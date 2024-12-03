That’s what Redditors shared in a recent thread, mentioning everything from being rude to waiters to showing cruelty to animals. Scroll down to read their thoughts, and let us know if you agree in the comments!

But there are some things that almost everyone can agree on as being completely off-putting.

By and large, we’re all a little different. We have unique tastes, opinions, and quirks, which means that what might draw you to someone could be a total deal-breaker for someone else.

#1 Have zero interest in other people, but expect everyone to be fascinated by the minutia of their lives.

#2 Not accept responsibility for their own actions.

#3 Litter.

#4 A one upper. Or someone who always has to make things about them selves. I have this thing where I can instantly identify them and subsequently not be able to respect them or their opinion right away.

#5 The least attractive thing someone can do is treat others with disrespect or disregard their feelings. No matter how charming someone may seem, when they show a lack of empathy, it completely diminishes their appeal.

#6 * Treating animals like they’re accessories.

#7 Mock someone who's disabled.

#8 Lack of personal hygiene is such a dealbreaker to me.

#9 Use their phone on speaker in public.

#10 A constantly negative attitude.

#11 For me, it's when someone constantly interrupts in conversations. It feels disrespectful and dismissive.

#12 Chew with their mouth open like they’re auditioning for a cow documentary.

#13 Be unkind to animals, the less fortunate, or customer service workers. It’s a literal deal breaker for me.



ETA: Pretentious snobs that attempt to hijack completely unrelated posts to push their beliefs or politics under the false pretense of “humor”.

#14 Be unfaithful to a spouse.

#15 Treat animals badly. You can tell alot about a person by how they treat pets.

#16 Be rude, or act entitled.



Went on a date. She went on a her phone in the cinema and started scrolling Insta for half the film. She was actually a very good looking woman but that was... *ugh*.

#17 Being rude to servers in public.

#18 Acting like a child that needs a mommy to handle basic household tasks or life in general.

#19 Being rude to someone who doesn’t deserve it.

#20 When they have no sense of physical boundaries.

#21 Overly critical or judgmental of others! Let ppl be themselves.

#22 Low self esteem can manifest in 1,000 unattractive ways.

#23 Disrespect my time.

#24 Have a lack of empathy and understanding.

#25 When people act like someone they’re not just to fit in or impress others, it feels super inauthentic. I just want realness, you know? It’s like, just be yourself. Trying too hard to be liked actually pushes people away.

#26 Be the type that's quick to get angry. Not frustrated, I mean the type that can go from 0-80 in a split second over somebody telling you your haircuts s**t for example.

#27 I hate hypocrites so much.

#28 Chewing their food like a gorilla.

#29 Constantly talk about themselves. Have zero manners. Have poor hygiene. Have a miserable personality. Or they have no consideration for others & zero social awareness.

#30 Saying they’re interested in you but never have time for you.

#31 Lying to avoid responsibility.

#32 Smoking is f*****g gross.

#33 Spit on the ground



🤮🤮🤮.

#34 LIE. Why the f**k is LIE not one of the top replies? And don't you f*****g lie to me about this s**t either.

#35 The least attractive thing someone can do is confidently mispronounce "charcuterie" as "shark coochie" and then double down, insisting, "That's how the French say it!".

#36 Poor hygiene. Disrespecting boundaries. Chaotic, unruly energy. Seeking someone’s constant attention.

#37 Play the victim and sympathy card.

#38 Chew tobacco.

#39 Show off wealth.

#40 Only talk about themselves on dates.

#41 Yawn loudly without covering.

#42 Being on their phone during a hang out.

#43 Never say please or thank you.

#44 Ignoring common sense.

#45 Always seek pity for trivial problems.

#46 Be careless.

#47 Criticize strangers for their clothes.

#48 Complain endlessly.

#49 Not respecting someone’s boundaries.

#50 Ignore others’ emotions intentionally.

#51 Refuse opinions.

#52 Taking credit for others' work.

#53 Take everything personally.