‘Baby Driver’ Actor Hudson Meek, 16, Tragically Passes Away After Falling Out Of Moving Car
Celebrities, News

‘Baby Driver’ Actor Hudson Meek, 16, Tragically Passes Away After Falling Out Of Moving Car

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
The life of rising star Hudson Joseph Meek was tragically cut short after the 16-year-old fell out of a moving car.

The teenager, best known for his role of Young Baby in the the three-time Oscar nominated film Baby Driver, fell out of the moving vehicle on December 19 in his hometown of Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

He suffered blunt force injuries and was rushed to UAB Hospital, where he later passed away. He was pronounced dead on Saturday, December 21.

Highlights
  • Hudson Joseph Meek, a young talent in Hollywood, tragically passed away at the age of 16.
  • The youngster was best known for his role of Young Baby in the three-time Oscar nominated film 'Baby Driver.'
  • Friends and loved ones shared heartfelt messages on social media over the loss.
  • “You had a special gift to make sure everyone around you was happy. Going to be missed for sure,” one said.
    Rising star Hudson Joseph Meek tragically passed away at the age of 16

    'Baby Driver' Actor Hudson Meek, 16, Tragically Passes Away After Falling Out Of Moving Car

    Image credits: hudson_meek / Instagram

    The incident is still being investigated by the Vestavia Hills police.

    “Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met,” read an emotional tribute shared on his Instagram page.

    “Specific details regarding a Celebration of Hudson’s Life to be held on December 28, as well as how to contribute to a scholarship in Hudson’s memory at Vestavia Hills High School in lieu of flowers, will follow,” the message went on to say.

    The youngster was best known for his role of Young Baby in the three-time Oscar nominated film Baby Driver

    ‘Baby Driver’ Actor Hudson Meek, 16, Tragically Passes Away After Falling Out Of Moving Car

    Image credits: hudsonmeek / Instagram

    “Please pray for Hudson’s family and friends as we all process this sudden and tragic loss,” the statement concluded.

    Friends and loved ones shared heartfelt messages on social media over the loss of the young talent.

    “A friend everyone needed,” one commented on the post while another wrote, “Prayers towards his family. He brought such light into the earth and I cherish every moment I had with him. To know him is to love him. Hudson, we will miss you.”

    “Rest easy buddy, thank you for always bringing energy and a smile to everything you did. You had a special gift to make sure everyone around you was happy. Going to be missed for sure,” wrote another.

    The 16-year-old sustained blunt force injuries and was pronounced dead on December 21

    ‘Baby Driver’ Actor Hudson Meek, 16, Tragically Passes Away After Falling Out Of Moving Car

    Image credits: hudsonmeek / Instagram

    “To know him was to love him. Rest easy Hudson,” said one.

    Another said, “What a guy of character. I truly have the upmost respect for him and his family. Praying for you Meek family.”

    Meek reportedly started his acting career in 2014. He had an uncredited role in the 2014 movie The Santa Con and guest starred in the Emmy-nominated television series MacGyver.

    He has also offered voiceovers for McDonald’s, Toys R Us, and the online game League of Legends.

    “To know him was to love him. Rest easy Hudson,” read one comment on his social media tribute

    ‘Baby Driver’ Actor Hudson Meek, 16, Tragically Passes Away After Falling Out Of Moving Car

    Image credits: hudsonmeek / Instagram

    The “accomplished actor” had worked on “several major motion pictures and television shows” that are slated to release in 2025, according to his obituary.

    “He absolutely loved spending time on set and having the chance to learn the names and stories of every member of the cast and crew,” his obituary said.

    Describing his personality as “one of a kind,” the obituary stated: “He was confident, convicted in his beliefs, spontaneous, and quick-witted.”

    “He never let the facts get in the way of a funny story, and he loved friendly banter,” the message continued. “He was a prankster, loved a good joke, and was happiest when he was making others laugh. Hudson thrived in settings that allowed him to meet and serve new people. Hudson was a vibrant and dynamic person who lived life to the fullest.

    Vestavia Hills police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death

    ‘Baby Driver’ Actor Hudson Meek, 16, Tragically Passes Away After Falling Out Of Moving Car

    Image credits: J Pervis Talent Agency

    A celebration of his life is expected to take place on Saturday, December 28.

    The young actor was represented by J Pervis Talent Agency, which also shared a tribute to the teenager following his tragic passing.

    “Hudson was an extraordinary young talent, whose dedication, passion, and promise shone brightly within our industry. Over the past 10 years, he contributed so much to the spirit of our agency and his loss leaves a void that will be deeply felt by all of us,” the agency wrote.

    “Hudson was more than just a talent, he was a source of inspiration and touched so many lives with his enthusiasm, kindness, smile and innate ability to light up a room and never meet a stranger,” the message continued. “He will be remembered with great affection by us all.”

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

