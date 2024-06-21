ADVERTISEMENT

While nothing beats stepping foot in a real museum and taking in its atmosphere, fascinating artifacts, and history, it’s not always possible to escape from our busy lives and dedicate an afternoon to calmly strolling around an exhibition. A great solution for this is an online museum where you can get your cultural fix without leaving your coach.

It's even better if it’s full of peculiar finds—the ones that pique our interest so much that it becomes hard to look away. Monsieur Pompier's Museum of Curiosities is a place of this kind, sharing treasures that are as fascinating as they’re quirky and uncanny. Scroll away to find the magnificent display of this online museum, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

Obstetric Phantom, 18th Century. The Wood And Leather Model Was Used To Teach Medical Students, And Possibly Midwives, About Childbirth. It Came From The Hospital Del Ceppo In Pistoia, Near Florence, Founded In 1277

Perfume Bottle Consisting Of Eight Glass Bottles As Orange Segments, Set In Painted Ceramic Holder. (Ca. 1925)

Fly Me To The Moon

Since the first feature on Bored Panda in 2022, The Museum of Curiosities has grown a lot—almost three and a half times its size. At the time of writing, it has 52.9K followers on Instagram and 58.9K on X. 

The guy behind this project, Paul, has kindly spoken with us twice before and told us that the inspiration for it came from similar websites on the internet, like The Museum of Ridiculously Interesting Things curated by Dr. Chelsea Nichols, which we have covered before too, and actual museums like The Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities in London.

“I'm a magpie for anything oddball and unusual, especially from the past so I'm always on the lookout for stories about things like old medical devices, bad taxidermy, the occult, bad inventions, weird unsolved mysteries, and so on,” shared Paul. 
19th Century Walking Stick, Topped With A Cat Wearing Goggles

The Pillar-Biter, 1509-1517 Seen On The Lower Part Of The Choir Screen Of St. Bavo Church In Haarlem, The Netherlands

Trip To Mars!

When we last spoke to Paul around a year ago, he was slowly but surely making his way toward taking this online museum into the physical realm. "I’m still quite a way off, but little by little I see the rooms filling up with all manner of oddities, making me look like something of a hoarder (which I think is a good sign that I’m getting closer to having enough stuff to launch the museum!)”
👁️

Vintage Disguise Kit By Fao Schwarz

Liar

Currently, the Instagram page says that Monsieur Pompier's Museum of Curiosities is coming to Dublin in 2025. We really hope this project will go beyond the internet and soon welcome visitors to their physical location. And if you do too, Paul is seeking donations to help make this all a reality. “You can donate whatever you like - be that money or your own curiosities which you’d like to see featured in the museum!"

Cat At A Vet Clinic In Paris, 1953

Woohoo!

Virgin Of The Seven Sorrows - Southern Italy, 18th Century. Musée Du Cœur

Starting a museum is truly no easy task. And if you ever wondered how it’s done, Mark Walhimer, museum planner since 1992, lists in his article ten steps to creating one. The first thing he recommends doing is putting the vision on paper (which can be physical or digital). “Write a one-page description of the museum. What type of museum are you creating? science center? Art museum? local history?” Try imagining what you’re going to display, what you already have, and what story you’re going to tell with it.
Phoney People

Gnome Found In A Coffin In Sweden Back In 1866

1940s Lauren Bacall Surrealist Fashion Photo⁠

Then he advises aspiring owners to find out what the community the museum is going to be in wants. “Ask, “What type of museum do you want?” Do not show drawings of the proposed museum, do not describe the museum you are planning. Listen.”After getting a general idea of what they expect, try visiting other museums, precisely 20, to see how they operate. “Keep notes and take lots of pictures. What is their yearly attendance? What is their ticket price? Notice the smallest details, what does the floor staff wear? Do they have a museum store?”
Self-Defense Glove For Ladies (London, 1850)

Horse Costume Taken From Jean Cocteau’s Le Testament D'orphée (Testament Of Orpheus), Designed By Janine Janet, 1960

This Is Bertha Boronda.⁠ ⁠ Bertha Was Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For “Mayhem” In 1908.⁠ ⁠ Bertha Cut Off Her Husband’s Penis With A Straight Razor And Fled The Scene By Bicycle

There’s no surprise here, but starting a museum is very expensive. Therefore, Mark recommends really crunching the numbers and finding connections in the real estate industry. After that, it’s a good idea to name the organization and purchase the domain for the words that describe it.

It's Mushroom Monday!⁠

Baby Duck

Battle Rabbit, Netherlands, Ca 1650

The final steps include raising money and sharing the news. ”The best fundraising tools I know for starting a museum: a preview facility, an icon, and a museum preview booklet (including architectural illustrations and exhibition illustrations),” Mark shares. “As you start the design process, walk potential donors through the preview facility (with the museum preview booklet in hand) and discuss with them potential icons of the facility, and your exhibition plans, and involve the donors with the building architecture and exhibition design.”
Adieu, Petite Famille!⁠

Ann Lockley Taking Tea With A Baby Hawk And A Lobster. Ann Lived On The Island Of Skokholm, Where Her Family Were The Only Inhabitants And Animals Were Pals. This Photo Was Taken For A 1938 National Geographic Story ‘We Live Alone And Like It — On An Island’

Roman Gold Good-Luck Ring, With Phallus In Relief, Dating To The 1st Century Ce

Even though a physical museum takes more work than we could ever imagine, let’s all hope that The Museum of Curiosities will succeed in crossing over to the physical realm, and all the fans will get to see the fascinating finds Paul has curated through the years.

