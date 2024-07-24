Terrified Tourists Run For Their Lives During Hydrothermal Explosion At Yellowstone National Park

ADVERTISEMENT

The Biscuit Basin area of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming was shaken by an underground hydrothermal explosion.

Visitors were captured racing to safety as the explosion took place, sending a massive black mushroom cloud of steam in the air.

The incident took place in the morning hours of Tuesday, July 23, and investigators are yet to determine the extent of the damage. The area has now been closed off to visitors.

The Biscuit Basin area of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming witnessed a hydrothermal explosion on July 23

Image credits: Vlada March / Instagram

Image credits: Vlada March / Instagram

“On Tuesday, July 23, at about 10:19 a.m., a localized hydrothermal explosion occurred near Sapphire Pool in Biscuit Basin, located just north of Old Faithful,” the famous park said in a statement. “Biscuit Basin, including the parking lot and boardwalks, are temporarily closed for safety reasons. The Grand Loop Road remains open.”

No injuries were reported following the incident.

The condition of the area is currently being monitored and evaluated by park employees and staff from the USGS (U.S. Geological Survey). The area will be reopened to visitors once it is deemed safe.

A woman named Vlada March shared clips that captured frightened visitors running away as the explosion took place

“No other monitoring data show changes in the Yellowstone region. Today’s explosion does not reflect a change in the volcanic system, which remains at normal background levels of activity,” added the park’s statement.

A woman named Vlada March shared clips online from the harrowing incident.

“Biscuit basin at Yellowstone national park Wyoming just exploded right in front of us. Boardwalk destroyed, my mom got some of the debris but everyone is safe. Unbelievable and grateful to be alive,” she wrote on Facebook.

Hydrothermal explosions were described by the USGS as “episodes of water suddenly flashing to steam” and “are notoriously hard to predict”

The USGS clarified online that the incident did not have anything to do with volcanic activity and noted that hydrothermal explosions are hard to predict.

“Hydrothermal explosions, being episodes of water suddenly flashing to steam, are notoriously hard to predict – they may not give warning signs at all,” they said on X. “But volcanoes do give warnings, and we don’t see any changes related to the magmatic system (quakes, deformation, etc.).”

“This event has nothing to do with volcanic activity. if it did, there would be far more changes occurring (abundant seismicity, deformation, gas emissions, widespread changes in geyser activity, etc.,” the agency said in another tweet. “This was the sort of event that occurs 1-2 times per year.”

No injuries were reported during the incident, and the area has been closed off to visitors

Image credits: Yellowstone National Park / Twitter

Image credits: Yellowstone National Park / Twitter

People online responded to the update from Yellowstone National Park with concern and well wishes.

“Omg! I was there yesterday! I made a comment to my husband, it looks like it’s going to explode ! It’s making a really weird noise! I have a video in my stories,” read one comment.

“Whoa we were just there hiking Mystic falls and stood at Sapphire pool (so beautiful)and other geysers in Biscuit Basin! Glad I got some pictures before today!!” read a second comment, while a third said, “Wow! Glad no one was hurt!”

The USGS clarified that the Tuesday incident had nothing to do with volcanic activity

#Yellowstone Park staff are on scene assessing conditions after a small hydrothermal explosion occurred today (July 23) in #BiscuitBasin. There are no reports of injuries. The boardwalk, on the other hand, will need a few repairs. The area remains temporarily closed. NPS photos. pic.twitter.com/XrHuUhw7fk — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) July 23, 2024

Others were able to make light of the situation, with one saying, “Yellowstone ate Taco Bell.”

“So, yer biscuits are burnin’?” one asked.

Another wrote, “Wyoming Public Radio called it a burp. lol.”

