No matter how many times you go through what you've written, you can still miss the mistakes you've made. Whether there are cracks in your understanding of the language, or your eyes are simply playing a trick on you, they might find a way to slip into the final draft.

The subreddit r/IhadAstroke is a perfect example of how even minor errors can turn simple phrases into confusing or hilarious gibberish. As the name suggests, the stuff that gets featured here is so bad that there must have been something seriously wrong with the author while they were typing!