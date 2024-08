ADVERTISEMENT

The International Dog Photography Awards is all about celebrating the special bond we share with our dogs through the art of photography. This competition shines a spotlight on the most talented dog photographers worldwide while also discovering fresh talent and spreading a love for photography.



With categories that capture everything from heartwarming portraits to action-packed moments, there’s a space for every kind of dog photo. Whether you’re into capturing the deep connection between dogs and their humans, setting up cool studio shots, or documenting the everyday lives of our furry friends, this contest has it all. Past winners, like Mercury Megaloudis, have felt the thrill of being recognized on such a prestigious platform, saying it fuels their passion for pushing the limits of dog photography.



