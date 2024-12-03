ADVERTISEMENT

By and large, we’re all a little different. We have unique tastes, opinions, and quirks, which means that what might draw you to someone could be a total deal-breaker for someone else.

But there are some things that almost everyone can agree on as being completely off-putting.

That’s what Redditors shared in a recent thread, mentioning everything from being rude to waiters to showing cruelty to animals. Scroll down to read their thoughts, and let us know if you agree in the comments!

#1

"Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Have zero interest in other people, but expect everyone to be fascinated by the minutia of their lives.

Frequent_Pumpkin_148 , Hatice Baran/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #2

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Not accept responsibility for their own actions.

    Kemintiri , Frank Flores/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #3

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Litter.

    puro_the_protogen67 , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I live on DNR land and people use it as their personal dump

    #4

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits A one upper. Or someone who always has to make things about them selves. I have this thing where I can instantly identify them and subsequently not be able to respect them or their opinion right away.

    caveman_pornstar , Thais Varela/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #5

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits The least attractive thing someone can do is treat others with disrespect or disregard their feelings. No matter how charming someone may seem, when they show a lack of empathy, it completely diminishes their appeal.

    d_sky850 , Oleg Ivanov/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #6

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits * Treating animals like they’re accessories.

    SexyLovebabes-xo , Shaya Pets/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #7

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Mock someone who's disabled.

    MyIdIsATheaterKid , 张 学欢/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even if you can't see the disability, doesn't mean someone isn't. So just treat everyone with respect

    #8

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Lack of personal hygiene is such a dealbreaker to me.

    gersonboyyy_ , Noah/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Use their phone on speaker in public.

    Hour_Scratch_344 , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Usually only in my office but I do it because I am usually taking notes at the same time

    #10

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits A constantly negative attitude.

    NightsInWhiteStatins , Quaid Lagan/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits For me, it's when someone constantly interrupts in conversations. It feels disrespectful and dismissive.

    ScarFeyra , Shingi Rice/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is rude. They hijack conversations and talk over you

    #12

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Chew with their mouth open like they’re auditioning for a cow documentary.

    One-Shame3030 , Matt Seymour/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #13

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Be unkind to animals, the less fortunate, or customer service workers. It’s a literal deal breaker for me.

    ETA: Pretentious snobs that attempt to hijack completely unrelated posts to push their beliefs or politics under the false pretense of “humor”.

    theAshleyRouge , Marwan Ahmed/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #14

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Be unfaithful to a spouse.

    figuringmyselfin , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #15

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Treat animals badly. You can tell alot about a person by how they treat pets.

    Nairbfs79 , Jorge Zapata/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Especially if they don't care for them like regular vet appointments

    #16

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Be rude, or act entitled.

    Went on a date. She went on a her phone in the cinema and started scrolling Insta for half the film. She was actually a very good looking woman but that was... *ugh*.

    Warsaw44 , Krists Luhaers/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thinks the world revolves around her because of the way she looks. Beauty fades

    #17

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Being rude to servers in public.

    Ok_Carpenter_3475 , Jessie McCall/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My wife was a server. I cannot stand this. If the food is wrong, they take it out on the server like they were the ones cooking it

    #18

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Acting like a child that needs a mommy to handle basic household tasks or life in general.

    Due-Reaction5423 , Natalia Blauth/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #19

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Being rude to someone who doesn’t deserve it.

    WoodpeckerWeary8136 , Vitaly Gariev/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #20

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits When they have no sense of physical boundaries.

    Federal_Inflation570 , Satria Perkasa/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #21

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Overly critical or judgmental of others! Let ppl be themselves.

    Automatic_Pain8804 , engin akyurt/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless it is harmful to them or others and they need that kick in the rear. Sometimes people need to hear the harsh truth

    #22

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Low self esteem can manifest in 1,000 unattractive ways.

    AlternativeHorror235 , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes a product of the way you were raised or your peers (high school and middle school kids can be brutal)

    Disrespect my time.

    Rindal_Cerelli Report

    #24

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Have a lack of empathy and understanding.

    DaoLikeCow , Max Ilienerwise/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #25

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits When people act like someone they’re not just to fit in or impress others, it feels super inauthentic. I just want realness, you know? It’s like, just be yourself. Trying too hard to be liked actually pushes people away.

    DarlingFairyGaze , Fatma Sarıgül/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #26

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Be the type that's quick to get angry. Not frustrated, I mean the type that can go from 0-80 in a split second over somebody telling you your haircuts s**t for example.

    dhffxiv , Getty Images/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #27

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits I hate hypocrites so much.

    nkpstudios , Blake Cheek/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #28

    Chewing their food like a gorilla.

    Lulu1245_ Report

    #29

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Constantly talk about themselves. Have zero manners. Have poor hygiene. Have a miserable personality. Or they have no consideration for others & zero social awareness.

    Cautious_Ice_884 , Natalia Blauth/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #30

    Saying they’re interested in you but never have time for you.

    Lucky_Veruca Report

    #31

    Lying to avoid responsibility.

    MichelleMiaDancer82 Report

    #32

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Smoking is f*****g gross.

    Datbooiii , Troy T/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #33

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits Spit on the ground

    🤮🤮🤮.

    Eiffel-Tower777 , Mihaela Claudia Puscas/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #34

    "Have Zero Interest In Other People": 54 Of The Least Attractive Personality Traits LIE. Why the f**k is LIE not one of the top replies? And don't you f*****g lie to me about this s**t either.

    TheUpgrayed , Allef Vinicius/Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #35

    The least attractive thing someone can do is confidently mispronounce "charcuterie" as "shark coochie" and then double down, insisting, "That's how the French say it!".

    Shan_Z Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have never once heard it pronounced like that and I will forever pronounce it like that from now on

    #36

    Poor hygiene. Disrespecting boundaries. Chaotic, unruly energy. Seeking someone’s constant attention.

    coconut_teacakes Report

    #37

    Play the victim and sympathy card.

    llcucf80 Report

    #38

    Chew tobacco.

    Alternative-City5799 Report

    #39

    Show off wealth.

    MaryHeat40 Report

    #40

    Only talk about themselves on dates.

    CarolDarling9 Report

    #41

    Yawn loudly without covering.

    DorothyGirl6 Report

    simplechick007 avatar
    Katie Kins
    Katie Kins
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have this problem, TBH. I cover my mouth but sometimes it just catches me off guard. I'm always tired.

    #42

    Being on their phone during a hang out.

    WitchRae Report

    #43

    Never say please or thank you.

    BarbaraSizzling86 Report

    #44

    Ignoring common sense.

    LindaRoseShine32 Report

    #45

    Always seek pity for trivial problems.

    BarbaraRadiant53 Report

    #46

    Be careless.

    SusanGlow71 Report

    #47

    Criticize strangers for their clothes.

    BarbaraFantasy62 Report

    #48

    Complain endlessly.

    DorothyLover3 Report

    sean-mccrimmon avatar
    Zephyr343
    Zephyr343
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #49

    Not respecting someone’s boundaries.

    BarbaraMiaWanderer47 Report

    #50

    Ignore others’ emotions intentionally.

    SandraNight61 Report

    #51

    Refuse opinions.

    KarenDarling37 Report

    #52

    Taking credit for others' work.

    KarenXenaSpark75 Report

    #53

    Take everything personally.

    CarolSun60 Report

    #54

    Overreact to jokes.

    SharonQueen66 Report

