84

I Don't Remember The Taste Of Strawberries

Juan-Dollar Report

#85

It’s Outrageous, It’s Unfair!

Pikalika Report

#86

Found This On Pinterest

SkyrimBoss005 Report

#87

He Played A Ranger Of Gondor Named Golasgil

davetowers646 Report

#88

Good Guy Viggo

thesmarmellus Report

#89

That Still Counts As One

maayanl788 Report

#90

Bad Manager Saruman

YoinkLord Report

#91

Gandalf Bot Is A Blessing

_jimmyM_ Report

#92

Hopefully Not A Repost, I Chuckled

itsfknswan Report

#93

Sweet Relief

shnolan Report

#94

Came Up With This At Work

UnlawfulDuckling Report

#95

Thank Iluvatar!!

EccliCraft Report

#96

They Calmed Down A Lot

Virtual-Advantage767 Report

