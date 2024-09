Humans are believed to be superior to animals in various ways. We are known to have better mental capacity, use complex symbolic language, and have moral and self-awareness. However, animals can also outshine us with their own unique characteristics. Just like bats that can see in total darkness, beetles that can carry 850 times their weight, or blue whales that are 16 times bigger than a person. To humble the human kind and remind us just how superior nature can be, the team at Bored Panda compiled a list of some of the biggest representatives of the animal kingdom. Scroll down to find them, and be ready to believe that what you’re about to see is real.

#1 Little Lady Next To A Giant Dog

#2 I Had No Idea That Wombats Could Get This Big

#3 Here Is Hogarth, My Absolute Unit Of A Snail

The previously mentioned antarctic blue whale holds the title of the biggest animal on earth. It can weigh up to 400,000 pounds and reach a length of 98 feet. The giant’s heart is the size of a car. One of the most fascinating facts about these animals is that they reach such mind-boggling size by almost exclusively consuming tiny shrimp like organisms called krill. During feeding season, they can eat 7936 pounds of them a day.

#4 Big Irish Wolfhound

#5 Behold

#6 My Pet, The Giant Hooded Katydid. He's Bigger Than My Hand

They consume them by gulping a big amount of water and pushing it through baleen (comb-like keratin plates attached to the upper jaw). The food is left behind in the mouth and then swallowed. ADVERTISEMENT In fact, their feeding type is the reason for their size.

#7 Meet Cuddles

#8 The Cecropia Moth, Largest Moth In North America, Has A Wingspan Between 5-7 Inches (13-18 Cm)

#9 That's Not A Guinea Pig, That's A Guinea Hog

Called lunge feeding, it allows blue whales to consume a large amount of food at a time, providing the nutrients and energy needed to reach such enormous size. And a sudden rise in ocean upwelling (when nutrient-rich water rises to the surface of the ocean) provided them with ample supply for prey—a perfect recipe for growing this big.

#10 Roger's Favorite Game Is Crushing His Feed Bucket! He Is Our Alpha Male Kangaroo, He Is 10 Years Old, Height 6'7'', Weight 200 Pounds And 100% Muscle

#11 Our Old Generator Storage Structure On Montana's Eastern Front Has Become Brutus's Personal Scratching Tree

#12 Bow Before The Mighty Sea Cow

The second runner-up is another aquatic animal—the colossal squid. It can grow as long as 46 feet and weigh as much as 1,650 lbs. ADVERTISEMENT Since it inhabits cold and deep regions of the Southern Ocean ranging from 66 to 6,562 feet deep, scientists have never succeeded in observing the biggest invertebrates (organisms without a backbone) in their natural habitat. They only get a good look at them when fishermen accidentally catch them in the nets.

#13 In Case You Haven't Seen One, This Is A Percheron! 5'5" Human For Scale

#14 Absolute Lad Of A Tortoise

#15 Kefir, The Giant Maine Coon Cat

It’s not a coincidence that most of the biggest animals in the world live underwater. Scientists believe that it would be too cold for warm-blooded animals to survive without being an appropriate size. The amount of warmth a body can generate depends on how many cells it’s comprised of. Therefore, a smaller body means that it doesn’t generate enough heat and loses it relatively quicker than a bigger physique with a wider surface area.

#16 The Size Of This Saltwater Crocodile

#17 This Massive Bison Is Being Tagged And Blood Tested By Vets Before Export From Canada To The USA. It's Easy To See How Male Bisons Can Weigh Nearly A Ton

#18 Just Found Out About The Existence Of The Giant Oarfish

Having a bigger body has other benefits for animals as well, like avoiding predators, catching prey, and enduring hardships. Having larger footsteps or swim strokes also allows them to cover greater distances to find food and reach mating places.

#19 Found This Huge Jellyfish On The East Coast Of Australia

#20 My Mom's Big Cat Bob

#21 Absolute Rhino Beetle

The reason animals on land can’t reach the size of some of the biggest aquatic animals is because they aren’t being supported by water. On the ground, they have to hold their weight against gravity. The bigger the animal, the thicker their legs have to be so they could support the weight without snapping. Meanwhile, a whale floats in water without the stress of gravity.

#22 My Baby, Me, And My Sister's Draft Mule
I've seen them in pictures pretty big but it's another thing to be standing next to one in person! My sister took the picture since his hip was above my head and I can't stop laughing at it.



#23 We're Going To Need A Bigger Hook

#24 87.5% Gray Wolf, 8.6% Husky And 3.9% German Shepherd

Even though being bigger in the animal kingdom has its perks, they are at greater risk of going extinct, mostly because of humans. The blue whale population was drastically reduced, almost driving it to the edge of extinction, after commercial whaling started seeking whale oil. Such hunting was made illegal in 1966. However, their recovery is minor, as larger animals take longer to reproduce.