"The Bat" From A German Fashion Magazine C.1951.the Mask Was Created By The French Make Up Artist Fernand Aubry

Medieval Pilgrim Badge Displaying Three Phalli Bearing A Crowned Vulva In A Procession (1375-1450), Found In Brugge

False Prophets, England, 14th Century

In his last interview with us, he signed off by saying, “I would like to thank everyone who has been following my social media accounts over the years on Twitter and Instagram, as well as you cool cats at Bored Panda, for taking an interest in my project," he wholeheartedly thanked. "Let’s hope the next interview is to announce the opening of my REAL LIFE museum of curiosities!" We can't wait to announce that exciting news either!"
Cat Walking Stick

This Was Once The Oldest House In Hamburg Germany. It Was Built In 1504 And Was Demolished In 1910

Hidden Staircase In A 19th Century Victorian Home Leading To A Secret Room

The Bee's Knees

Just Another Manic Moonday

Vintage Clown Decor

Pontchartrain Beach, New Orleans — 1962

In Yorkshire Villages "Witch Cakes" Were Baked Every Year In April, And Hung Behind A Door To Repel Witches

Frog Automaton, Made In Switzerland In 1820 / Gold, Enamel, Diamond, Ruby - The Metropolitan Museum Of Art

Clown Shower

Soviet Smoking Toys, 1970s

Ophthalmologist Signs In Taiwan, 1962

Bear With Me

Norton's "Smile And Cry" Baby Face Soap, 1930-39

Rainbow-Coloured Beasts From The 15th-Century

This Russian Family Portrait Was Taken Back In 1886. The Father Had An Obsession With Pool, And Dressed His Children Like Billiard Balls

Dali Walking His Anteater

Beauty Treatments At Helena Rubinstein’s Salon, 1940s

Corner Piano

The Exorcism Of A Small Child - Folk Art Sculpture

Cats Nightmare (1890) Louis Wain

Vintage Freckle Removal

Heya

1920s Blow-Drying

Daddy Saddle

Tutankhamun Wore Socks With His Sandals

Three Glass Eyes In Their Storage Box Blown Glass Prosthesis. French Made, C.1900s

Brown Velvet Hat That Belonged To A Street Dentist In London In The 1820s-50s. It Is Covered With 88 Decayed Teeth Of His Former Patients

Toot-Toot!

Lobster Ladies

Good Afternoon

Woman In The 1930s Going Through An Attitude Adjustment Program

Welcome To The Hat-O-Mat!

Everything Is Fine

Howdy

Victorian Era Radiator With Bread Warmer

Late-1800s Brothel Candles. Wen The Candle Burned Out The Session Was Over

Robert Blondel “The Twelve Dangers Of Hell” (1480)

Postcard Of A Peanut Vendor Wearing A Suit Made Of Peanuts Circa 1890

Brains Just 25 Cent! 🧠

Cover Art By David Mattingly From 1983 For “The Land Of Laughs” By Jonathan Carroll

The Purported Skull Of Mary Magdalene, Displayed In Its Golden Reliquary In The Basilica Of Saint-Maximin-La-Sainte-Baume, Southern France

The Le Passe-Muraille (Passer-Through-Walls ) Sculpture In The Paris Catacombs

The Tooth Worm As Hell’s Demon’, The 18th-Century Depiction Of The Tooth Worm Believed By Many In The Past To Bore Holes In Teeth And Cause Toothaches

Cabbage Man

Cat Piano

Daily Mirror, England, January 22, 1909

Happy Caturday!⁠

Cat-Mew Machine.⁠ ⁠ Inventors Are Always Looking To Build A Better Mousetrap, And In 1963, This Was The Latest Iteration

Luna Park, Melbourne

Dr Wansbrough's Celebrated Nipple Shields, Late 19th C⁠

Macabre Coin-Operated Automaton Of A Mortuary, Made Around 1900 In Blackpool

'natural Creeping Baby Doll' Created By George Pemberton Clarke, 1871

The House Of Nonsense

17th Century Poison Cabinet Disguised As A Book

Museum In Japan That Showcases Various Naturally Formed Rocks With Faces On Them

Doll-Beetle Hybrid Cabinet By Laurent Gauthier

70s Wool Nose Warmer

Mr And Mrs Aardvark

This Device Was Designed To Help With The Application Of Make-Up, Invented By Max Factor, 1930

"Winkie" Blinking Eyeball Novelty Ring From 1962

Chopines Are Platform Shoes That Were Worn By Women In The 15th, 16th And 17th Century. Made With A Very Tall Wooden Platform, These Shoes Protected The Dress From Mud And Street Dust. They Became Very Popular In Venice And Were Worn By Noble Women And Courtesans

1920s Makeup Compact In The Shape Of A Gun⁠

Hello

Dentists Waiting Room

Michelle The Choking Doll, 1930s. Used To Demonstrate Techniques For Removing Objects From Children's Throats

Early Cola Bottle

