“A Hero”: Tributes Pour In For Jimmy Carter, Longest-Living American President And Nobel Laureate

Former US President Jimmy Carter, known for his humanitarian work, died on Sunday (December 29) at 100 in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. Carter, who served as the 39th president from 1977 to 1981, faced political challenges but achieved historic milestones. Tributes have since been pouring in from global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, who announced a national day of mourning on January 9.

Carter, who lived longer than any US president, became president in January 1977 after defeating Republican President Gerald Ford in the 1976 election.

The Democratic president’s single term in office was highlighted by the 1978 Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt, which contributed to increased stability in the Middle East.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi consequently wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter): “His significant role in achieving the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel will remain etched in the annals of history.”

Image credits: cartercenter/LBJ Library

Nevertheless, Carter’s time as president was troubled by an economic downturn, low popularity, and the Iran hostage crisis, which dominated his last 444 days in office, Reuters reported on Monday.

In 1980, Carter tried to win a second term but lost badly to Ronald Reagan, a former actor and governor of California, as voters chose a new direction.

Carter subsequently left office as an unpopular president but went on to work for decades on humanitarian causes.

Image credits: Getty Images

As a result, the Plains, Georgia, native was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 in recognition of his “untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development.”

Carter spent decades volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, helping to build over 4,000 homes worldwide.

Even after injuries and a cancer diagnosis, Carter and his wife Rosalynn, whom he was married to for 77 years, continued their annual commitment to Habitat projects, most recently constructing 21 homes in Tennessee in 2019.

Image credits: UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

“One of the things Jesus taught was: If you have any talents, try to utilize them for the benefit of others,” Carter told People in one of his last interviews. “That’s what Rosa and I have both tried to do.”

In his later years, Carter had several health problems, including cancer that spread to his liver and brain.

Carter, who survived both of his parents and each of his siblings by decades, admitted that he had prepared for an end amid his cancer diagnosis.

Image credits: Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Getty Images

He said at the time: “I just thought I had a few weeks left, but I was surprisingly at ease.

“I’ve had a full life, I have thousands of friends … so I was surprisingly at ease, much more so than my wife was.”

He further told People: “It’s hard to live until you’re 95 years old.

“I think the best explanation for that is to marry the best spouse: someone who will take care of you and engage and do things to challenge you and keep you alive and interested in life.”

Tributes have since been pouring in from global leaders

Hillary’s and my statement on the passing of President Jimmy Carter: pic.twitter.com/SOgqTZUdi6 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 29, 2024

In February 2023, he chose hospice care instead of more treatment. His wife, Rosalynn, passed away on November 19, 2023, at the age of 96. Carter, looking weak, attended her memorial and funeral in a wheelchair.

US President Joe Biden has since announced that January 9 would be a national day of mourning throughout the country for Carter, the White House said in a statement.

“I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter,” Biden said.

A slew of family, friends, and global leaders across the political spectrum paid tribute to the former president, as Carter’s son, known as Chip Carter, wrote: “My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love.”

Sad to learn about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. I join all Americans in saluting President Carter’s lifetime of service—first as a naval officer, then as a senator in the Georgia legislature, then as Governor of Georgia, and, finally, as President of the United States.… — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 29, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump paid tribute to Carter in a post on Truth Social, where he wrote about the weight of the presidential office, Huffington Post reported on Sunday.

“Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History,” he shared.

Trump added: “The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans.”

Image credits: Douglas Elbinger/Getty Images

“For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.”

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton reportedly celebrated Carter’s life in a joint statement where they gave “thanks for his long, good life.”

They wrote: “Guided by his faith, President Carter lived to serve others until the very end.”

Image credits: Chris McKay/Getty Images

