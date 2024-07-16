Richard Simmons Refused Medical Attention After Fatal Fall

ADVERTISEMENT

Fitness guru Richard Simmons, who was found lifeless just after celebrating 76th birthday, refused medical help. New reports revealed that the eccentric public figure’s housekeeper had sought out professional assistance after a fall. Richard’s cause of death is currently being investigated.

The housekeeper of the New Orleans, USA, native tried to get him to a doctor after he fell in his bathroom.

However, Richard pushed the help off because he just wanted to stay home for his birthday, TMZ reported on Monday (July 15).

Richard Simmons refused medical help after a fall in his bathroom days before his death

The Never Say Diet author reportedly fell on Friday evening (July 12) at home in a bathroom. According to law enforcement sources, when his worker came to help him up, she implored Richard to seek medical attention that night.

Richard had described feeling dizzy before the fall, but he rejected the housekeeper’s suggestion about seeing a doctor, telling her maybe he’d go on Saturday (July 13), as per the tabloid news organization.

Adamant to avoid medical care, amid his birthday celebration, the Sweatin’ to the Oldies star was subsequently helped by his housekeeper back to bed.

The fitness guru described feeling dizzy before the fall and was helped by his housekeeper back to bed

On Saturday morning, around 10 AM, the employee reportedly found Richard unresponsive on the floor next to his bed.

A separate source told TMZ that the Jazzerciser had shown no obvious or external signs of injury — bumps, bruises, or bleeding — following the fall.

It is unclear if whatever caused his dizziness or the fall is directly related to his death, the outlet reported.

Richard’s autopsy has reportedly been completed, but the cause of death is pending toxicology test results.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the weight-loss motivator’s home after a 911 call from his housekeeper before finding him dead.

He had spooked fans just three months ago when he posted that he was dying on Facebook, writing in March: “I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am …. dying. Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death,” ABC News reported on Saturday.

Richard had later clarified that he was not actually dying but that the message was intended to encourage everyone to “embrace every day that we have.”

The celebrity had been out of the public eye lately, though there were reports of a biopic being made about him earlier this year, as per ABC News.

He had reportedly criticized the claims, writing: “Don’t believe everything you read.

“I no longer have a manager, and I no longer have a publicist.

“I just try to live a quiet life and be peaceful.”

Back in March, the fitness enthusiast told his fans that he’d had skin cancer removed from his face, but he was doing well.

“I know some of you reading this have had cancer or have known someone in your life who has had cancer,” he wrote at the time.

“Promise me you will see your doctor and get a complete check-up.”Richard often talked about how he was overweight as a child, which led him to his weight-loss journey and pursuit of a career in fitness, starting in the 1970s and 1980s.

“Always a good idea to get checked after a fall” a netizen commented

