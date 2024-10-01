I Create Beauty From The Mundane

ADVERTISEMENT

In my Rose Window series, I explore the intersection of environmental concern and artistic expression, blending low material and high art. This body of work, created using collage for the first time, reflects my deep engagement with the aesthetics of daily life and waste. Each piece in the series, which takes approximately six months to complete, repurposes discarded plastic packaging from everyday commodities like snacks, tissues, and drink labels. These materials serve both as a source of inspiration and as a commentary on consumerism. The vibrant colors and dense dots in the artwork evoke the effect of light spots and incorporate the pointillism technique from Impressionism, resulting in rich visual effects and intricate color layering.

The Rose Window, a historically significant religious motif, serves as a central symbol in this series. Before the Renaissance, religious authority often constrained personal creativity and freedom. The shift toward secular life after the Renaissance marked a new era of individual liberation and creative expression. However, the rise of consumer culture and mass production since the 1950s has introduced a different form of constraint—environmental degradation and commercial waste.

Through this series, I reflect on the impact of consumerism on the environment, ecology, and human spirit. I use the Rose Window form to articulate the historical and ongoing changes in consumer culture and behavior, highlighting the pressing environmental issues associated with contemporary consumption patterns. My work aims to provoke thought about the consequences of mass production and its effects on both the natural world and our cultural values.

