Dame Maggie Smith “peacefully” passed at the age of 89 on Friday (September 27). She was notable for playing Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter movie series and Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham, in Downton Abbey.

The actress’ sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, released a statement that read: “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

“She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end.

“She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

Image credits: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Image credits: imdb

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Smith never took a role lightly and would often be pacing around at rehearsals going over her lines while the rest of the cast was on a break, the BBC reported on Friday.

Image credits: lordedmundmagic

Image credits: imdb

The actress, considered a national treasure in the UK, was born on 28 December 1934 in Ilford, Essex. She reportedly made her acting debut in 1952.

The movie star has received numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards, five BAFTAs, three Golden Globes, four Primetime Emmy Awards, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, and a Tony Award.

Moreover, Smith is one of only 14 actresses to have achieved the Triple Crown of Acting winning the highest accolades for film, television, and theatre.