#25 The Giant Tasmanian Freshwater Lobster Is The Largest Freshwater Invertebrate In The World

#26 I'm An Evolutionary Geneticist Who Studies Hybridization. This Is Apollo The Liger, The Most Beautiful And Adorable Wild Cat I've Met. Humans For Spatial And Size Perspective

#27 Just A Big Leatherback Sea Turtle

#28 Big Boy

#29 Tasmanian Giant Crab

#30 Absolute Unit Of A Prawn

#31 Galápagos Tortoise. One Of The Biggest Vertebrate And An Endangered Species Which Can Weigh As Much As 400 Kg And Live Up To 100 Years Old. Horse For Reference

#32 Spanish Mastiff Unit

#33 Size Of An Orangutan

#34 Flemish Giant Rabbits

#35 Big Rabbit

#36 Saltwater Crocodiles Are Kind Of Big

#37 Australian Huntsman Spider Found In Cairns, North Queensland. Can Bite If Cornered, But Mostly Harmless

#38 Hickory Horned Devil Is The Largest Caterpillar In The World, Native To The Eastern US. Can Grow Up To 6 Inches Long And Is Completely Harmless, Except Visually Terrifying

#39 Imagine Seeing This Unit On The Road

#40 Human Compared To A King Cobra

#41 This Bald Eagle Was Found Caught In A Trap And Rehabilitated By The Montana Raptor Conservation Center. Bald Eagles Are Huge Compared To A Human

#42 Arapaima, One Of The Largest Fresh Water Fish

#43 We Can Sometimes Forget How Huge Bears Really Are

#44 Sadie The Squirrel Has Eaten 3 Jack-O'-Lanterns So Far

#45 A Wolf With A Husky For Scale. He's Almost Three Times Bigger

#46 Chunky Boy

#47 Got Invited Fishing But Had To Work. Then I Get A Text At Noon With This

#48 Grandma Came To Visit LJ, And She Could Barely Pick Him Up. He's Become So Big. I Reminded Her He's Going To Grow For Another 2 Years

#49 Giant Squid Washed Up In Wellington, New Zealand

#50 Unit Of An 8-Week-Old Kitten. They're From The Same Litter

#51 Black Sea Hare, The Largest Species Of Slug In The World

#52 This Guy Is Not The Norm. Definitely An Outlier With Some Sort Of Hormonal Imbalance

#53 This Frog We Found On A Bike Ride. Size 10 Men's Shoe For Scale

#54 Giant Freshwater Stingray In The Mekong River, 16 Ft Long, 1300 Lbs, Caught And Released. Possibly The Largest Freshwater Fish In Existence

#55 A Huge Great White Swimming Alongside A Fishing Boat

#56 Kiwis Are Way Bigger Than I Thought

#57 I Give You My Absolute Unit Of A Frog

#58 Absolute Unit Of A Bumblebee

#59 The Largest Caterpillar I've Ever Seen Has Decided To Call My Front Yard Home For The Next 10 Months. It's A Cecropia Moth, Which Is The Largest Native Moth In North America

#60 Sea Lion At The Old Sacramento Waterfront. They Are Massive

#61 Motorcycle In The Back For Reference On How Big This Bat Is

#62 The Largest Tuna Ever Caught In Norway
Norwegian fishermen caught this 400 kilogram unit of an Atlantic bluefin tuna off the coast of Western Norway. A whopping 600 meters of fishing line was used to pull it in.



#63 Absolute Unit Of A Slug Boy

#64 My Guinea Pig Is A Chonky Boy. Adult Hand For Scale

#65 This Beautiful Harpy Eagle

#66 Malayan Jungle Nymph Has Got To Be One Of The Coolest Insects On The Planet

#67 That's My Bunny, Billy. He Is Two Years Old And An Absolute Machine. He Is Big And Weighs Around 2.5 Kg

#68 Giant Titan Beetle Is Among The Largest Insects In The World, With Lengths Of Up To 6.6 Inches

#69 I Underestimated The Size Of The Steller Sea Lion

#70 Found A Really Big Worm, Used My Sister For Scale

#71 Mecynorhina Torquata Is One Of The Largest Flower Beetles In The World

#72 Does This Count

#73 My Maine Coon Compared To My 5'5" Girlfriend

#74 This Unit Of An Oyster I Saw During A Super Low Tide

#75 Today I Was Lucky Enough To Stumble Across One Of The Most Elusive And Largest Moths On The Planet, The Giant Wood Moth

#76 This Huge Colorful Locust I Found

#77 Here's A Picture Of My Absolute Unit Nimbus

#78 Family Protection Dog

#79 This Mountain Lion Is A Unit

#80 This Absolute Unit Of An Opossum

#81 Huge Salamander

#82 Giant Salamander In Kyoto

#83 Stick Insect. Red Bull Can For Scale

#84 This Huge Lake Sturgeon